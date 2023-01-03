Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
How To Watch/Predictions: Penn State basketball vs. No. 1 Purdue at the Palestra
Penn State gets to take a swing at No. 1 Purdue in what is sure to be a raucous Palestra in Philadelphia Sunday. The long ago sold out home-away-from-home game for PSU is slated to tip off at 6 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on BTN. The Nittany Lions...
saturdaytradition.com
Hickey: Penn State is the Big Ten team you want to be in 2023
As the new year dawns, 1 thing seems clear in the Big Ten: Penn State is the team you want to be in 2023. For the past 6 seasons, the Nittany Lions have been relegated to that uncomfortable middle seat of a car that you aren’t even sure is a seat. Ohio State has done most of the driving with either Michigan or Michigan State riding shotgun. And even Indiana for a freakish, pandemic-shortened season.
Levi Haines’ upset sparks Penn State wrestling in Big Ten-opening win over Wisconsin
The true freshman hung a major decision on the No. 16 wrestler in country.
GoPSUsports.com
Men’s Basketball Returns to Philadelphia to host #1 Purdue in Sold-Out Palestra Sunday
PHILADELPHIA – The Penn State men's basketball team makes its return to Philadelphia Sunday evening to host #1/1 Purdue in a Big Ten battle inside the historic Palestra on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania. Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. General public tickets for the highly-anticipated matchup sold out within hours in early November.
No. 1 Purdue will face Penn State on little rest
Top-ranked Purdue takes on Penn State on Sunday night at The Palestra in Philadelphia as it plays its third game
Penn State offers Michigan WR transfer Andrel Anthony
The pursuit of Michigan transfer Andrel Anthony is off to a fast start, and Penn State is among programs that haven't hesitated. The former Wolverines receiver, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday, shared news of several scholarship offers Thursday, including one from the Nittany Lions. Anthony also reported...
Powered by Skittles, State College boys basketball defeats Williamsport
Just like Marshawn Lynch, Braeden Shrewsberry got his powers from Skittles on Thursday night.
Penns Valley has historic night on the mat against Bellefonte
The Rams topped the Red Raiders for first time in coach Joel Brinker’s coaching career and the first time since 1990.
State College
State College business gives truck to employee
STATE COLLEGE — Talk about closing out 2022 with a bang!. Last year, Frances Binegar-Enoch was awarded a new 2022 Ford hybrid truck from Spherion Staffing and Recruiting in recognition of her dedication to the company. Binegar-Enoch is a hardworking mother who had relocated to State College from out of state with her husband and children.
Local radio stations are changing their tune this year. Where to find your favorite music
“We’re still here. We’re just in new places,” Jerry Valeri said.
vegetablegrowersnews.com
Cover crops help Pennsylvania’s Anchor Farms
Cover crops and rotation are important parts of the formula for success for Anchor Farms, which grows vegetables along the banks of the Susquehanna River in north central Pennsylvania. Joe Anchor grows green beans, broccoli, sweet corn and processing tomatoes on 115 acres of 600 total acres in New Columbia,...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Family Welcomes First Baby of the Year at Penn Highlands
DUBOIS, Pa. — An area family welcomed the first baby of the New Year at Penn Highlands DuBois on Sunday. Rylee Rebecca Grimm, a baby girl, arrived at 11:10 p.m. Sunday, January 1, 2023, at the Maternal and Child Center at Penn Highlands DuBois. The parents, Ryan and Taylor...
Food court vendor at Capital City Mall in Cumberland County closes
Saladworks at the Capital City Mall in Lower Allen Township has closed. Mall spokeswoman Katie Heimbach confirmed the vendor is no longer part of the food court. While she could not share specifics, Heimbach said plans are to fill the space by the end of the year with a new tenant.
Police locate fugitive, stolen truck in Loyalsock
Montoursville, Pa. — On Dec. 17, a man sentenced to a maximum of 12 months in prison escaped a pre-release center, stole a car, and tried to break into a business. Ira Eugene Beaghley, who police said had a minimum release date of Jan. 9, left the Lycoming County Pre-Release Center in Montoursville. The 45-year-old Beaghley allegedly climbed over a roof and ran away from the area located near the 500 block of County Farm Road, police said. ...
Marijuana plant in Saxton lays off half its employees
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The Green Leaf Medical Marijuana Plant in Saxton officially laid off more than half of their employees within the past week. The company sent a letter to the state’s Department of Labor and Industry and Saxton Mayor Alan Smith noting 73 employees would be permanently laid off by February 28th. All […]
Crash claims life of 17-year-old
Correction: The identity of the victim, communicated via the Lycoming County Coroner, was removed pending family notification. Please do not comment on the victim on NorthcentralPa.com social media accounts. Williamsport, Pa. — A 17-year-old girl died Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Northway Road in Eldred Township, according to Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling, Jr. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:55 a.m., Kiessling said. Northway Road was closed shortly after the crash occurred from Harvey Road to Pleasant Hills Road. It reopened as of 12:30 p.m. State police were at the scene. This is a developing story and updates will be added as they become available.
Contractor takes $3,576 check from homeowner, fails to complete work
Lewisburg, Pa. — A Snyder County contractor did not respond to a homeowner for at least three months after taking a down payment of $3,576 to install windows, police say. Kelly Joe Keister, 54, of Middleburg, now faces a felony theft by deception charge. Keister is the owner of Double K Construction. The accuser told Patrolman Gary V. Heckman of Buffalo Valley Regional Police that she gave Keister a check...
Lycoming County roads closed due to car crash
LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to PennDOT, a road in Lycoming County is shut down to a crash causing alternative routes. A car crash has closed Route 2029 (Northway Road) between Harvey Road in Loyalstock Township and Pleasant Hill Road in Eldred Township. PennDOT says that for the time being, drivers should use a detour […]
247Sports
69K+
Followers
416K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0