Hickey: Penn State is the Big Ten team you want to be in 2023

As the new year dawns, 1 thing seems clear in the Big Ten: Penn State is the team you want to be in 2023. For the past 6 seasons, the Nittany Lions have been relegated to that uncomfortable middle seat of a car that you aren’t even sure is a seat. Ohio State has done most of the driving with either Michigan or Michigan State riding shotgun. And even Indiana for a freakish, pandemic-shortened season.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Men’s Basketball Returns to Philadelphia to host #1 Purdue in Sold-Out Palestra Sunday

PHILADELPHIA – The Penn State men's basketball team makes its return to Philadelphia Sunday evening to host #1/1 Purdue in a Big Ten battle inside the historic Palestra on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania. Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. General public tickets for the highly-anticipated matchup sold out within hours in early November.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Penn State offers Michigan WR transfer Andrel Anthony

The pursuit of Michigan transfer Andrel Anthony is off to a fast start, and Penn State is among programs that haven't hesitated. The former Wolverines receiver, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday, shared news of several scholarship offers Thursday, including one from the Nittany Lions. Anthony also reported...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

State College business gives truck to employee

STATE COLLEGE — Talk about closing out 2022 with a bang!. Last year, Frances Binegar-Enoch was awarded a new 2022 Ford hybrid truck from Spherion Staffing and Recruiting in recognition of her dedication to the company. Binegar-Enoch is a hardworking mother who had relocated to State College from out of state with her husband and children.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Cover crops help Pennsylvania’s Anchor Farms

Cover crops and rotation are important parts of the formula for success for Anchor Farms, which grows vegetables along the banks of the Susquehanna River in north central Pennsylvania. Joe Anchor grows green beans, broccoli, sweet corn and processing tomatoes on 115 acres of 600 total acres in New Columbia,...
NEW COLUMBIA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Family Welcomes First Baby of the Year at Penn Highlands

DUBOIS, Pa. — An area family welcomed the first baby of the New Year at Penn Highlands DuBois on Sunday. Rylee Rebecca Grimm, a baby girl, arrived at 11:10 p.m. Sunday, January 1, 2023, at the Maternal and Child Center at Penn Highlands DuBois. The parents, Ryan and Taylor...
DUBOIS, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police locate fugitive, stolen truck in Loyalsock

Montoursville, Pa. — On Dec. 17, a man sentenced to a maximum of 12 months in prison escaped a pre-release center, stole a car, and tried to break into a business. Ira Eugene Beaghley, who police said had a minimum release date of Jan. 9, left the Lycoming County Pre-Release Center in Montoursville. The 45-year-old Beaghley allegedly climbed over a roof and ran away from the area located near the 500 block of County Farm Road, police said. ...
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Marijuana plant in Saxton lays off half its employees

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The Green Leaf Medical Marijuana Plant in Saxton officially laid off more than half of their employees within the past week. The company sent a letter to the state’s Department of Labor and Industry and Saxton Mayor Alan Smith noting 73 employees would be permanently laid off by February 28th. All […]
SAXTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Crash claims life of 17-year-old

Correction: The identity of the victim, communicated via the Lycoming County Coroner, was removed pending family notification. Please do not comment on the victim on NorthcentralPa.com social media accounts. Williamsport, Pa. — A 17-year-old girl died Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Northway Road in Eldred Township, according to Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling, Jr. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:55 a.m., Kiessling said. Northway Road was closed shortly after the crash occurred from Harvey Road to Pleasant Hills Road. It reopened as of 12:30 p.m. State police were at the scene. This is a developing story and updates will be added as they become available.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Contractor takes $3,576 check from homeowner, fails to complete work

Lewisburg, Pa. — A Snyder County contractor did not respond to a homeowner for at least three months after taking a down payment of $3,576 to install windows, police say. Kelly Joe Keister, 54, of Middleburg, now faces a felony theft by deception charge. Keister is the owner of Double K Construction. The accuser told Patrolman Gary V. Heckman of Buffalo Valley Regional Police that she gave Keister a check...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Lycoming County roads closed due to car crash

LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to PennDOT, a road in Lycoming County is shut down to a crash causing alternative routes. A car crash has closed Route 2029 (Northway Road) between Harvey Road in Loyalstock Township and Pleasant Hill Road in Eldred Township. PennDOT says that for the time being, drivers should use a detour […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
247Sports

247Sports

