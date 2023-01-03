so you can have tigers flamethrowers automatic weapons that you can't have a joint to smoke legally. Texas is a crazy place.
Those arent crazy things. Those things are necessary to a free and strong people. If we werent allowed to have those things, our government wouldnt think twice before stripping our rights away
This guy needed to research his information before writing. As of December 20, the Big Cat Public Safety Act was signed into law. And it is illegal to keep tigers, lions and other big cat species as pets and bans public contact with these species, including cub petting.
Comments / 46