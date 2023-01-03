A nearly continuous parade of Pacific storms will batter California into next week. Five-day precipitation totals should total 4 to 10 inches or more from the California coast to the Sierra Nevada, leading to the likelihood of additional flash flooding and debris flows. In addition, dam integrity in some small catchment basins could be threatened by excessive rainfall and runoff. Storminess will extend into the Great Basin, Intermountain West, and Northwest, although impacts will be less significant in those areas.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO