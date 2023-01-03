Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MemphisTed RiversMemphis, TN
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?Fatim HemrajMemphis, TN
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Memphis Rapper Known For Hit Song With NEWBOYZ Arrested In Utica NY.Source MoneyUtica, NY
High School Grad Youngest in History as Arkansas Elects 18-Year-Old Mayor Living with ParentsSharee B.Earle, AR
Related
voiceofmuscatine.com
Drought situation improves across the Midwest
A USDA climatologist says the drought continues to improve across the Midwest after getting much-needed moisture at the end of 2022. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor says a one-to-three-inch rain in the last week led to a broad one category improvement in the middle Mississippi and Ohio River Valley. Midwest Climate Hub Director Dennis Todey says there are a few exceptions.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Iowa hunter bags buck he chased for 3 years
A hunter in southern Iowa was able to close the final chapter on a buck he’s been pursing for three seasons. Noel Gandy of Shenandoah (pictured above) tells Brownfield he had over 20 encounters with the buck he calls “STAREDOWN” since 2020. He shares his story, plus other hunting tips and advice, in his full interview on this week’s episode of the Outdoor Adventures radio program on Brownfield.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Fifty years of Brownfield Network
It was fifty years ago this week that Brownfield Network went on the air. Incorporated as “Missourinet”, the network fed eleven programs daily to nine radio stations. In a memo to the original affiliates, founder Clyde Lear wrote, “The essence of our existence is to provide solid, high-quality information to the farmers of Missouri. . .” It wasn’t long before radio stations in neighboring states joined on and we became Brownfield Network.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Excessively stormy weather to continue across the Pacific West well into next week
A nearly continuous parade of Pacific storms will batter California into next week. Five-day precipitation totals should total 4 to 10 inches or more from the California coast to the Sierra Nevada, leading to the likelihood of additional flash flooding and debris flows. In addition, dam integrity in some small catchment basins could be threatened by excessive rainfall and runoff. Storminess will extend into the Great Basin, Intermountain West, and Northwest, although impacts will be less significant in those areas.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Illinois farmers elected to national soybean leadership
Brownfield’s Rhiannon Branch interviews Daryl Cates at the 2022 NAFB Convention. Cates is serving as ASA President this year. Eleven Illinois farmers are taking on leadership roles with national soybean organizations in 2023. During a United Soybean Board meeting last month, Gary Berg of St. Elmo was elected to...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Indiana Corn Growers Association is seeking board candidates
Indiana Corn Growers Association is encouraging growers who want to advocate for agriculture to federal and state lawmakers to add their name to the ICGA board 2023 election ballot. The organization’s governing districts match Indiana’s nine Congressional districts and in 2023, ICGA will elect board directors for Districts 1, 4,...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Large animal care bills being considered in MO
The Missouri House will consider at least two bills to address large animal care in the new legislative session. Representative Kent Haden wants to reduce the shortage of rural veterinarians and has filed a bill that updates the animal vet student loan forgiveness program. “What we’re asking for is to...
Comments / 0