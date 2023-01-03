Gary Dean Thompson passed away Dec. 28, 2022, peacefully at home with family by his side. He was 79 years old. Gary, born April 15, 1943, to Ted and Florence Thompson, was raised on a wheat farm in Sherman County. In high school, he excelled in track and held records in the 220-meter event. Gary was also an eagle scout and served in the army national guard. After graduating from Sherman County High school in 1961, he attended Central Washington University, where he participated in track and field and focused on a business degree. He later graduated from Northwest Business College in Portland. In 1971, Gary and Linda were married and went on to have two children, Ryan and Jayme.

SHERMAN COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO