ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

Bertha Gifford: Missouri’s first female serial killer

ST. LOUIS — Bertha Gifford was the first female serial killer in Missouri. She has been convicted of poisoning at least three people and is suspected of killing several others. Bertha is still being researched by some people today. Her tale has been featured on television and in podcasts....
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Beware of the Wandering Elk in Missouri

(Bixby) Missouri’s elk herd is supposed to be staying in parts of Reynolds, Carter and Shannon counties but elk don’t follow instructions well and a fence can’t stop one of these majestic animals from going to the other side of the fence if that’s what the big animal wants to do.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in MO

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Missouri using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little […]
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Missouri tax on recreational marijuana

Tonight we find out more information on a Jefferson County man arrested on two counts of grooming minors for sexual purposes. The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. Scott County Sheriff reacts to forced move. Updated: 6 hours ago.
MISSOURI STATE
themissouritimes.com

Opinion: Running To Defend Democracy: Why I’m Ready For Lucas Kunce in 2024

In 2020 folks who watch politics like a sport saw a new player emerge when Lucas Kunce dropped his first ad for the 2022 Senate cycle. Kunce presented well out of the gate, and his ability to land on national media with a populist positioning (and a great head of hair) helped garner momentum before the field really appeared.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Applications for personal marijuana cultivation forms open Saturday

The timeline of Missouri’s recently passed Amendment 3 continues. Applications to grow marijuana for personal use open Saturday for Missouri residents 21 years old and older. Forms for applications to cultivate marijuana are available to the public through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. All applicants must be Missouri residents over 21 and The post Applications for personal marijuana cultivation forms open Saturday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

COVID cases rise slightly in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 6,286 new cases of COVID-19 in Missouri as of Wednesday. That’s 77 more than the previous week’s total of 6,209 or a 1.2 percent increase in new cases from the number of new cases the previous week.
MISSOURI STATE
WGN Radio

New Missouri attraction could see 500,000 visitors

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A planned $300 million family resort and entertainment district set to be built at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks could be bring half-a-million new visitors to Missouri as soon as 2024. The major project known as “Oasis at Lakeport” and is planned for the community of Osage Beach. A press release about […]
OSAGE BEACH, MO
kttn.com

MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of January 9, 2023

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of January 9-15. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some...
MISSOURI STATE
mykdkd.com

Human Trafficking Continues to Plague Missouri Travel Corridors

January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, marking the anniversary of the passage of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000. The Missouri Department of Transportation has joined forces with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement to combat the crime of human trafficking in the Show-Me State.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy