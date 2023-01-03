Read full article on original website
Related
Wargasm's video for their Slipknot-inspired single Super Fiend captures the beautiful chaos of the best rock gigs
Fast-rising Brits Wargasm share the video for Super Fiend, documenting the excitement of their all-action live shows
Weezer, Ghost, Kendrick Lamar and Arctic Monkeys: here are Avenged Sevenfold's favourite albums of 2022
All five members of Avenged Sevenfold revealed their top five albums from last year - and some of their picks may surprise you
Metallica have dropped footage of their acoustic cover of Thin Lizzy’s Borderline, and Phil Lynott would be proud
Watch pro-shot footage of Metallica’s previously unreleased unplugged cover of classic Thin Lizzy deep cut Borderline record at December’s Helping Hands concert
NME
These classic 1973 albums turn 50 in 2023
The first couple of years of a decade aren’t typically packed with era-defining music – perhaps because we’re all still making the transition from one period to another. But by the third year, the juices are flowing, the revolutions are gaining ground and classic albums are being released.
Watch previously unseen footage of one of Layne Staley’s last ever shows with Alice In Chains
Video of one of Layne Staley’s final shows from 1996 has appeared on YouTube
SFGate
Skrillex Is Ready to ‘Rumble’ on New Song With Fred Again.., Flowdan
Skrillex is back with his first new solo song in just over a year, “Rumble,” which features rising DJ/producer Fred Again.. and grime MC/producer Flowdan. “Rumble” lives up to its name, with Flowdan rapping over a steady, propulsive groove punctuated with menacing bass swells. The two-and-half-minute track builds steadily to a clever peak that drops with a deft, almost understated boom.
AMC Networks Scraps More Shows: ‘61st Street’ Season 2 & ‘Invitation To A Bonfire’ Axed Following Cost-Cutting Drive
The second season of 61st Street and Invitation to a Bonfire are the latest shows to get caught up in Hollywood’s cost-cutting drive. AMC Networks has scrapped both shows after revealing that it would take around $400M of content write downs. Related Story TV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Series Ending In 2023 & Beyond Related Story Cineworld Won't Sell Assets Individually, Says No Talks With AMC Related Story 'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' To Be Simulcast Across All AMC Networks Channels; Companion Doc Set It comes after Deadline revealed that the company wouldn’t proceed with a second season of Moonhaven after it was previously renewed. The second season of 61st Street,...
PODCAST: Can you really die from spontaneous combustion?
On this week’s episode of “Your Weirdest Fears,” host Larry Mullins sits down with writer, investigator, and self-proclaimed skeptic Benjamin Radford to illuminate the truth about spontaneous human combustion once and for all.
'Avatar 2' dethrones 'Top Gun: Maverick' to become 2022's biggest movie in the world
James Cameron is the king of the world — again. "Avatar: The Way of Water" hit $1.5 billion worldwide, but is still trailing "Maverick" in the US.
Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse co-founder and drummer, dies at 45
The band announced just last week that Green had been receiving cancer treatment.
Stereogum
Stream The Debut EP From King Krule, Pretty V, & Jadasea’s New Band Aqrxvst
King Krule, Pretty V, and Jadasea have joined forces for a new project called Aqrxvst. They released their debut EP together a couple days ago, as The Fader points out, and the three tracks contained within are subtle, moody scrawls. Archy Marshall previously collaborated with Jadasea on 2019’s half-life EP under his Edgar The Beatmaker name. Check out the first-ever Aqrxvst EP below.
Arctic Monkeys review – it’s Alex Turner’s show and we’re just living in it
Blending old hits with languid tracks from their latest album, the talented Mr Turner seems to be on autopilot – but who cares when the songs are so good?
NME
Calvin Harris announces “immersive” gig on TikTok LIVE
Calvin Harris will be playing his first ever virtual concert, which will be streamed on TikTok LIVE. The show will take place on next Friday (January 13) at 8pm GMT, and will be broadcast on Harris’ official TikTok account and in Europe and Asia on PICO. Per a press...
Watch 10-Year-Old Crush Metallica’s ‘Lux Aeterna’ on Drums
Metallica are back with new music, and that's got music fans buzzing. YouTube has already given us players altering the lyrics or delivering their own guitar solo for the new song "Lux Æterna," and now we've got an aspiring 10-year-old drummer taking a turn behind the kit replicating Lars Ulrich's hits and beats from "Lux Æterna" as seen in the video toward the bottom of this post.
NME
Listen to a snippet of FLO’s collaboration with Stormzy
FLO have teased a collaboration with Stormzy, with the buzzy pop trio set to appear on a remix of his ‘Hide & Seek’ – check out a snippet below. During an interview with Capital XTRA last month, FLO revealed they’d love to work with Stormzy. Sharing the footage on a new TikTok earlier today (January 3) the pop trio wrote, “It’s happening! FLO ft Stormzy. Our ‘Hide & Seek’ remix is coming soon.”
NME
‘White Noise’: watch the surreal LCD Soundsystem dance scene
The LCD Soundsystem dance scene from White Noise has been shared online – you can watch it below. Released on Netflix on December 30, the ’80s-set absurdist comedy-drama stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle. The film was written and directed by Noah Baumbach – a longtime...
IQ's label signs UK alt-proggers Returned To The Earth
Returned To The Earth to re-release fourth album, Fall Of The Watcher, via GEP in late January
Best digital pianos of 2023
KorgWhether you're a beginner or a pro, these instruments can help you create all kinds of music.
hypebeast.com
J Hus Announces That His Third Studio Album Is Coming in 2023
Following the release of his last critically-acclaimed album Big Conspiracy in 2022, J Hus has announced that a new album is on the way — and it’s expected to release later this year. The East London artist’s debut album Common Sense reframed British rap, bringing a combination of...
Fantastic Negrito Announces New Album Grandfather Courage
Fantastic Negrito has announced his new album Grandfather Courage, an acoustic reimagining of his 2022 full-length White Jesus Black Problems. It’s out on February 3rd via his own Storefront Records. Grandfather Courage contains 11 songs in total and brings a new perspective to White Jesus Black Problems, which was...
Comments / 0