Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Man dies after New Year's Eve crash in Birmingham
A man has died after two cars collided in Birmingham on New Year's Eve. He was driving on Stratford Road in Hall Green shortly after 23:30 GMT when he was believed to have been struck by a Silver Mercedes, police said. The 37-year-old was taken to hospital where he died...
Four men arrested after young woman killed in Christmas Day crash
Four men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a woman died at the scene of a car collision on Christmas Day.Maria Carolina Do Nascimento, 22, died after the car she was travelling in was involved in a crash along Hendon Way, Edgware, north London, just before 4am on Christmas Day.The collision happened after officers on patrol indicated for a car to stop, only for the vehicle to drive off unpursued.A short time later police were informed the same car had been involved in a collision with another.The occupants of the car that did not...
Elle Edwards: Third person arrested over Christmas Eve shooting of 26-year-old
Police have arrested a third person in connection with the Christmas Eve shooting of Elle Edwards.Merseyside Police said officers have detained a 31-year-old man from Tranmere on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, following the death of Ms Edwards, 26, at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral.On Monday (26 December) another man from Tranmere was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, while a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
British man, 33, shot and killed at guest house in St James, Jamaica
A 33-year-old British man has died after being shot in St James, Jamaica.Sean Patterson, a personal trainer from West London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at around midday on Monday in Bogue Hill, police said.Jamaica Constabulary Force told the PA news agency officers from Montego Bay Police had received reports the 33-year-old was standing by the pool of the guest house where he was staying when witnesses heard “loud explosions”.Mr Patterson was transported to hospital but was unable to be revived.According to local media, a 34-year-old man has been taken into custody.A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson confirmed to PA they were currently “supporting the family of a British man who died in Jamaica and are in contact with the local authorities”. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
NBC Connecticut
Person Killed in Crash on Route 275 in Coventry
Police said the driver of a car that crashed on Route 275 in Coventry Wednesday evening has died. Police said they responded to a one-car crash that happened on Route 275, also known as Stonehouse Road. The road was closed for several hours but has since reopened. A car veered...
Six women arrested after one-year-old boy dies at Dudley nursery
Nursery shut down as West Midlands police say they are treating child’s death last month as suspicious
Comments / 0