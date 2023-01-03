Barbara Rae Harker Jenson, age 78, passed away in the loving arms of her family on the Solstice, 12/22/22 at 3:33 am. She was born to Kenneth B. Harker and Rae C. Harker of Tooele, Utah on April 22, 1944, and Is survived by her siblings Ken Harker (Terri) and twin sister Virginia Aldrich (John), as well as sons Jeff (Heather) and Travis (April) and grandchildren Smith, Ella, Hailey and Josie Jenson. Barb grew up in the kitchen of her grandmother Ina’s restaurant at the Kirk Hotel in Tooele washing dishes while standing on a milk crate. She was a graduate of Tooele High School and then the University of Utah where she was a standout collegiate swimmer and golfer, graduating with a Master’s in Education. Barbara was a sister in the Pi Beta Phi sorority. She married Duane S. Jenson on June 10, 1967. They were later divorced, but Duane and his wife Terry remained lifelong friends and supported Barbara to the end.

TOOELE, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO