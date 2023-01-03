Read full article on original website
Park Record
Obituary: Lori Lea Green
Lori Lea Green, 62, of Ogden, Utah passed away December 27, 2022 at home surrounded by loved ones. She was born February 22, 1960 in Heber City, Utah to Schana and Joseph Mackley. Lori was raised in Park City, Utah until her junior year in high school. The family then moved to Wyoming where Lori graduated from Mountain View High School.
Park Record
Obituary: Barbara Rae Harker Jenson
Barbara Rae Harker Jenson, age 78, passed away in the loving arms of her family on the Solstice, 12/22/22 at 3:33 am. She was born to Kenneth B. Harker and Rae C. Harker of Tooele, Utah on April 22, 1944, and Is survived by her siblings Ken Harker (Terri) and twin sister Virginia Aldrich (John), as well as sons Jeff (Heather) and Travis (April) and grandchildren Smith, Ella, Hailey and Josie Jenson. Barb grew up in the kitchen of her grandmother Ina’s restaurant at the Kirk Hotel in Tooele washing dishes while standing on a milk crate. She was a graduate of Tooele High School and then the University of Utah where she was a standout collegiate swimmer and golfer, graduating with a Master’s in Education. Barbara was a sister in the Pi Beta Phi sorority. She married Duane S. Jenson on June 10, 1967. They were later divorced, but Duane and his wife Terry remained lifelong friends and supported Barbara to the end.
Park Record
Rancho Luna Lobos ready for world stage
For Park City native Fernando Ramirez, dog-sledding is an art form. That belief is entwined with his mindset at Rancho Luna Lobos that dogs are dogs first and sled dogs last. “It’s a work of art, and it’s something that they can truly express themselves in an artistic way,” Ramirez said. “That’s a way we celebrate their fitness or their art. With that being said, a lot of the dogs that we do get, sometimes they don’t want to be sled dogs. And if they don’t, it’s OK.”
Park Record
Sundance could bring celebrities, crowds – and coronavirus
The streets of Park City already seem busier than they did several weeks ago, and they’re about to become even more jammed as visitors flock to town for the return of the Sundance Film Festival. The event, which will be the first in-person festival since 2020, will likely bring...
Park Record
Tips to get in-step with snowshoeing
The seemingly endless trails along the Wasatch Back and throughout Summit County invites hikers to enjoy the stunning seasonal wonders of this area–including winter. But with an average snowfall exceeding 62 inches most years, access to these pristine trails requires a great pair of. snowshoes. To ensure a good...
Park Record
Wasatch Crest residential treatment facility could open in February
People living in the Highland Estates area are expected to have new neighbors in the coming weeks as the group behind the disputed residential treatment facility prepares to open its doors. Wasatch Crest has spent nearly a year working to gain approval from the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission to convert...
Park Record
Park City tennis coach testifies, denies putting student player in choke hold
A Park City High School tennis coach accused of assaulting a student testified Tuesday that she grabbed the alleged victim in a “bear hug” to defend herself and others after the girl slapped her, but she did not put her in a choke hold. Lani Wilcox said the...
Park Record
Park City Film prepares for Sundance by serving up some January screenings
Park City Film plans to use the first few weeks of 2023 as a launching pad for the upcoming Sundance Film Festival. Before the arthouse-film nonprofit turns over the Jim Santy Auditorium venue to the festival on Jan. 19, it will start the year off with three intriguing films, two of which have been courted by the Golden Globes, and one that addresses the timely topic of avalanche danger in the backcountry, according to Executive Director Katharine Wang.
Park Record
Guest editorial: Can Park City really handle this? Should we?
Most people in the community know Alterra plans to develop the Snow Park base at Deer Valley, but does The Park Record really understand resident concerns?. Alterra acquired rights to develop lower Deer Valley’s lots — aka The Loop — per the Deer Valley 12th Amended and Restated Large Scale Master Development Plan (MPD) Permit. Prior to Alterra’s involvement, plans were limited to parking garages, a hotel, restaurants, shops, and residences. The Park Record labels citizen engagement on the project as “opposition,” which creates the misconception that residents and Protect the Loop are anti-development. However, many of us are truly excited about a base village and the amenities it will offer.
Park Record
Park City survey: How is the traffic? Is growth planned well? Confidence in City Hall?
How is the flow of traffic in Park City when driving on the major streets?. City Hall is conducting the National Community Survey, and the municipal government in the questionnaire inquires about a series of topics that drive the day-to-day discourse of Park City. The survey covers numerous issues related to subjects like living in Park City, the local economy and municipal services.
Park Record
Park City councilor charged with disorderly conduct in cross-country ski track dispute
The Summit County Attorney’s Office on Thursday criminally charged a member of the Park City Council in a case stemming from a confrontation in late December between the elected official and cross-country skiers. Prosecutors filed a count of disorderly conduct against Jeremy Rubell, 42. The charge is a class...
Park Record
Volunteers needed to sell concessions during the Sundance Film Festival￼
Park City Film has a special relationship with the Sundance Film Festival. While the local arthouse movie nonprofit at the Park City Library’s Jim Santy Auditorium turns the venue over to the Sundance Film Festival, which will run this year from Jan. 19-29, it isn’t quite dormant, according to Executive Director Katharine Wang.
Park Record
Do you want to be the next mayor of Francis?
The City of Francis is searching for its next leader. Mayor Jan Brussel recently announced that he is resigning from the position after he sold his home with plans to move to Montana in the coming weeks. The Francis City Council is tasked with filling the vacancy, which could happen by next week.
