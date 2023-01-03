LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Today at CES 2023, Mobileye founder and CEO Prof. Amnon Shashua will illustrate the company’s global leadership in autonomous vehicle and advanced driver-assistance technology, providing new details on the company’s business for 2023 and beyond. In particular, Shashua will lay out how future consumer AVs will come to market at scale by harnessing Mobileye’s state-of-the-art driver assist system, Mobileye SuperVision™, as the baseline for higher levels of autonomy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005378/en/ The Zeekr 001 electric vehicle. Owners in China will soon get the latest over-the-air update that unlocks new features of Mobileye’s SuperVision tech. Photo: Mobileye.

2 DAYS AGO