CoinDesk
US Federal Reserve, Other Agencies Continue to Warn Banks About Crypto
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The U.S. Federal Reserve and other regulators issued a crypto warning for the banking system Tuesday, though the statement doesn’t extend any new policies about how traditional lenders deal with digital assets. “Given...
Explore the Benefits of Decentralized Finance (DeFi): A Comparison with Traditional Finance
Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a financial system built on top of blockchain technology that allows for financial services without traditional intermediaries. DeFi is open, transparent, and secure, and offers greater financial inclusion and potentially more efficient and cost-effective services. Potential drawbacks include complexity, lack of regulation, risk of losses, risk...
AOL Corp
Amazon says it will cut over 18,000 jobs, more than initially planned
Amazon said Wednesday it will cut over 18,000 jobs, a bigger number than the e-retailer initially said it would be eliminating last year. The Wall Street Journal reported on the cuts earlier, which Amazon said pre-empted its planned announcement. “We typically wait to communicate about these outcomes until we can...
AOL Corp
Shiba Inu (SHIB): What It Is, What It’s Worth and Should You Be Investing?
As the adage goes, every dog has its day. This is particularly true about shiba inu, a cryptocurrency named after and based on the Japanese dog breed. Following its introduction to the crypto world, the coin grew at an astounding rate for a time, garnering attention from investors and enthusiasts alike.
CNBC
ESG will be a heavy focus for tech leaders in 2023
CIOs are becoming increasingly more critical for companies to meet their ESG goals. Rising environmental regulations, cost savings, and other financial benefits that come from operational efficiencies tied to sustainability are driving ESG forward. The biggest technological challenge for organizations working to embed ESG into their operations is a lack...
TikTok CEO to meet EU antitrust chief Vestager on Tuesday
BRUSSELS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew will meet the European Union's antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager in Brussels on Jan. 10, a calendar released by the European Commission showed on Friday.
South African businesses expand at slower pace in December -PMI
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Activity in South Africa’s private sector expanded in December but at a slower pace than in November as high prices and power cuts continued to depress client demand, a survey showed on Thursday.
TechCrunch
Teach yourself growth marketing: How to set up a landing page
As a growth marketer who has honed this craft for the past decade, I’ve been exposed to countless courses and I can confidently attest that working is the best way to learn. I am not saying you need to immediately join a Series A startup or land a growth marketing role at a large corporation. Instead, I have broken down how you can teach yourself growth marketing in five easy steps:
Ouster Launches Digital Lidar Perception Platform Ouster Gemini
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) (“Ouster” or “the Company”), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries, announced the launch of Ouster Gemini, its cloud-backed digital lidar perception platform for crowd analytics, security, and intelligent transportation systems. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005873/en/ Ouster Gemini Digital Lidar Perception Platform (Graphic: Business Wire)
AOL Corp
'Now is the time to take some action' on credit card debt, expert says
The new year may bring higher interest rates that could increase credit card debt for many Americans. “If the Fed is going to raise rates another 100 basis points, one full percentage point, your credit card rate is going to go up one full percentage point," Bankrate.com Chief Financial Analyst Greg McBride told Yahoo Finance Live (video above). "So this is really important. If you're carrying a balance, now's the time to take some action."
CES 2023: Startups aim to reduce global food waste
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Avocados can be tricky. Their ripeness window is so narrow that a slew of memes poke fun at the fine art of deciding when to eat them. Dutch entrepreneur Marco Snikkers aims to solve that problem with an avocado scanner unveiled this week at the CES tech show in Las Vegas and designed for use in supermarkets. It uses optical sensing and AI technology to determine ripeness, displaying on a screen whether an avocado is firm or ready to eat.
Mobileye Growth Pipeline Fueled with SuperVision and Future AV Wins
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Today at CES 2023, Mobileye founder and CEO Prof. Amnon Shashua will illustrate the company’s global leadership in autonomous vehicle and advanced driver-assistance technology, providing new details on the company’s business for 2023 and beyond. In particular, Shashua will lay out how future consumer AVs will come to market at scale by harnessing Mobileye’s state-of-the-art driver assist system, Mobileye SuperVision™, as the baseline for higher levels of autonomy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005378/en/ The Zeekr 001 electric vehicle. Owners in China will soon get the latest over-the-air update that unlocks new features of Mobileye’s SuperVision tech. Photo: Mobileye.
These are the technology trends that will shape our lives in 2023
CNN asked four experts to predict which technologies will shape our lives in 2023. From AI to green energy, here's what they said.
Sofinnova Partners Welcomes Mano Iyer as Venture Partner
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Sofinnova Partners (“Sofinnova”), a leading European life sciences venture capital firm based in Paris, London, and Milan, announced the appointment of Manohar (Mano) Iyer, a serial entrepreneur with longstanding ties to Sofinnova, as Venture Partner. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005045/en/ Mano Iyer (Photo: Business Wire)
The Verge
Twitter says it will allow more political ads as it tries to claw back revenue
Twitter is going to “expand” the political advertising it allows on the platform in “the coming weeks,” the Twitter Safety account tweeted on Tuesday. Twitter banned all political advertising in late 2019, but the company is apparently loosening its rules just a couple of months after major ad agencies recommended against buying ads on the platform.
