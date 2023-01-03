Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Surgeon general slaps restrictions on local doctor’s license
The state’s surgeon general has slapped restrictions on a local doctor’s license due to apparent drug abuse. Dr. Sheri Ellen Bisby, who has an office on Main Street in Wildwood, is under an emergency restriction of her license, following action this past month by Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo.
hernandosun.com
Meet Hernando County’s First Baby of 2023
It is a joyous start to the new year for the parents of baby girl Ife Leigh and the Bravera Health Spring Hill Women’s Team as mother, Emily, gave birth to the first baby born in 2023 in Hernando County!. Ife was born to her parents, Emily and Joshua,...
Transgender teen says he can't use Pasco County school bathrooms amid rule changes
PASCO COUNTY, Fla — Wednesday was the first day for new bathroom guidelines inside Pasco County Schools. Students must use the bathroom that corresponds with their biological sex at birth. One transgender student shared how this impacted him. "I’ve always been somewhat unhappy living as a girl when I...
Citrus County Chronicle
Thank you Citrus County
On behalf of the staff and residents here at the Brentwood Retirement Community, we would like to thank the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office for their Silver Santa Program, Home Instead Senior Care for their “Be a Santa to a Senior Program,” the Salvation Army, and last, but not least, the community that generously bought gifts for our residents over the holiday season.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus Schools to host February career fair
For those looking for a new career, just getting started, or maybe want to return to a career they love, the Citrus County School District is holding a career fair where people can apply on-site for a position. “We know there are many people looking for something more than just...
Teen hospitalized as a ‘trauma alert’ after ATV collision in Pasco County; child injured
A 16-year-old and a 12-year-old were hospitalized after the ATVs they were riding in collided in Crystal Springs, officials said.
naturecoaster.com
Visit the 26th Annual Kumquat Festival January 28: the Family-Friendly Alternative to Gasparilla
Have you ever tasted kumquat pie? Kumquat beer? Kumquat wine? Kumquat jelly? How about the little orange fruit that is both sweet and sour at the same time?. Whether your answer is yes or no, you will want to get out to the 26th Annual Kumquat Festival for all the best in kumquat fun, food, and finery. It’s time to bite down and feel that delightful burst of deliciousness that is nearly as joyful as saying the word, “kumqat” is to the silly side of our lives!
Pasco County Schools Change Bathroom Policy
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco County school district Superintendent Kurt Browning announced Tuesday that the district changed its policy to mandate restroom and locker room use on the basis of biological sex, with private bathroom access for transgender students. The policy change comes after the 11th
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness approves changes to attract artists to live and work in city
The Inverness City Council is putting out a welcome sign for artists wanting to live, work, and sell out of the homes. The council members voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a transitional zoning category for artists to live and work inside the city and to create their “artist studio” as a permitted use in the residential/professional zoning district. The vote was the second during two public hearings to approve the ordinance to create their “artist studio” as a permitted use in the residential/professional zoning district.
villages-news.com
Text message ignites jealousy-fueled attack in Fruitland Park
A text message ignited a jealousy-fueled attack in Fruitland Park. Angela Marie Derringer, 41, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after attacking her boyfriend at the home of his mother in the 200 block of College Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The man’s mother told...
10NEWS
First baby surrendered to Florida Safe Haven Baby Box
OCALA, Fla. — Florida's first Safe Have Baby Box received its first surrendered newborn on Thursday, according to Ocala Fire Rescue. The department in a Facebook post said the box, which is a device that legally permits a mother in crisis to safely, securely and anonymously surrender a newborn who cannot be cared for, was used after two years of being in service.
Citrus County Chronicle
Dunnellon man arrested for poisoning neighborhood cats and dog
Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputies arrested a man on Jan. 4 for four counts of aggravated animal cruelty following an investigation into the deaths of several cats and a dog in a Dunnellon neighborhood. MCSO and Marion County Animal Services responded to a call on Dec. 2, 2022,...
fox35orlando.com
Newborn surrendered at Florida fire station 'Baby Box'
OCALA, Fla. - An Ocala newborn was the 23rd baby to be surrendered inside a Baby Box since 2017, also marking the first surrendered baby in 2023. The baby was reportedly dropped off at Ocala Fire Rescue’s Station #1, located at the MLK First Responder Campus. The Ocala Baby...
villages-news.com
Medical technician arrested after spotted tailgating another vehicle
A medical technician was arrested after she was spotted tailgating another vehicle on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Shelby Elizabeth Forbes, 21, of Leesburg, was driving a black Toyota sedan at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when she was tailgating another vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
WCJB
Sentencing trial for Michael Wayne Jones resumes in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The sentencing trial for Michael Wayne Jones resumes in Marion County after the holiday break. The prosecution rested after Jones plead guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder. This was for the death of his family in 2019. The defense...
Citrus County Chronicle
The Levy Citizen's top news headlines of 2022
From milestone birthdays and achievements to new businesses and retirements/resignations, there was a little bit of everything inside the Levy Citizen throughout this past year. Below are just a handful of the Citizen’s top news headlines from 2022. Strow announces retirement from Williston police force. After a 50-year career...
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Dec. 27 to Jan. 4
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Dec. 27. Zachary P. Vasey, 23, Racine, WI, arrested Dec. 27 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000.
WCJB
Gilchrist County man arrested for murdering his father in Bell
BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man from Bell on Wednesday six months after his father was killed at a home in Bell. Joseph O’Brian Rush, 22, of Bell, was arrested on the charge of second degree murder. He is accused of killing his father John Franklin Rush at a home on Northwest 30th Lane on June 27, 2022.
villages-news.com
91-year-old Villager reports to prison despite last-minute legal maneuvering
A 91-year-old Villager who hit two bicyclists in 2020 with her Mercedes has reported to state prison despite last-minute legal maneuvering. Marilyn Hamilton of the Village of Gilchrist was turned over Wednesday to the Florida Department of Corrections. She had been held since Dec. 20 at the Sumter County Detention Center after she was sentenced to five years in prison. On the day of sentencing, she was immediately taken from the courtroom to jail.
villages-news.com
Ocklawaha couple arrested after discovery of severely emaciated horse
An Ocklawaha couple has been arrested after the discovery of a severely emaciated horse on their property. The Bay Mare Thoroughbred known as Lucky was examined this past November by Marion County Animal Services. The horse was in such an emaciated condition that it had to be put down. Lucky...
