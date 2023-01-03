Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Sophia Smith Named 2022 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year
Portland Thorns and United States women's national team star Sophia Smith has been named the 2022 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year, the USWNT announced Friday. The 22-year-old is the first Black player to win the award and the youngest to win it since a 22-year-old Mia Hamm claimed the honor in 1994. She received 50.8 percent of the votes, according to ESPN's Jeff Carlisle.
