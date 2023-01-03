The Wheel At Icon Park In Orlando Had To Be Evacuated After Mechanical Issue Causes Sparks And Fire

Icon Park on I-4 in Orlando had a 2nd issue with one of its iconic rides on New Year’s Eve to wrap up 2022. Everybody remembers the tragic story of 14 year old Tyre Sampson who fell from their FreeFall ride just back in October. Now they’ve had another incident with one of the giant rides, The Wheel. Thankfully everyone is safe and there were no injuries reported.

According to a local news station there was a power failure at around 6:20 pm with 20 of the rides pods having people on board. It took emergency crews and fire fighters over 3 hours to safely evacuate the entire ride.

I’ve been on The Wheel before and its a cool sight-seeing ride, so hopefully it gets repaired and opened again soon.

