ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

The Wheel At Icon Park In Orlando Had To Be Evacuated After Mechanical Issue Causes Sparks And Fire

By Ethan
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gINqx_0k2IWjbt00

Icon Park on I-4 in Orlando had a 2nd issue with one of its iconic rides on New Year’s Eve to wrap up 2022. Everybody remembers the tragic story of 14 year old Tyre Sampson who fell from their FreeFall ride just back in October. Now they’ve had another incident with one of the giant rides, The Wheel. Thankfully everyone is safe and there were no injuries reported.

According to a local news station there was a power failure at around 6:20 pm with 20 of the rides pods having people on board. It took emergency crews and fire fighters over 3 hours to safely evacuate the entire ride.

I’ve been on The Wheel before and its a cool sight-seeing ride, so hopefully it gets repaired and opened again soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=389iOS_0k2IWjbt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RMB1p_0k2IWjbt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uMMGP_0k2IWjbt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KFDvt_0k2IWjbt00

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Orlando warehouse fire: New details about permitting in deadly fire

FOX 35 News has been digging for details in a deadly Orlando warehouse fire. We took concerns to the Orange County Commission when they were discussing the permitting process for storing fireworks. Officials said the county did not have a record showing the warehouse had proper permitting to store fireworks.
ORLANDO, FL
102.5 The Bone

Police: Florida mother intentionally drove car into lake with 2 sons inside, killing all 3

LAKELAND, Fla. — Officials say a mother in Lakeland, Florida intentionally drove her car into Lake Wire on Dec. 30 with her two sons inside, killing all three of them. The Lakeland Police Department said in a news release that during their investigation found that all evidence suggests that Ortilla Zamora, 35, intentionally drove her car into Lake Wire on the morning of Dec. 30. Detectives learned from Zamora’s family members that she had possibly been dealing with mental health issues before the incident.
LAKELAND, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Best Birthday Ideas for Adults in Orlando

When it comes to birthdays, kids aren’t the only ones that deserve an epic birthday celebration. Everyone deserves to let loose and celebrate another year around the sun. Looking for a few suggestions to celebrate another year wiser? Look no... The post Best Birthday Ideas for Adults in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Deputies: Group wearing clown masks armed with sledgehammer robbed older woman in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Four people are accused of robbing an older Orange County woman last month in a bizarre fashion, according to the sheriff’s office. Melissa Martinez, 23, Shakira Rivera Colon, 26, Jaydie Cintron Mayoral, 24, and Nelson Cruz Medina, 42, have been arrested for home invasion robbery and grand theft. The sheriff's office announced their arrests on Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Intense flames destroy garage, boat, vehicle in Titusville

The Titusville Fire Department responded to a home on New Year's Eve and found a backyard garage completely engulfed in flames. Video showed the garage completely taken over by the fire. A nearby boat and vehicle were also damaged, the fire department said. No one was reportedly injured. The fire was determined to caused by some sort of electrical issue.
TITUSVILLE, FL
disneybymark.com

Best Restaurants Near Disney World

If you know anything about DFB it’s that we LOVE talking about Disney food. From icons like plastic cheese and Mickey ice cream bars to underrated restaurants hiding in Disney World, we cover it all! But what if you’re looking to escape Disney World for a meal? What if you’ve eaten at every Disney World restaurant and want to try something new? That’s why we’re talking about the best restaurants you can find near Disney World!
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Sole survivor of Orange County fireworks warehouse remains hospitalized as investigation continues

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It’s been a month since a massive warehouse fire in Orange County killed four people and left a young woman in critical condition. The four people who died were all younger than 25, and 27-year-old Lindsey Tallafuss is still recovering in the intensive care unit, one month after getting 75 percent of her body burned in a fire on the job at Magic in the Sky.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
30K+
Followers
33K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy