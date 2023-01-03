ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Tulane shocks USC in Cotton Bowl, Penn State wins Rose Bowl without a sunset & will Jim Harbaugh leave Michigan?

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y4u18_0k2IW0AZ00

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger get together to recap this weekend's remaining college football bowl games.

Before analyzing the New Year’s Six bowl games, reports have come out that Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh could be looking to coach in the NFL next season. Speculation is growing after Jim Harbaugh attempted to become the next head coach of the Minnesota Vikings last summer, along with his desire to finally get a Super Bowl ring. The pod discusses whether or not they think he will go back to the NFL & who could fill his shoes at Michigan if a departure for the pros does indeed happen.

There was a fantastic slate of bowl games this week that included Tulane stepping up and winning the Cotton Bowl over USC in dramatic fashion. Out west at the Rose Bowl, Penn State capped off their season on a high note by beating Utah. Mississippi State was able to put closure on their season with a gritty win against Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl and finally, it would only be right to discuss Iowa beating Kentucky 21-0 in the Music City Bowl.

4:22 Will Jim Harbaugh leave Michigan for the NFL

18:40 Where does Michigan go if Jim Harbaugh leaves

32:20 Tulane stuns USC in the Cotton Bowl

46:24 Penn State wins the Rose Bowl over Utah 35-21

49:35 Mississippi State takes the victory over Illinois in the Reliaquest Bowl

55:00 Iowa wins 21-0 against Kentucky in the Music City Bowl

Emergency Podcast: Jim Harbaugh under NCAA investigation

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Dan Wetzel & SI’s Pat Forde detail the recent investigations that are being levied against Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh. The pod breaks down the violations that the NCAA is imposing on Jim Harbaugh, including a level 1 violation which has the possibility to disrupt Harbaugh’s tenure at Michigan. The often stubborn head coach is likely to meet the investigation with a great enthusiasm and hard-headedness unmatched by any other coach. The guys speculate as to what the punishment could be if the violations are upheld, as well as Jim Harbaugh’s future with the Michigan Wolverines. Could this be the deciding factor that sends Jim Harbaugh back to the NFL?
ANN ARBOR, MI
Rose Bowl posts all-time low ratings as College Football Playoff expansion looms

With big changes on the horizon, the Rose Bowl's ratings just hit their lowest mark ever. The 2023 Granddaddy of Them All between Penn State and Utah saw only 10.2 million viewers on ESPN this year, the network announced Wednesday. Per The Athletic, that number makes it the least-watched Rose Bowl on record, "beating" the 13.6 million mark held by 2016's Stanford-Iowa matchup.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
UConn injury woes continue with potential loss of Aaliyah Edwards

No. 5 UConn is somehow on a winning streak and a losing streak at the same time. The Huskies notched their seventh consecutive win on Thursday with a dominant 73-37 win over Xavier, but potentially lost Aaliyah Edwards, their top remaining healthy player, to a foot injury in the first half.
UConn's Geno Auriemma on missing his 4th game this season: 'I'm going to take a step back to focus on my health'

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma will miss the Huskies’ game at Xaiver on Thursday, his fourth absence from the bench this season. “It’s been an extremely difficult month for me, and I’ve been feeling under the weather and run down,” Auriemma said in a statement. “I thought I was ready to return, but I need a little more time. I’m going to take a step back to focus on my health and will return when I feel ready.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Damar Hamlin: Bills announce breathing tube is out and he facetimed team

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s breathing tube was removed on Thursday night, allowing him to talk to his family and care team, the team announced Friday morning. The “remarkable development” comes after Hamlin collapsed in Cincinnati on Monday night and was transported to a Cincinnati hospital in critical condition.
Is Anthony Edwards' immense talent ready to fulfill the burden of Minnesota's great expectations?

Anthony Edwards has busy ears. There are the whispers from Timberwolves teammates, as he’s heading back to the huddle, as he’s sitting on the bench, as he’s stepping out of the postgame showers. There is veteran guard Austin Rivers’ counsel and hype from the locker next door. Sitting courtside before every pregame warmup, Edwards attends assistant coach Joe Boylan’s private film lessons with an iPad in their lap. He’s wrapped in a constant exchange with head coach Chris Finch, the tactician tasked with sharpening Edwards into the most lethal but honed version he can be. And then there are however many voices in between.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Chiefs beat Raiders for AFC top seed in imperfect situation, Mahomes likely wraps MVP

The Kansas City Chiefs presumably didn't want their path to the No. 1 seed in the AFC to open up like it did. They also didn't make the rules. The cancelation of the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game due to Damar Hamlin's cardiac emergency on the field was terrible and more important than the results of a football season. However, the cancelation also cost the Bills a shot at the top seed in the AFC. The Chiefs needed the Bills to lose once in the final two weeks and never could have imagined the Bills would have a no contest put on their record.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Cowboys need Giants to beat Eagles, but Giants expected to start Davis Webb at QB

So much for Brian Daboll teasing that the New York Giants could play starters this week. The Giants are locked into the No. 6 seed of the NFC playoffs and have nothing tangible to play for. It's not that big of a surprise that there were multiple reports, including Mike Garafolo of NFL Media and Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, that Daniel Jones would not start at quarterback for the Giants against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Davis Webb, who has never thrown an NFL pass, is expected to get the start.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
