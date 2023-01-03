Teen arrested in Copper Beech shooting death

Greenville police have arrested an 18-year-old in a Sunday shooting that killed a man and injured a woman at a Greenville apartment complex, the department announced Tuesday.

A news release from the department said Savion Isaiah Moore of Greenville was arrested at his residence on Beasley Drive without incident Tuesday.

Moore is accused of shooting and killing Deshawn Roundtree, 32, and injuring Kiaira Boomer, 21, at Roundtree's residence in the Copper Beech Apartment complex, 2125 Silver Maple Lane Apt. 206.

Officers arrived on scene about 4 a.m. in response to a possible shooting. Roundtree died on the steps outside the residence. Boomer was shot in the leg and transported to ECU Health Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries reports said.

Police said they believe the shooting stemmed from an altercation.

Moore was charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and discharging a weapon into occupied property. He was jailed at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $750,000 secured bond the release said.

The release credited the arrest as a joint effort between GPD's Major Crimes Unit, Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, Emergency Response Team, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Fugitive and Missing Person Task Force.

Previous Story:

