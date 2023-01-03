KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Collin Morikawa has taken a big step toward winning after going without a victory last year. Morikawa had a 66 on Friday in the Sentry Tournament of Champions. That gives him a two-shot lead over Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and J.J. Spaun. Morikawa has gone bogey-free over two rounds on the Plantation Course at Kapalua. He had a chance to tie the 36-hole tournament record with a birdie on the 18th, but he muffed a chip and had to settle for par. Scheffler can go to No. 1 with a two-way third for third or better. He had a 66.

HAWAII STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO