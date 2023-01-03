Read full article on original website
California faces more rain, storms, and potential floods
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California braced for more stormy weather with rain expected to sweep across the northern part the state on Saturday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for a large swath of Northern and Central California and the potential for road flooding and mudslides. Rain was forecast for the Bay Area Saturday with a brief dry period Sunday and heavier storms due to arrive Monday. In the Los Angeles area, light rain was expected on the weekend with stormy conditions set to return Monday. The wet weather comes after days of rain in California from a series of Pacific storms. The storms won’t be enough to officially end California’s ongoing drought but they have helped.
New Mexico delegation seeks changes to wildfire aid rules
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s congressional delegation says the U.S. government should make changes to rules proposed for processing damage claims stemming from a historic wildfire sparked by forest managers. The delegation sent a letter to FEMA this week, saying many residents in the impoverished rural area are still reeling from the emotional, financial and physical tolls of the Hermit’s Peak-Calf Canyon Fires. Congress has approved nearly $4 billion for victims of the 2022 fire so far, and state officials have acknowledged that the recovery process will be long and challenging. The New Mexico attorney general's office also has sought changes to the proposed rules.
Morikawa builds 2-shot lead going to weekend at Kapalua
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Collin Morikawa has taken a big step toward winning after going without a victory last year. Morikawa had a 66 on Friday in the Sentry Tournament of Champions. That gives him a two-shot lead over Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and J.J. Spaun. Morikawa has gone bogey-free over two rounds on the Plantation Course at Kapalua. He had a chance to tie the 36-hole tournament record with a birdie on the 18th, but he muffed a chip and had to settle for par. Scheffler can go to No. 1 with a two-way third for third or better. He had a 66.
W.Va. journalist let go after reporting on abuse allegations
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia journalist lost her job after she reported about alleged abuse of people with disabilities in state care. Amelia Ferrell Knisely, a reporter at West Virginia Public Broadcasting, said she was told to stop reporting on the Department of Health and Human Resources after agency leaders “threatened to discredit” the publicly-funded television and radio network. She later learned her part-time position was being eliminated. Knisely said her news director told her the order came from WVPB Executive Director Butch Antolini, former communications director for Republican Gov. Jim Justice. Antolini declined to comment, but other officials denied any effort to influence coverage.
Lame-duck Illinois lawmakers vote themselves a 16% raise
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois House Democrats working in a lame-duck session left town for a weekend break Friday night — but not before voting on plans to give themselves a pay raise of nearly 16%. Legislation authorizing funds to be added for spending needs halfway through the state’s fiscal year includes an $11,655 raise in base pay, to $85,000. It won approval from the Democratic-controlled House by a 63-35 vote. A raise of 15.9% is unheard of in recent times. Secretive House action in 2019 inserted a 2.4% cost-of-living adjustment to increase base salaries to about $67,800. It was the first increase since 2008.
6 arrested after funeral for Mall of America shooting victim
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police have arrested six men following a funeral for a 19-year-old man who was shot at the Mall of America last month. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the Johntae Hudson's funeral was held Friday in St. Paul. Officers at the service noticed a man with a handgun and another man wanted for a nonfatal shooting Dec. 14. The men left the funeral in an SUV with five other men. Police arrested six of the men following a chase. The man wanted in connection with the Dec. 14 shooting got away on foot.
Adama Sanogo leads No. 4 UConn to 69-60 win over Creighton
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Big East preseason player of the year Adama Sanogo scored 26 points and No. 4 UConn bounced back from its first two losses of the season with a 69-60 win over Creighton. UConn’s big man hit 10 of 20 shots, including two 3-pointers, and pulled down nine rebounds. Jordan Hawkins added 17 points for the Huskies, who won their 17th straight game at Gampel Pavilion, their on-campus arena. Arthur Kaluma had 14 points for Creighton (9-7, 3-2), which had won three in a row, all by 15 points or more. The Blue Jays 7-foot-1 star Ryan Kalkbrenner, who came in averaging 15.3 points, was held to just nine.
