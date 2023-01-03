Read full article on original website
Related
Did the 26 Foot Long World Record for Longest Human Poop Happen in Michigan?
There is a load of stories about a woman who broke the world record for the longest single poo. Do the stories pass the smell test?. Researching stories like 'the longest poop in the world' isn't the worst part of my job, but it's a solid #2. Recently, someone sent me a TikTok telling the story of a woman in Michigan breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest poop. She allegedly did so, publicly...in a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan bowling alley. My curiosity got the best of me. I guess you can say, I couldn't hold it anymore. So, the research began. I stepped in this article called 'Fun Poop Facts' from the Hello Tushy website that said this about the alleged rectum record,
Experts Say This Beautiful Michigan Town Has The Best Sunrise Pictures
Living in Michigan we are blessed with some amazing sunrises and sunsets. But where in Michigan can you take the best picture of a sunrise or sunset?. Well according to the experts at Love Exploring this is Michigan's spot. Experts Say Harrisville Harbor Town Has The Best Sunrise Pictures. Harrisville...
Michigan City Makes the List for One of the “Worst” Places to Find a Job
As we're entering into the new year, this is usually the time that people take stock of what's going on with their lives. If they want to make improvements or changes in some aspect of their life. And a job could be a facet that is in need of a change.
Two Michigan Cities Have Been Named ‘Snowiest’ In US Over The Last 30 Years
There's no denying that living in Michigan has to come with some sort of love of the snow, or you're going to be miserable most of the year. And while large amounts of snowfall aren't unique to the mitten state, we're one of the best places in the US to find the white stuff.
1240 WJIM
Michigan’s Lost Peninsula: The Only Way to Drive There is Thru Ohio
Michigan is loaded with peninsulas: the Keweenaw, Upper Peninsula, the Thumb, the Mitten, and various little shards of land that just out into the Great Lakes up and down the Michigan coastlines. But there is one in particular that has been referred to as “Michigan's Lost Peninsula.”. Why 'lost'?...
What Did Hurricane Ian Wash Up On The Shores of Detroit Michigan?
Even though Michigan doesn't get hurricanes like Florida, Hurricane Ian did manage to wash up something on the shores of Detroit. Hurricanes in the Great Lakes? No actual hurricane has ever been seen in Michigan under the true definition of a hurricane. Michigan can feel the after-effects of hurricanes with rain, thunderstorms, and even tornadoes but the state does not fall in the severe tropical storm category. So how could Hurricane Ian wash up anything on Michigan shores?
#PeopleofMeijer Points Out The Wild & Crazy Shoppers At The Michigan Chain
The first thing I want to get out of the way is to confirm that I'm never one for bullying or online bullying by any means. Don't get me wrong, I like to wear the occasional questionable clothes item, and I personally would be stoked if any publication pointed out my interesting personality on their publication. That being said, when you step outside your home you have to accept that if you're oddly dressed or are repping a style that's completely out of this time period, you're gonna turn some heads.
Why Do So Many Michiganders Run Outside In the Snow In Shorts?
I've only been in Michigan for two short years but, I've noticed that every winter there's at least one person spotted running down a snow-covered road...in shorts. And this winter is no different. Scrolling through the Facebook page, Pure UP, I found a post that included a picture of a...
Michigan’s I-69 is Longest-Running Interstate Project In The Country at Nearly 70 Years!
When the interstate program was approved, and began in the United States in the 1950s, it's purpose was to most directly connect important points across the country. Dwight D. Eisenhower kickstarted it, and saw it as, not just a means of better access to important metros, but also a way to more easily transfer military deployment within our own borders.
Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s 10 Poorest Cities?
People say money does not solve problems. I am guessing the people that say that and believe it to be true, have money. My guess is money could solve a lot of problems for the people that live in the ten poorest cities in Michigan. According to The Worker's Rights, these 10 Michigan cities are on the list because of the following reasons,
Take A Look At This Abandoned West Michigan Factory
They're just sitting corpses waiting for nature to take back over the land at this point. You'll probably be able to find a few abandoned factories here in Michigan as well. This one still has some equipment from its time still around. West Michigan Factory. Take a look below at...
Wait, People Actually Believe There are Whales in Lake Michigan?
I cannot believe this is real. I was listening to NPR late last week (I think this was Thursday, December 29). I wish I could find the exact segment I was listening to but, there was a man talking about the conservation of Michigan's lakes. Obviously, that's a very important subject. However, my attention was quickly diverted when he mentioned that, on numerous occasions, tourists would visit Lake Michigan and ask where they could participate in whale watching.
This Facebook Page Makes Bird Watching in Michigan Easy and Delightful
The page, Bird Perch, was originally started in 2017 and, since 2019, has also been sharing videos captured with a Birdsy Cam. It's a camera specifically designed for birds and comes with an AI that identifies and then labels the video with the names of the different bird species. Here,...
Yes, It’s Illegal To Drive Without Headlights in Michigan During Rain and Fog
I'll be honest, I'm a little hypervigilant when it comes to driving. My husband frequently reminds me that I use my headlights in the middle of the day and use my turn signal when no on else is around, despite the fact that I don't have to. Yes, I know...
Here Are 3 Potential Alternatives to Using Road Salt in Michigan
A recent study has discovered high levels of chloride in Michigan's waterways. Chloride, a compound found in the salt used on Michigan's roadways, has (perhaps not surprisingly) found its way into Michigan's waters. Why? It has nowhere else to go. The study, known as Salt Watch, was conducted by the...
Clearly Ohio: The Best Suggested Tourism Slogans For the Buckeye State
I did something that as a Michigander I never thought I'd do: I visited Ohio. And I actually liked it. No, I didn't lose a bet which exiled me to the Buckeye State or anything like that. I actively and willingly chose to ring in the New Year and start my 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Why? For a concert, of course.
This Has Been Named the State’s Most Haunted City: Monroe, Michigan
Michigan usually rates in the top ten most haunted states in the country...it's gotten as high as #2 on some lists. Fine, but what Michigan city is considered to be the most haunted?. Some place in the Upper Peninsula?. Mackinac Island?. Detroit?. Surprisingly, no. Michigan's most haunted city is said...
Michigan Cold Case: Police ID Man Found in Saginaw River Nearly 50 Years Ago
The identity of a murder victim whose body was found in the Saginaw River nearly five decades ago has been determined. The case began when a man's body was found floating in the Saginaw River in Zilwaukee Township on March 13, 1973. According to Detroit's WDIV-TV, an autopsy showed that...
Look Inside The Now Abandoned Wayne County Court House
First built in the late 1800s, the courthouse has seen many years, and is in marvelous condition for its age. The building itself hasn't been closed for very long now either, officially closing its doors in 2009. Abandoned Wayne County Courthouse. The name of the building later changed from the...
Michigan Teen Rescues Man And 8 Pets From Burning Home
An alert Eagle Scout was told by his dad to check out a house he saw on fire, what he didn't know is he would soon be herding cats. A Safety Check Turned Into An Animal Rescue In New Baltimore. Last week, Owen Tisler was driving in his hometown of...
1240 WJIM
Lansing, MI
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wjimam.com
Comments / 0