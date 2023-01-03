ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Did the 26 Foot Long World Record for Longest Human Poop Happen in Michigan?

There is a load of stories about a woman who broke the world record for the longest single poo. Do the stories pass the smell test?. Researching stories like 'the longest poop in the world' isn't the worst part of my job, but it's a solid #2. Recently, someone sent me a TikTok telling the story of a woman in Michigan breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest poop. She allegedly did so, publicly...in a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan bowling alley. My curiosity got the best of me. I guess you can say, I couldn't hold it anymore. So, the research began. I stepped in this article called 'Fun Poop Facts' from the Hello Tushy website that said this about the alleged rectum record,
Michigan’s Lost Peninsula: The Only Way to Drive There is Thru Ohio

Michigan is loaded with peninsulas: the Keweenaw, Upper Peninsula, the Thumb, the Mitten, and various little shards of land that just out into the Great Lakes up and down the Michigan coastlines. But there is one in particular that has been referred to as “Michigan's Lost Peninsula.”. Why 'lost'?...
What Did Hurricane Ian Wash Up On The Shores of Detroit Michigan?

Even though Michigan doesn't get hurricanes like Florida, Hurricane Ian did manage to wash up something on the shores of Detroit. Hurricanes in the Great Lakes? No actual hurricane has ever been seen in Michigan under the true definition of a hurricane. Michigan can feel the after-effects of hurricanes with rain, thunderstorms, and even tornadoes but the state does not fall in the severe tropical storm category. So how could Hurricane Ian wash up anything on Michigan shores?
#PeopleofMeijer Points Out The Wild & Crazy Shoppers At The Michigan Chain

The first thing I want to get out of the way is to confirm that I'm never one for bullying or online bullying by any means. Don't get me wrong, I like to wear the occasional questionable clothes item, and I personally would be stoked if any publication pointed out my interesting personality on their publication. That being said, when you step outside your home you have to accept that if you're oddly dressed or are repping a style that's completely out of this time period, you're gonna turn some heads.
Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s 10 Poorest Cities?

People say money does not solve problems. I am guessing the people that say that and believe it to be true, have money. My guess is money could solve a lot of problems for the people that live in the ten poorest cities in Michigan. According to The Worker's Rights, these 10 Michigan cities are on the list because of the following reasons,
Take A Look At This Abandoned West Michigan Factory

They're just sitting corpses waiting for nature to take back over the land at this point. You'll probably be able to find a few abandoned factories here in Michigan as well. This one still has some equipment from its time still around. West Michigan Factory. Take a look below at...
Wait, People Actually Believe There are Whales in Lake Michigan?

I cannot believe this is real. I was listening to NPR late last week (I think this was Thursday, December 29). I wish I could find the exact segment I was listening to but, there was a man talking about the conservation of Michigan's lakes. Obviously, that's a very important subject. However, my attention was quickly diverted when he mentioned that, on numerous occasions, tourists would visit Lake Michigan and ask where they could participate in whale watching.
Look Inside The Now Abandoned Wayne County Court House

First built in the late 1800s, the courthouse has seen many years, and is in marvelous condition for its age. The building itself hasn't been closed for very long now either, officially closing its doors in 2009. Abandoned Wayne County Courthouse. The name of the building later changed from the...
