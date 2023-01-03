ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

local21news.com

Cooler temperatures ahead of a late weekend wintry mix

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Cooler temperatures are expected heading into the weekend with highs in the 40s along with a little bit of a breeze. Expect mostly dry weather until we get to Sunday night. LATE WEEKEND MIX:. A weak system will move towards the area late in...
local21news.com

Chill temperatures and rain expected heading into Farm Show week

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — It will be cloudy with a few showers to start the day, then it will turn windy with some partial afternoon clearing. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with a low in the low 30s. WEEKEND WEATHER:. Temperatures will continue to trend cooler this weekend with...
HARRISBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

Dauphin Co. emergency alert issues cause confusion

A shelter in place alert Thursday caused confusion in the Midstate. The alert was supposed to go to people in the vicinity of a police incident happening in Susquehanna Township, but it went farther than expected, reaching people in Cumberland and York counties. Dauphin Co. emergency alert issues cause confusion.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
thesportspage.blog

Dunks for Drew: Watch live Greencastle vs. Boiling Springs, Chambersburg vs. Shippensburg 5:45 p.m. Saturday January 7

The 15th Annual Dunks for Drew Showcase will be held at Chambersburg Area Senior High School Saturday January 7th. The Greencastle-Antrim Blue Devils play the Boiling Springs Bubblers at 6:00 p.m. followed by the Shippensburg Greyhounds and Chambersburg Trojans. Pregame show at 5:45 p.m. and tip off at 6:00. Garry Kline and Ed Gotwals bring you the play-by-play on Mid Penn Broadcasting. Click here or photo to watch.
GREENCASTLE, PA
local21news.com

TRAFFIC ALERT | Crash on I-81 causing delays in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Expect "residual delays" due to a recent crash on I-81 southbound near Linglestown and Paxtonia. According to 511 PA, the accident happened three miles north of Exit 72 earlier on Saturday. While the accident is cleared, officials say that there are delays to still...
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-81 in Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A crash caused major backups on Interstate 81 in Franklin County Friday morning. A southbound lane of I-81 was blocked in Chambersburg before Exit 17, Walker Road. A PennDOT camera near the exit showed a long line of stopped vehicles. The crash has been cleared and...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Fire damages portion of home, garage in York County

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire damaged a portion of a home in Manchester Township, York County during the morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 7. According to York Area United Fire and Rescue, crews were dispatched to the 500 block of Hepplewhite Drive for a residential fire alarm. When units arrived, they found a fire in the attached garage and upgraded the call to a structure fire.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Electrical fire displaces 10 in Harrisburg, two dogs dead

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Harrisburg Fire Bureau Chief Brian Enterline, an electrical fire caused serious damage to a rowhome in Harrisburg just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Enterline says the fire started in an extension cord that was on a porch in the 500 block...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Route 30 in Lancaster County reopens after crash

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: A stretch of Route 30 in Lancaster County has reopened after a two-vehicle crash. Both directions were briefly closed Wednesday afternoon between Oakview and Harvest roads in East Lampeter Township. Emergency dispatchers said one person was freed from a vehicle with unspecified injuries.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Boy hit by car in Harrisburg: officials

A boy was hit by a car Tuesday morning in Harrisburg while walking to school, city officials said. The crash happened between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. in the area of 6th and Division streets, according to ABC 27 and city spokesman Matt Maisel. The intersection is near Camp Curtin Academy, but it is unclear if the boy was a student there or at another city school.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating attempted luring near Harrisburg school

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a release from the Harrisburg School District, police are investigating reports of an attempted luring near Crescent and Mulberry Streets. Per the release, a nine-year-old child was walking home from Cougar Academy after the school was evacuated due to a gas leak. The...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Hooded figure robs 14-year-old of phone and backpack in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — An unknown man is on the loose after police say he grabbed a 14-year-old and stole both his phone and backpack on his way to the bus stop. According to Northern York Regional Police, the theft occurred on Jan. 4 at around 6:54 a.m. while the boy was on his way to his bus stop.
YORK COUNTY, PA

