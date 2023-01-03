The 118th Congress kicked off Tuesday with House Republicans in complete disarray over choosing a speaker. Twenty holdouts from GOP leader Kevin McCarthy’s caucus rejected his bid 11 times during the week. After opposition to the California Republican was whittled down to a handful of members on Friday during a 13th vote — still not enough for him to win the gavel — the chamber adjourned to 10 p.m. that day for a 14th attempt. The Senate, meanwhile, opened drama-free on Tuesday — with the swearing-in of lawmakers — before adjourning for two weeks. So the first Congressional Hits and Misses of 2023 focuses mainly on the House — which was definitely not in order this week.

