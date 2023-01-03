ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained

After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
Roll Call Online

Biden announces policies to rein in border crossings

President Joe Biden announced plans Thursday to ramp up fast-tracked deportations and expand pathways for some migrants to enter the country legally, part of the administration’s efforts to rein in record-high border crossings. Biden said Mexico had agreed to accept 30,000 migrants each month from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti and...
Roll Call Online

House Republicans want to wipe out staff unions, but it’s not that simple

The House rules package proposed by Republican Kevin McCarthy, the man who would be speaker, aims to kneecap congressional staff’s nascent labor movement, but union supporters say his attempt at union-busting may go worse than his bid for the speaker’s gavel. Under Democratic control, the House started allowing...
Roll Call Online

‘The House is not in order!’ — Congressional Hits and Misses

The 118th Congress kicked off Tuesday with House Republicans in complete disarray over choosing a speaker. Twenty holdouts from GOP leader Kevin McCarthy’s caucus rejected his bid 11 times during the week. After opposition to the California Republican was whittled down to a handful of members on Friday during a 13th vote — still not enough for him to win the gavel — the chamber adjourned to 10 p.m. that day for a 14th attempt. The Senate, meanwhile, opened drama-free on Tuesday — with the swearing-in of lawmakers — before adjourning for two weeks. So the first Congressional Hits and Misses of 2023 focuses mainly on the House — which was definitely not in order this week.
Roll Call Online

Biden honors officers, officials to mark Jan. 6 attack anniversary

President Joe Biden marked two years since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by honoring the work of police officers who defended the building and state officials who resisted efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. During an event Friday at the East Room of the White House,...
Roll Call Online

At the Races: Under new management?

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here. Happy new election cycle to you, our dear At the Races readers, as the 2024 Michigan Senate...
Roll Call Online

US makes its case for legality of Biden student debt program

The Biden administration urged the Supreme Court to uphold the president’s student loan forgiveness plan Wednesday in the face of several challenges to a program that could forgive up to $20,000 in debt for millions of borrowers. Wednesday’s filing leaned heavily on a 2003 federal law that allows the...
