Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
There is no love lost between Pelosi and McCarthy — in July 2021, she called him a "moron" for criticizing the congressional mask mandate.
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene passed a phone with Donald Trump on the line to an anti-McCarthy rebel on the House floor
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene passed a phone with Donald Trump on the line to a GOP rebel amid the House speaker crisis. Kevin McCarthy was elected speaker of the House in the early hours of Saturday morning, ending days of chaos. Reports said that Trump made several calls to McCarthy's...
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained
After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
Trump, McConnell, Schumer respond after Kevin McCarthy wins historic, dayslong House Speaker bout
Kevin McCarthy was elected Speaker of the House early Saturday morning, following a dayslong debate process and a dramatic pair of votes late Friday evening, drawing comments from President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, Senate Leaders Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer, and others. "That was easy. I never thought...
Expecting win, McCarthy comes up short again in late-night vote
Kevin McCarthy, after predicting he would have the votes to become speaker on the 14th ballot, fell one vote short on the first vote after the House reconvened Friday night. The last holdout who hadn’t voted was Florida Republican Matt Gaetz, who McCarthy ally North Carolina Republican Patrick Henry spent most of the vote working.
House Republicans want to wipe out staff unions, but it’s not that simple
The House rules package proposed by Republican Kevin McCarthy, the man who would be speaker, aims to kneecap congressional staff’s nascent labor movement, but union supporters say his attempt at union-busting may go worse than his bid for the speaker’s gavel. Under Democratic control, the House started allowing...
Some Democrats criticize Biden outreach on border policy change
Democratic lawmakers and immigrant advocates faulted the Biden administration for not sufficiently consulting them before announcing a major border initiative Thursday that would allow some migrants to enter the country legally while expelling others under a pandemic border directive. Members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and congressional aides said the...
Photos of the week: Historic speaker election
Kevin McCarthy’s speaker quest hit a historic mark Thursday evening when the voting rounds crossed into double digits. The last time a speaker race took more than nine ballots to resolve was in the 1850s, before the Civil War. Roll Call photojournalists have documented the stalemate all week.
‘The House is not in order!’ — Congressional Hits and Misses
The 118th Congress kicked off Tuesday with House Republicans in complete disarray over choosing a speaker. Twenty holdouts from GOP leader Kevin McCarthy’s caucus rejected his bid 11 times during the week. After opposition to the California Republican was whittled down to a handful of members on Friday during a 13th vote — still not enough for him to win the gavel — the chamber adjourned to 10 p.m. that day for a 14th attempt. The Senate, meanwhile, opened drama-free on Tuesday — with the swearing-in of lawmakers — before adjourning for two weeks. So the first Congressional Hits and Misses of 2023 focuses mainly on the House — which was definitely not in order this week.
At the Races: Under new management?
Welcome to At the Races! Each week we bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here. Happy new election cycle to you, our dear At the Races readers, as the 2024 Michigan Senate...
The ‘spoiler caucus’ is creating chaos
More than 100 years ago, Winston Churchill told a gathering at London’s National Liberal Club, “Politics is not a game. It is an earnest business.”. Choosing the speaker of the House is serious business indeed. Yet, 20 members of the Republican conference have shown themselves to be more disruptive than serious legislators. They were given the opportunity to make their case for an alternative leader to Kevin McCarthy in November and failed to convince their colleagues.
US makes its case for legality of Biden student debt program
The Biden administration urged the Supreme Court to uphold the president’s student loan forgiveness plan Wednesday in the face of several challenges to a program that could forgive up to $20,000 in debt for millions of borrowers. Wednesday’s filing leaned heavily on a 2003 federal law that allows the...
