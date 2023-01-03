Read full article on original website
Related
Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Piper Perabo pushes for John Dutton to ‘get the kiss’ as Luke Grimes reiterates the reason he doesn’t watch the series weekly
It’s Thursday, Yellowstone fans, and while we don’t have a new episode of everyone’s favorite cowboy drama to look forward to this weekend, audiences get to see the continued story of the Duttons of days past in 1923. In addition to the new stories we’re currently indulging in, the Yellowstone cast continues to share insight into their own stories, giving us a deeper look into the characters we know and love in this timeline. Piper Perabo is opening up about kissing John Dutton and people who say Yellowstone is a “red-state series.”
‘Yellowstone’ star Piper Perabo reveals whether she’s team Jamie or team John
Yellowstone‘s Piper Perabo brings Summer Higgins to Paramount’s number-one cowboy drama, and fans have been divided on who she is and why she has a seat at the Dutton family table. Starting as a woman who didn’t see an ounce of good in our family patriarch, she’s grown to see something good in him now, but it wasn’t an overnight change of opinion.
Wes Bentley says there’s only one way for Jamie Dutton to stay alive in ‘Yellowstone’ and it’s bad news for Beth
This article contains spoilers for season five of Yellowstone. Wes Bentley is Yellowstone‘s Jamie Dutton, and with the conclusion of the midseason finale of season five, he’s got murder on the brain. Of course, with a train station that the Dutton family frequents, murder isn’t unheard of at...
‘Yellowstone’ star Wes Bentley shares the actors he’d like to share screentime with when the Duttons return
Wes Bentley brings Jamie Dutton to life in Paramount’s number one series, Yellowstone, and his character’s storyline has never quite known a peaceful existence. Living most of his life ready to fight at any moment, it’s almost as if he’s spent his entirety looking over his shoulder.
Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Wes Bentley talks fight scenes with Kelly Reilly as Timothy Dalton prepares fresh chaos for ‘1923’
Paramount’s hit series Yellowstone might be on its first-ever mid-season hiatus, but that doesn’t mean news in the Dutton universe stops coming. In fact, the break between episodes is teaching us more than ever about TV’s biggest characters. Season five has already brought drama, job changes, death, and romance to the ranch, and we’re only halfway through this chapter’s storyline. No matter what the second half of season five brings, one thing seems certain: there will be blood.
Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Ian Bohen opens up about this character’s important origin story as Jefferson White dishes on playing a domestic Jimmy at the 6666 Ranch
Happy Wednesday, Yellowstone fans; we’re halfway through the first work week of the new year and still examining every piece of the midseason finale of everyone’s favorite cowboy drama in our downtime. While pain and struggle were plentiful where we last left the Dutton family, many situations in the episode also allowed viewers to learn more about some of our favorite characters. We saw the critical moment that a specific character was branded and felt the weight of what that meant, and states away, we saw the blossoming new life for one of our beloved ranch hands. The bunkhouse boys are examining both of those circumstances in a new YouTube video, and you know what that means: it’s time to grab your Yellowstone-loving bestie because we’re riding in.
Luke Grimes doesn’t want to know how ‘Yellowstone’ ends for a good reason
Yellowstone‘s Luke Grimes isn’t just singing the Dutton family praises these days; he’s crooning his own country music songs and sharing more about both ventures on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Playing an effortlessly swoon-worthy cowboy on Yellowstone, Grimes is just as dreamy without leaning too...
