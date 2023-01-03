Happy Wednesday, Yellowstone fans; we’re halfway through the first work week of the new year and still examining every piece of the midseason finale of everyone’s favorite cowboy drama in our downtime. While pain and struggle were plentiful where we last left the Dutton family, many situations in the episode also allowed viewers to learn more about some of our favorite characters. We saw the critical moment that a specific character was branded and felt the weight of what that meant, and states away, we saw the blossoming new life for one of our beloved ranch hands. The bunkhouse boys are examining both of those circumstances in a new YouTube video, and you know what that means: it’s time to grab your Yellowstone-loving bestie because we’re riding in.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO