Illinois State

Do You Even Need A Front License Plate In Illinois?

With the start of a New Year, a lot of new laws go into effect in every state. Well, this one isn't new. As a matter of fact, it's been this way since they've been dishing out license plates in Illinois. Similar to the other Quad Cities state (Iowa, in case you forgot), the State of Illinois gives you two, count them, two license plates when you register a vehicle.
This Illinois City Is One Of The Best At Keeping Resolutions

We are only a few days into the New Year. Let me ask you this, "how are those resolutions coming along, and why was not drinking alcohol the first one you gave up on?" Yeah, I also stopped not drinking booze on the first day of the year. Bowl games, the NFL, and my family typically encourage me/drive me to open a beer. While I might not be good at keeping resolutions, certain cities in America are really good at it. Two of those cities are in both Iowa and Illinois according to a new study.
The Birth Of Evil: These Infamous Killers Were Born In Iowa

Many movies, documentaries, and other forms of media cover the life and history of infamous serial killers. Many cities and Towns are tied to these serial killers. Iowa has some history tied to different serial killers, the most notorious is John Wayne Gacy, but Gacy was not born in Iowa. We will be looking at criminals born in the state of Iowa.
Lynn Allen, North of 40, Levi Craft Rock the QCA

Live music great way to discover new music that can’t be replicated by listening to a recording. Time to celebrate the weekend with some great music in the Quad Cities area. Here is a big ole list of some great live local bands to go support!. Thursday. Dead Horse...
4 Brutally Honest Reasons Illinois Has The Worst Drivers In America

I have lived in Illinois my entire life and have, unfortunately, seen my fair share of bad drivers on the roads. We ALL have at some point. Don't even ask me to drive into Chicago, I will always refuse to do it. After nearly getting side swiped more times than I can even count driving on I-90, I will never attempt to drive through Chicago, one of the most congested cities in the country.
Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Wisconsin

In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Illinois. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets. Because circumstances have changed since 1990 some of the targets in many of the maps should be removed and possibly there are others that should be added.
The Center Square

Report: Illinois overspending taxpayer money year after year

(The Center Square) – A recent study sheds some light on Illinois’ history of overspending taxpayer money over the years. An analysis by Pew Charitable Trusts shows that Illinois is one of only two states in the country with total tax revenue shortfalls exceeding 5% of total expenses, and the only ones with annual deficits in each of the past 15 years. The other state is New Jersey.
Q985

Foodie Website Says This Is Illinois’ Best Pizza Place

There are just certain things that people want to know about. I could pound out 500 words on where you can get the best vichyssoise, or the best chapulines (fried grasshoppers), or even the Illinois-conceived dish that everyone seems to think we Illinois residents love, horseshoe sandwiches... But the vast...
stupiddope.com

How to Get a Cannabis Dispensary License in Illinois: A Step-by-Step Guide

If you are looking to open a cannabis dispensary in Illinois, there are several steps you need to follow to obtain a license. The process can be complex and time-consuming, but with proper planning and preparation, you can increase your chances of success. In this guide, we will provide an overview of the process for obtaining a cannabis dispensary license in Illinois, including the requirements and documents you need to submit.
