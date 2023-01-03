Read full article on original website
Related
WAPT
Mega Millions ticket worth $4 million purchased in the metro
JACKSON, Miss. — A Mega Millions ticket sold in the metro is worth $4 million. The player bought the ticket at Byram Chevron and paid an extra $1 for the Megaplier option in the Tuesday night drawing, according to Mississippi Lottery officials. The prize was the largest in Mississippi lottery history.
$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A $4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Byram when the player spent an extra $1.00 for the Megaplier option in Tuesday night’s drawing. The winning Mega Millions numbers from the drawing were 25-29-33-41-44 with a Mega Ball of 18 and a Megaplier of 4. The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow […]
WLBT
$4 million lottery ticket sold in Mississippi; largest in state history
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A $4 million lottery ticket has been sold in Mississippi - the largest in Mississippi Lottery history. According to the Mississippi Lottery, the Mega Millions ticket was sold in Byram. The $1 million prize skyrocketed to $4 million when the player plunked down an extra $1...
Money available to Mississippi homeowners and renters
Are you having a hard time paying your rent or mortgage for your home in Mississippi? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you right now. And these are government programs will millions and even billions of dollars in funding. For example, President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. (source)
mageenews.com
COVID-19 Update for January 6, 2023
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. High Community COVID-19 Levels are returning to parts of Mississippi. After weeks of low COVID-19 activity, Mississippi is seeing an increasing...
WLOX
He was given 6 life sentences plus 30 years. Now, this Mississippi man is free.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After leaving a maximum-security prison in Florence, Colorado, David Spicer was given $110 and a ride to the nearest airport. It was August 10, 2022. “I was just so excited!” he said with a huge smile and big voice. Once inside the terminal, Spicer witnessed...
greatdaysoutdoors.com
Raw Land Loan Rates 2023
First South Farm Credit (FSFC) has been financing rural land since 1916. Since it was founded over 100 years ago, FSFC now has grown to over 40 branches with 9,000 members and serves the “Deep South” in Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi. They offer great raw land loans and competitive land loan interest rates.
mageenews.com
Tax Cuts will directly benefit over a million Mississippi Workers
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. In 2022 Mississippi made significant tax cuts, reducing the state income tax from around 7 percent to a flat 4 percent. These tax cuts will directly benefit over a million Mississippi workers and help make our state more prosperous.
actionnews5.com
Tunica, Lafayette counties under high risk for COVID exposure
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Areas of Mississippi are under a high risk of community transmission of COVID-19. In the Mid-South, this includes Tunica and Lafayette counties. It also includes the Delta, northeast Mississippi and southern Mississippi. With a high risk of transmission, the Mississippi Department of Health recommends wearing a...
Fans in another Mississippi city to crunch into Crumbl Cookies soon
The fastest-growing cookie company in the world is about to add another Mississippi pin to its map. Crumbl Cookie announced Tupelo will be joining the other cities of Hattiesburg, Olive Branch, Madison, D’Iberville, Gulfport, and Flowood soon. Founded just six years ago, there are already nearly 700 locations in most U. S. states, including Hawaii and Alaska.
Major discount supermarket to host grand opening for new location in Mississippi
If you've been looking for more ways to save on your grocery bills, you may be interested to know that a major discount supermarket chain recently opened another new grocery store location in Mississippi to help you do just that. Read on to learn more about their grand opening event.
This Hike In Mississippi Leads To Stunning Waterfalls & You Can Stand Underneath Them
The Gulf Coast of the United States is filled with so many beautiful bayous, lakes, and rivers you can explore. However, if you're looking for more of an adventure and want to find a few waterfalls, a road trip to Mississippi will make it. Clark Creek Natural Area, located about...
WLOX
UPDATE: Medical marijuana could be available in Mississippi this month
State Representative Kevin Felsher joins us from Jackson to talk about the 2023 Legislative Session, and the fight to eliminate the state income tax. The New Orleans Saints did not make the playoffs, but are at least ending the season on a bit of a winning streak. WLOX Sports Anchor Blake Brannon is here to discuss.
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Jan. 6-8
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (January 6-8) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Spoken Soul – Friday – Jackson WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event – Saturday – Jackson Board Game Night – Saturday […]
desotocountynews.com
Hoseman qualifies to seek re-election as Lt. Governor
From the largest tax cut in Mississippi history to major investments in infrastructure and teacher compensation, Delbert Hosemann has tackled a lot in his first three years as Lieutenant Governor. Citing new challenges and opportunities, Hosemann filed qualifying paperwork for reelection Thursday with the Republican Party. Hosemann is announcing his...
mageenews.com
Auditor’s Office Announces Public Innovations and Efficiencies Award
JACKSON, Miss. – State Auditor Shad White announced his office has opened the 2023 Mississippi Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) Award application. The PIE Award was created last year to recognize government offices for the ways they are cutting costs, reducing waste, or improving efficiency in the workplace. “It’s...
WTOK-TV
Mississippi family hospitalized after unknowingly eating THC-infused candy
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – It was a frightening Christmas break for one Mississippi family - and now they have a warning for other parents. Three children and their dad unknowingly ingested THC-infused candy; the substance that’s primarily responsible for the effects of marijuana on a person’s mental state.
WTOK-TV
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi representative’s teenage daughter has been found after going missing earlier this week. According to police in Alabama, where 17-year-old Kristian Stamps was last seen, the teen was found safe in Bay County, Florida. In a Facebook video posted by the representative Tuesday evening,...
Large hail recorded as severe weather slowly moves across Mississippi Tuesday
Storms accompanied with large and hail and high winds dogged Mississippi residents for most of Tuesday as a slow-moving front moved through the state. One resident from Natchez, in the southwest corner of the state, photographed hail that was 2 inches in diameter when it pelted the area Tuesday night.
Jim Carmody, a huge part of Mississippi football history, is dead at age 89
Jim Carmody, a renowned defensive football mastermind and a prominent figure in the football histories of Southern Miss, Ole Miss and Mississippi State, died Thursday after a brief illness. Carmody, a Madison resident, was 89. “Big Nasty” was Carmody’s nickname given to him by his defensive players at Southern Miss,...
Comments / 1