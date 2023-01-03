ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

WAPT

Mega Millions ticket worth $4 million purchased in the metro

JACKSON, Miss. — A Mega Millions ticket sold in the metro is worth $4 million. The player bought the ticket at Byram Chevron and paid an extra $1 for the Megaplier option in the Tuesday night drawing, according to Mississippi Lottery officials. The prize was the largest in Mississippi lottery history.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A $4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Byram when the player spent an extra $1.00 for the Megaplier option in Tuesday night’s drawing. The winning Mega Millions numbers from the drawing were 25-29-33-41-44 with a Mega Ball of 18 and a Megaplier of 4. The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Jake Wells

Money available to Mississippi homeowners and renters

Are you having a hard time paying your rent or mortgage for your home in Mississippi? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you right now. And these are government programs will millions and even billions of dollars in funding. For example, President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. (source)
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

COVID-19 Update for January 6, 2023

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. High Community COVID-19 Levels are returning to parts of Mississippi. After weeks of low COVID-19 activity, Mississippi is seeing an increasing...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
greatdaysoutdoors.com

Raw Land Loan Rates 2023

First South Farm Credit (FSFC) has been financing rural land since 1916. Since it was founded over 100 years ago, FSFC now has grown to over 40 branches with 9,000 members and serves the “Deep South” in Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi. They offer great raw land loans and competitive land loan interest rates.
LOUISIANA STATE
mageenews.com

Tax Cuts will directly benefit over a million Mississippi Workers

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. In 2022 Mississippi made significant tax cuts, reducing the state income tax from around 7 percent to a flat 4 percent. These tax cuts will directly benefit over a million Mississippi workers and help make our state more prosperous.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
actionnews5.com

Tunica, Lafayette counties under high risk for COVID exposure

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Areas of Mississippi are under a high risk of community transmission of COVID-19. In the Mid-South, this includes Tunica and Lafayette counties. It also includes the Delta, northeast Mississippi and southern Mississippi. With a high risk of transmission, the Mississippi Department of Health recommends wearing a...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Jan. 6-8

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (January 6-8) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Spoken Soul – Friday – Jackson WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event – Saturday – Jackson Board Game Night – Saturday […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
desotocountynews.com

Hoseman qualifies to seek re-election as Lt. Governor

From the largest tax cut in Mississippi history to major investments in infrastructure and teacher compensation, Delbert Hosemann has tackled a lot in his first three years as Lieutenant Governor. Citing new challenges and opportunities, Hosemann filed qualifying paperwork for reelection Thursday with the Republican Party. Hosemann is announcing his...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

Auditor’s Office Announces Public Innovations and Efficiencies Award

JACKSON, Miss. – State Auditor Shad White announced his office has opened the 2023 Mississippi Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) Award application. The PIE Award was created last year to recognize government offices for the ways they are cutting costs, reducing waste, or improving efficiency in the workplace. “It’s...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

