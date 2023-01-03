ZANESVILLE, OH – It’s been one year since many woke up to the heart breaking news that the historic Masonic Temple on North Fourth Street caught fire. The fire broke out just after 11 pm on January 6th 2022. The fire was determined to be an accident, as the Zanesville Fire Department said a partially wet dishtowel was thrown into a trashcan just after being microwaved, which then caught materials in the can on fire. About 49 artists and businesses called this historical building home.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO