Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio bison ranchers to star in new documentary film.Yanasa TVThornville, OH
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Christmas Towns In Ohio. They’re Magical.WestloadedOhio State
Ohio Couple Pays $30K for a Wedding Only to Find Out Their Marriage License Expired, so it was a $30K 'Social Gathering'Zack LoveThornville, OH
Related
Yes, the Bible Is Totally Queer, Ohio Pastor Says
"If we look at queerness as being things and people and situations that are non-normative ... then the Bible is inherently queer."
WHIZ
Central Trinity Church Will Be Holding An Irregular Christmas Concert
ZANESVILLE, OH – All are welcome to join a concert with the title An Irregular Christmas at the Central Trinity Church. An Irregular Christmas is a free music concert performed by a former Muskingum County resident, Nate Terry. Terry grew up in Muskingum County as he played the piano...
WHIZ
Studio Salt is Officially Open
ZANESVILLE, oh – A ribbon cutting was held on Linden Avenue on January 4th for the opening of Studio Salt. Studio Salt is a wellness center that is focused around massages, saunas, cold plunging, and float therapy to provide the community with a place to have wellness. Float therapy helps improve mental health as you float in water filled with Epsom salt, allowing your body to rest. Studio Salt also offers spray tanning.
WHIZ
Zane State College’s Ethnic Food Fair is Back
ZANESVILLE, OH – The annual Ethnic Food Fair hosted by Zane State College is back. Everybody is invited to the Zane State Ethnic Food Fair on Friday, January 13th. The Food Fair allows people from all different backgrounds to come together to socialize and have a meal. The menu appreciates diversity and consists of Italian, German, Indian, and Soul food which has been prepared by Zane State’s culinary students taught by Chef Marco Adornetto.
Two central Ohio Krogers to open food halls
CLINTONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – More food halls have come to Columbus-area Kroger stores, and grocery store shoppers can win up to hundreds of dollars in gift cards to celebrate. Sandwiched between refrigerated dips and deli meats at Clintonville and Dublin Krogers, Kitchen United-run Mix Food Halls promise a variety of meals to go. With options […]
WHIZ
One Year Since the heartbreaking Masonic Temple Fire
ZANESVILLE, OH – It’s been one year since many woke up to the heart breaking news that the historic Masonic Temple on North Fourth Street caught fire. The fire broke out just after 11 pm on January 6th 2022. The fire was determined to be an accident, as the Zanesville Fire Department said a partially wet dishtowel was thrown into a trashcan just after being microwaved, which then caught materials in the can on fire. About 49 artists and businesses called this historical building home.
columbusmonthly.com
Columbus Native Hal Williams Made a Hollywood Bet That’s Still Paying Off
One Wednesday evening in 1968, Hal Williams walked out the door of his Brentnell Avenue home with two pistols and a tub of Kentucky Fried Chicken, got into his Pontiac Bonneville and left Columbus in the rearview mirror, heading west until he reached California, his sights set on Hollywood. “I...
Columbus restaurant forced to close after car smashes into building
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Demetrius Howard and Randy Keyes had the entire 2023 planned out with their restaurant FishBurger, reeling in more customers and putting more smiles on faces. Their restaurant, which sits on East Livingston Avenue, started in October 2021. “We just put our minds together, he had a...
New Sheetz location coming to central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is expanding with a new location in central Ohio. Sheetz will open its 21st Columbus location on Tuesday near Polaris Fashion Place at 920 Polaris Pkwy. The company said the new spot opens to the public at 8 a.m. with free self-serve coffee and […]
WTOL-TV
Kittens dumped off Tuscarawas County bridge given 2nd chance at life
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — Rescue truly takes a village. Several local departments came together in Tuscarawas County to rescue three kittens trapped on an icy river. Authorities were alerted by a concerned citizen that there was a diaper box out on the water at Port Washington. That box held...
cwcolumbus.com
As Honda celebrates 40 years building cars here, another major Ohio project looms
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Marysville officials encourage their counterparts in Licking County to lean into the arrival of Intel and take the opportunity to “create the community you want to be.” That comes as Honda celebrated the latest model of the Marysville-built Accord and marked 40 years of carmaking in Union County.
Homeless Man with Radio-Quality Voice Gets Second Chance Thanks to Ohio Newspaper
In 2011, the Columbus Dispatch in Ohio set out on a mission to find Ted Williams, a homeless man who had garnered attention for his claims of having a radio-quality voice. As the newspaper searched for Williams, they discovered that he had a tumultuous past filled with struggles with addiction and financial difficulties.
whbc.com
Tuscarawas Sheriff: 14-Year-Old Mineral City Boy Dead in Accidental Shooting
MINERAL CITY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 14-year-old boy with a Mineral City address is dead from an accidental gunshot wound to the head. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office says the teen was handling a .22 caliber revolver in his Tabor Ridge Road NE home Wednesday night when it fired.
WHIZ
Mega Millions Reaches $940M
ZANESVILLE, OH- The Mega Millions Jackpot Prize has reached up to a massive number of $940 Million. People who come to Mother Tucker’s to buy the Mega Million ticket have dreams and goals if they end up winning the Jackpot. Owner of Mother Tucker’s Jimmy Pitcock discussed about what...
sciotopost.com
Fireworks or Gunfire? Columbus Ohio Resident Records Automatic Fire at Midnight on New Year
COLUMBUS – Despite the warning of the danger of gunfire Columbus Police received hundreds of reports during New Year’ 2023. On December 30th several Franklin County police departments asked to celebrate responsibly. “It’s the basic law of gravity. What goes up, must come down. And when a bullet...
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in Ohio
A popular discount grocery store chain recently opened another new store location in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On December 22, 2022, the well-known and rapidly expanding discount grocery store chain Aldi celebrated the grand opening of its newest Ohio supermarket location in New Albany, according to the company's website.
sciotopost.com
Division of Wildlife Selects New District Manager for Southeast Ohio
ATHENS, Ohio – Ohio Wildlife Officer Nathan West has been named the district manager for Wildlife District Four in Athens, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Officer West was previously assigned to Wyandot County for the past seven years. District Four includes 19...
Two people accused of stealing eight pairs of shoes from store near Hilliard
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking to identify a man and woman accused of stealing shoes from a retail store near Hilliard. CPD says on Dec. 13 at 10:45 a.m., the man and woman went to a store on the 1800 block of Hilliard Rome Road where they allegedly stole eight pairs of […]
columbusunderground.com
South Side Restaurant Closes this Week
South Side bar and deli Jimmyluka’s will “retire” on Friday, January 6. Opened in the fall of 2018 by Owner Jimmy Dragich, the restaurant at 701 Parsons Ave. will close after just over four years. “We are so humbled by all the love and support of our...
WHIZ
Cambridge Police Need Assistance Identifying Male Suspect
The Cambridge Police Department needs the public’s help to identify a male suspect in an attempted robbery. The incident took place December 21 at the Highland Market. Along with identifying the male in the photo they are also asking for help identifying the female in the picture as a witness. She’s not considered a suspect.
Comments / 0