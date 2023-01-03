ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

WHIZ

Studio Salt is Officially Open

ZANESVILLE, oh – A ribbon cutting was held on Linden Avenue on January 4th for the opening of Studio Salt. Studio Salt is a wellness center that is focused around massages, saunas, cold plunging, and float therapy to provide the community with a place to have wellness. Float therapy helps improve mental health as you float in water filled with Epsom salt, allowing your body to rest. Studio Salt also offers spray tanning.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Zane State College’s Ethnic Food Fair is Back

ZANESVILLE, OH – The annual Ethnic Food Fair hosted by Zane State College is back. Everybody is invited to the Zane State Ethnic Food Fair on Friday, January 13th. The Food Fair allows people from all different backgrounds to come together to socialize and have a meal. The menu appreciates diversity and consists of Italian, German, Indian, and Soul food which has been prepared by Zane State’s culinary students taught by Chef Marco Adornetto.
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two central Ohio Krogers to open food halls

CLINTONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – More food halls have come to Columbus-area Kroger stores, and grocery store shoppers can win up to hundreds of dollars in gift cards to celebrate. Sandwiched between refrigerated dips and deli meats at Clintonville and Dublin Krogers, Kitchen United-run Mix Food Halls promise a variety of meals to go. With options […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

One Year Since the heartbreaking Masonic Temple Fire

ZANESVILLE, OH – It’s been one year since many woke up to the heart breaking news that the historic Masonic Temple on North Fourth Street caught fire. The fire broke out just after 11 pm on January 6th 2022. The fire was determined to be an accident, as the Zanesville Fire Department said a partially wet dishtowel was thrown into a trashcan just after being microwaved, which then caught materials in the can on fire. About 49 artists and businesses called this historical building home.
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New Sheetz location coming to central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is expanding with a new location in central Ohio. Sheetz will open its 21st Columbus location on Tuesday near Polaris Fashion Place at 920 Polaris Pkwy. The company said the new spot opens to the public at 8 a.m. with free self-serve coffee and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Mega Millions Reaches $940M

ZANESVILLE, OH- The Mega Millions Jackpot Prize has reached up to a massive number of $940 Million. People who come to Mother Tucker’s to buy the Mega Million ticket have dreams and goals if they end up winning the Jackpot. Owner of Mother Tucker’s Jimmy Pitcock discussed about what...
ZANESVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Division of Wildlife Selects New District Manager for Southeast Ohio

ATHENS, Ohio – Ohio Wildlife Officer Nathan West has been named the district manager for Wildlife District Four in Athens, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Officer West was previously assigned to Wyandot County for the past seven years. District Four includes 19...
ATHENS, OH
columbusunderground.com

South Side Restaurant Closes this Week

South Side bar and deli Jimmyluka’s will “retire” on Friday, January 6. Opened in the fall of 2018 by Owner Jimmy Dragich, the restaurant at 701 Parsons Ave. will close after just over four years. “We are so humbled by all the love and support of our...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Cambridge Police Need Assistance Identifying Male Suspect

The Cambridge Police Department needs the public’s help to identify a male suspect in an attempted robbery. The incident took place December 21 at the Highland Market. Along with identifying the male in the photo they are also asking for help identifying the female in the picture as a witness. She’s not considered a suspect.
CAMBRIDGE, OH

