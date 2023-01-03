Read full article on original website
First Baby of New Year at CRMC
The first baby of the new year has been born at Coffeyville Regional Medical Center. Waylon Michael Traylor was born on January 2nd to parents Alexis Latta and Gage Traylor. Waylon weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces and measured 20.5 inches in length. For having the first baby of the new...
New Joplin facility offers more intensive care for patients 65+
Joplin, Mo.— A new medical clinic is open in Joplin, geared at patients 65 and older. Mercy 65 Prime Plus opened Wednesday and celebrated today (1/06) with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a special blessing. It’s located at 2216 East 32nd Street — on the west side of Mid-Missouri Bank.
79 nurses honored in Freeman Health System ceremony
JOPLIN, Mo. — Friday marked a very special milestone for several nurses at Freeman Health System. Seventy-nine nurses were honored for their genuine compassion and professionalism. Every month, nominations from patients and their loved ones are sent in – to truly thank a nurse who went above and beyond.
Joplin based eating disorder program receives national attention
JOPLIN, Mo. -- A Joplin based eating disorder program is receiving some nationwide attention. Freeman's Ozark Center sent a representative to New York to promote its "Reconnect" program at a conference. The program takes a coordinated team approach to treating patients in an outpatient setting. Officials say that approach betters...
Missouri National Guard 294th Engineer Co. Fly out of Joplin Regional Airport
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri National Guard 294th Engineer Company deployed from the Joplin Regional Airport on Thursday afternoon, January 5, 2023. A special deployment ceremony was held on Wednesday for families in Carthage at the High School. According to a press release, “The 294th Engineer Co. will deploy...
Job Centers call for more women to consider the ironworker’s field
JOPLIN, Mo. — An employment program in southwest Missouri is hoping to inspire women to enter a male-dominated field. The Joplin and Monett Job Centers hope they’ll consider participating in an upcoming ironworker training program. Statistically, 2021 data from Zippia shows a little more than 58,000 ironworkers employed...
Missing Bville Teen Could be in Kansas
The Bartlesville Police Department is looking for a missing teenager. On Monday, the parents of 14-year-old Gideon Stevenson Fridenburg reported him missing just after 9:00pm. Fridenburg's parents say he was last seen in his bedroom at their residence in the 1500 Block of SW Colorado around 7:00pm Monday night. He was wearing a gray long sleeve button-up shirt. Fridenburg is a white male, about 5'5” and weighs around 120 pounds. He is known to hang out around 16th and Penn Street.
News To Know: train conductors wanted, and a birding event comes to Shoal Creek
CARTHAGE, Mo - Family members, friends, and supporters gathered at Carthage High School as some area national guard members prepare to head overseas. Mothers, daughters, sons, and husbands -- like Franklin Queen -- are just some of the Missouri national guardsmen deploying to the Horn of Africa. The 294th engineer company's mission is to conduct construction projects. If you would like to read more about this story, click here.
Lease for Iola Lake in Allen County not renewed
Iola, Kan. - Iola Lake in Allen County faces a change in their long term lease with a local organization. Iola Industries, owners of the lake, has came to a decision of not renewing the lease on the property for Iola Elks. The local organization Iola Elks #569 has been a long term lessee of the lake for 40 years.
Kansas City Southern hosts hiring event in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Kansas City Sothern today hosted a hiring event at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Pittsburg. Officials with the company say they are trying to fill a number of conductor positions. Watch KOAM & Fox 14 Evening news tp se the full story or check back...
Big 3 Stories: high speed pursuit, Wheaton robbery, fatal crash on the Missouri Kansas border, and the National Guard deploys from Joplin
BIG STORY #3: NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Newton County Deputies initiated a pursuit near Downstream Blvd of a suspect DWI driver about 6 p.m. Tuesday night, January 3, 2023. The pursuit of a white passenger car at one time topped 105 mph. The spikes set were successful in slowing down the pursuit. Once the vehicle hit the dead end of Jacob Lane the male driver fled on foot into Shoal Creek, briefly interacting with officers from a distance and refusing to come out of the water. Authorities say the suspect left behind items to identify the individual. Click here to read more about this story.
News To Know: fire at the King Point Resort, and the search for an armed robber continues in Wheaton
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. - On Thursday reports at about 1:15 A.M. alerted Cowskin Fire Department to a commercial structure fire at King Point Resort on Grand Lake. Firefighters responded and battled the blaze for an extended period of time during the early morning. Additional firefighters from Grove, Butler, Hickory Grove, Monkey Island Fireboat and the Seneca-Cayuga Tribal Fire all joined the fight. Units remained on scene until 8:00 A.M. Authorities say there were no injuries to occupants or firefighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Click here if you would like to read more about this story.
Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed in Southwest Missouri
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Testing for Chronic Wasting Disease in Missouri has turned up two new cases in our area. Samples from Barton County have tested positive—the first time it’s been identified in the county. Southwest Missouri had previously seen just one case—and that was in Barry...
You could receive $10k for donating blood
JOPLIN, Mo. — January is National Blood Donor Month a time to give thanks to those who donate blood. And, the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is celebrating with a special 56-Day Challenge. It encourages people to donate once every 56 days. It also gives them a chance to win up to $5,000 dollars.
Mail truck overturns
Joplin school honors longtime, beloved volunteer on her retirement
JOPLIN, Mo. — A very special volunteer was honored by everyone from administrators to students this morning at Dover Hill Elementary in Joplin. “Let’s put it this way, I did anything I could do to help the teachers save some time,” said Joanne Wills, Retired Volunteer, Joplin Schools.
Four State family tree: genealogy at the library
JOPLIN, Mo. — How much do you know about your family tree?. Finding those answers is a common resolution for the new year, and a Joplin facility can help you get started. With the success of television shows like “Who Do You Think You Are” and “Finding Your Roots,” there is a lot of interest in genealogy. A good place to go to start that search is here at the Joplin Public Library.
One arrested following hostage incident in Independence, Kansas
INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (KOAM) - Multiple agencies responded to a hostage situation in Independence, Kansas early Friday morning. According Independence Police Chief Jerry Harrison, officers responded to the 200 block of West Magnolia Street just before 3 a.m. following a 911 hang-up. Harrison said officers spoke with a woman who was...
Local Bird Count event kicks off in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Conservation today hosted a Bird Count event for Joplin kids. This program was hosted today from 9-12 P.M. at MDC's Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin for ages 7-17. Naturalists from the area taught participants all about Ornithology and how birds in...
Permanent homeless shelter in Joplin is operational
JOPLIN, Mo. — Today marked the official first day of operations for a new permanent homeless shelter in Joplin. It’s the “Joplin First Church of the Nazarene.”. Two days a week, it’s offering shelter, food, showers, and even clothing. Officials are also helping to set up...
