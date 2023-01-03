Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Ellojean “Nanny” Fitzgerald, 84, of Henderson
HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - Ellojean “Nanny” Fitzgerald, 84, of Bishop Street Road, Henderson, died December 31, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown. Born January 6, 1938, in Watertown NY, a daughter of Russel B. and Beatrice Covey Carpenter. She attended school in Watertown then later at Hounsfield in Sackets Harbor. She didn’t graduate at that time due to health reasons but later went on to receive her GED, which she was very proud of.
Syracuse homicides in 2022: The lowest number of deaths in a decade
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse in 2022 had the fewest deaths by homicide in a decade. Eighteen people were killed in Syracuse last year. This is a drastic decrease when compared to 2021, which was one of the deadliest years in the city’s history with 32 homicides. The decrease...
A musician, a coach, a mom: Meet the 18 people killed in Syracuse in 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. — On a sunny Sunday morning last January, Raouf Muharram was on the phone with his wife in Egypt and told her he would speak to her again soon before hanging up. Fifteen minutes later, Muharram, 32, was dead. When his wife of nine years tried to...
wwnytv.com
Leonard R. O’Dell, Jr., 87, of Mannsville
MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Leonard R. O’Dell, Jr., 87, peacefully left his earthly home on December 31, 2022. Leonard, fondly known as “Red” or “Lenny”, was born to Mildred and Leonard “Mike” Sr. on August 13th, 1935. He grew up in Mannsville NY. Upon graduation his family moved to Watkins Glen. Len enlisted in the Army and served as a Specialist third class from 1954 to 1956 and spent most of that time in Korea. Upon return he made his home in Hammondsport and upon retirement in Bath before moving to Lowville in 2019 to be near his daughter.
iheartoswego.com
Harry C. Fowler Jr. – December 25, 2022 Featured
Harry C. Fowler Jr., 67, of Oswego Town died Sunday December 25, 2022 after a sudden attack, at the Oswego Hospital. He was born in Oswego the son of the late Harry “Hap” and Martha “Polly” Fowler Sr. Harry received his Master’s degree in engineering from...
New York Hometowns With the Most Murders in 2022
A number of New York hometowns topped the list of the most murders in the nation in 2022. Is your hometown on the list?. In late May 2022, New York Gov. Katy Hochul confirmed ten bills were introduced in the New York State Senate and New York State Assembly that lawmakers believe will tighten New York State's gun laws.
bodyshopbusiness.com
Kaeser Opens Factory-Direct Facility in Upstate NY
Kaeser Compressors, Inc. announced it is opening locations in Syracuse and Buffalo to support customers in the central and upstate regions of New York. Kaeser’s factory-direct facilities in Syracuse and Buffalo will serve customers in central and upstate New York with sales, service, parts, engineering and maintenance. “We are...
Weekend Market Syracuse celebrates its grand opening
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Just because it’s the start of a new year, doesn’t mean the holiday shopping has to end. Neighbors in Syracuse were able to visit downtown Syracuse for the grand opening of the Weekend market. Located on 124 East Jefferson Street, Weekend Market is an antique market featuring multiple local vendors and […]
cnycentral.com
CNY's first ever self-serve beer wall, Harvey's Garden opens in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Harvey's Garden started out as an idea in Common Councilor Michael Greene's head, but now his dream has come to fruition. "I was traveling in Boulder, Colorado and I went to a place called Ray Back Collective that was an old warehouse that got converted to a food truck park," said Greene "Through my work on the city council I got to know a lot of the food trucks, I knew they didn’t have a dedicated space in the city of Syracuse or Onondaga County so I actually came across this warehouse and went about trying to convert it to a food truck park."
wwnytv.com
Bruce R. Dobbins, 82, of Honeyville and Adams Center
ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - Bruce R. Dobbins, 82, of Honeyville, Adams Center passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023, surrounded by his family. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, January 7th from 11:00 am – 1:00pm at the Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
localsyr.com
Owners of sick pets have limited options for care
AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Laurie Cederquist has always had pets. She just adopted her dachshund, Coco, but had a 10-year-old cat named Lola. Cederquist said Lola didn’t have a regular vet because she says Lola wasn’t very friendly. Last month Lola started breathing very rapidly and Cederquist...
localsyr.com
$10 million in state funding awarded to Syracuse nonprofits to revitalize city
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Revitalizing neighborhoods continues to be a priority for state and local leaders, but it’s been top of mind for the community advocates tasked with carrying out that responsibility for years. That’s why Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $10 million Downtown Revitalization award for the...
cnycentral.com
Meet the first babies born in CNY this year
Syracuse, New York — Meet the first babies born in Central New York this year. Cataleya Richardson was born at Upstate Community Hospital at 12:17 in the morning. Parents Cassaundra Richardson and Twila Brantley welcomed the 7 pounds, 19 inches baby girl. Nurses and doctors met the couple in...
localsyr.com
UPDATE: Dog dumped in Auburn soon to be adopted
AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After NewsChannel 9 aired that Ani the Pitbull was dumped in Fleming Park, viewers took the problem into their own hands. Back on December 29, 2-year-old Ani was abandoned in Auburn and then left in the hands of the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York.
watervilletimes.com
WCS Mascot Will Switch From Indians
The Indians mascot for Waterville Central School will be changed over the next two years. WCS Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Spring reviewed the new New York state directive to eliminate all team names that are discriminatory at last week’s Board of Education meeting. A court case involving a school district near Albany prompted the statewide change, and that district’s mascot is Indians.
urbancny.com
Syracuse Land Bank Properties: 1807 Bellevue Ave and 1829 Midland Ave/Forest Ave
The primary purpose of the Greater Syracuse Land Bank is to return vacant, abandoned, underutilized, and tax-delinquent properties to productive use in ways that support the community’s long-range vision for its future. “We do this by acquiring these properties, stabilizing them, selling them to responsible buyers for redevelopment, and...
Syracuse spring maker is bouncing into new home on city’s North Side
Syracuse, N.Y. — A longtime Syracuse spring maker plans to move into the manufacturing building being vacated by Specialty Welding & Fabricating Inc. Midstate Spring, which has been making custom springs and wire forms since its founding in Syracuse in 1939, said it plans to move into Specialty Welding’s building at 1025 Hiawatha Blvd. E. in the spring of 2023.
Update: Syracuse police in standoff near James and Teall, police robot now brought in
Update 3 p.m.: Syracuse police have brought in a robotic device commonly used to enter buildings and search buildings instead of officers. Sometimes they are used to communicate with a person too. A man can now be seen on a porch of the home where police have been trying to...
localsyr.com
Does slow start to winter mean more of the same for CNY?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We are into early January and Syracuse has had just barely 20” of snow for the season, less than half of normal and the ground is bare. Here are some numbers that aren’t too pleasant for winter enthusiasts going forward. We looked back...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse cardiologist: 'Tuned-in' medical staff didn't waste a moment after cardiac arrest
Dr. Russell Silverman is a cardiologist at St. Joseph's Health in Syracuse. He says his day started with conversations with his colleagues about the moment Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffered from cardiac arrest. "This didn't seem to be harder than any other hit that we've seen but obviously, something...
