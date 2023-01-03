ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colt McCoy not in concussion protocol; Cardinals' starting QB TBD

By Jess Root
 4 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals are leaving their options open at the start of Week 18 when it comes to deciding who will be the starting quarterback when they face the San Francisco 49ers in their season finale.

They have used four quarterbacks in the last four games.

Kyler Murray started against the New England Patriots and then tore his ACL. Against the Denver Broncos, Colt McCoy started but suffered a concussion. Trace McSorley was called upon to start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16 on Christmas Day and David Blough started on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Any of the four other than Murray could start on Sunday.

McCoy suffered concussion symptoms Friday after leaving concussion protocols, leading to Blough’s start.

McCoy, though, is not back in concussion protocols, coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday.

He should know by Wednesday who exactly will be available and likely name a starter then.

“We’ll see where everybody’s at,” he said Monday. “I haven’t met with the medical staff yet and gone over those things. That’ll be this afternoon, so we’ll see over the next two days kind of how that falls.”

