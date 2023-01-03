Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
These are all the new mini-LED gaming laptops announced at CES 2023
CES 2023 brought us a ton of exciting new tech, and that includes a bunch of mini-LED gaming laptops. The use of mini-LEDs is still a bit of a novelty in notebooks, but the technology certainly has its perks, including excellent screen brightness and sharp and deep contrasts. Contents. With...
Digital Trends
CES 2023: The Zenbook Pro 16X is looking like a serious MacBook Pro alternative
At CES 2023, Asus introduced some impressive updates across its lineup of Zenbook Pro laptops, including its flagship Zenbook Pro 16X, which is starting to look like a serious contender with the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Other updated models include the Zenbook Pro 14 OLED, Zenbook Flip OLED, and Zenbook 14X.
The Verge
Nvidia’s latest AI tech can upscale old blurry YouTube videos
Nvidia has turned its AI upscaling technology on a new target: blurry web video. Announced this week during its CES 2023 presentation, RTX Video Super Resolution is designed to upscale video watched through the Chrome or Edge browsers on a PC to the equivalent of 4K. The catch is that you’ll need a relatively modern Nvidia GPU to benefit from the feature, with only its most recent 30 and 40-series GPUs listed as getting support when it releases next month.
Google embraces Nvidia GeForce Now with Asus's latest Chromebook
The Vibe CX34 Flip Chromebook is great for GeForce Now... as opposed to *ahem* Stadia.
The Verge
AMD promises RTX 3060 desktop graphics performance with new RDNA 3 laptop GPUs
AMD is bringing its RDNA 3 graphics architecture to laptops this year. The chip giant is promising RTX 3060-level desktop graphics on the latest laptops featuring its new Radeon RX 7600M XT GPUs. That’s games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla running at 100fps at 1080p, Borderlands 3 hitting 106fps, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider reaching 142fps.
The Verge
TCL’s 2023 TVs have new branding and are gaming powerhouses
TCL is overhauling its TV strategy for 2023 by ditching the company’s long-running 6-Series, 5-Series, and 4-Series branding in favor of two new lines: higher-end sets will be part of the Q-Series, while more value-focused TVs will fall under the S-Series. Within the two segments are six different models in all.
Digital Trends
The best gaming laptops from CES 2023: ROG, Alienware, Razer, and more
Gaming laptops have been a big deal at CES 2023. Thanks to the latest chips from Intel, AMD, and Nvidia, we’ve had a huge slate of new gaming laptops to check out at the show this year. But the ones that stood out did more than just update to...
The Verge
Satechi’s new charger delivers 200 watts of power to six ports
At CES 2023, Satechi announced what it calls its most powerful charger yet: a new GaN charging hub capable of delivering 200 watts of power. Basically, it can charge a lot of stuff at once and do it at high speeds, too. The GaN charger comes with six USB-C PD...
The Verge
Lenovo’s Project Chronos lets you beam yourself into virtual worlds
Lenovo usually shows up to CES with a bunch of laptops and monitors, but this year, it’s bringing along something quite a bit different: Project Chronos, a device that lets you beam an avatar of yourself into virtual worlds. The device, a medium-size gray box powered by a 13th...
The Verge
Where to buy Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Ti GPU
Nvidia’s latest RTX 4070 Ti graphics card goes on sale in the US and across Europe today. The “unlaunched” 12GB RTX 4080 is now the RTX 4070 Ti, with a $799 starting price point. That price, although still high, is key for this new GPU. AMD’s $899 Radeon RX 7900 XT beats Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Ti in many titles at both 1440p and 4K, so the $100 price difference really has to hold.
The Verge
Lenovo’s new Yoga Book 9i laptop has a second screen above its screen
Dual monitor setups are great and all, but how about dual screens in a strangely tall laptop? Lenovo is here to answer that, as it’s announcing the Yoga Book 9i laptop at CES — the first laptop with dual OLED displays. This device is part laptop, part tablet,...
Phison has its 14GB/s PCIe 5.0 SSD controller ready but there are no drives in sight
E26 controller chip is ready to go.
The Verge
Razer made a soundbar that tracks your head to optimize sound
Soundbars might not be the audio system of choice for most desktop setups, but Razer is trying is offering a new one for people who don’t want to mess with headsets or finicky surround sound systems. The popular gaming tech company just announced the Leviathan V2 Pro at CES 2023, the latest addition to its existing range of soundbars designed to provide compact, low-profile audio for PC gamers.
Valve's working on HDR for Linux gaming, paving the way for an eventual OLED Steam Deck
Or maybe just a really nice feature for Linux gamers. That'd be cool too.
The Verge
AMD’s Ryzen 7000 X3D CPUs arrive next month to take on Intel for PC gaming
AMD is bringing its impressive 3D V-Cache technology to its Ryzen 7000 desktop processors. Starting in February, the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, 7900X3D, and 7800X3D will all start shipping with some big promises of PC gaming and productivity gains. AMD could be about to regain the PC performance crown it lost to Intel’s Core i9-13900K just a few months ago.
AMD confirms faulty vapour chambers causing 110°C temps on RX 7900 XTX GPUs
Customers are encouraged to phone in for replacement boards.
The Verge
LG wants to reinvent how you think of TV picture modes
Setting up a new TV? Ask any videophile or home theater nerd and they’ll probably tell you to set your picture mode to the movie/cinema option (or whatever’s closest on your particular TV) and leave it there. Traditionally, this has been the most color accurate option and leans toward a pleasant, warm white balance instead of the cooler temperature that usually accompanies “standard” modes. But there are inevitably those people who prefer the standard or vivid settings — much to the chagrin of enthusiasts.
The Verge
‘AI is going to reinvent how you do everything on Windows,’ says Microsoft’s Windows boss
Panos Panay is the man in charge of Microsoft Windows and Microsoft hardware, and he has CEO Satya Nadella’s ear. So when he says that AI is the future of Windows, we’re definitely paying attention. “AI is going to reinvent how you do everything on Windows, quite literally,”...
The Verge
Gran Turismo 7 is getting a free VR upgrade for PSVR2’s launch
Gran Turismo 7 will be getting a free upgrade to let you play the game on PlayStation VR2, PlayStation head Jim Ryan announced during Sony’s CES 2023 press conference on Wednesday. The update will be available when PSVR2 launches in February, and more than 30 games are “on track” for the PSVR 2’s launch, Ryan said.
The Verge
Razer’s Edge 5G handheld is coming to Verizon this month for $359.99
Razer and Verizon co-announced the pricing for the 5G-enabled Edge gaming handheld during CES 2023. It’s launching on January 26th for $359.99 when you add it as a new tablet line to your account. With an installment plan, Verizon says the math works out to $10 per month for 36 months. This pricing is available for a limited time, but a timeframe wasn’t provided by Verizon, so we’ve followed up to find out. The retail price for the 5G model is $599.99, which is $200 more than the Wi-Fi-only model.
