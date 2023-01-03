ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Digital Trends

These are all the new mini-LED gaming laptops announced at CES 2023

CES 2023 brought us a ton of exciting new tech, and that includes a bunch of mini-LED gaming laptops. The use of mini-LEDs is still a bit of a novelty in notebooks, but the technology certainly has its perks, including excellent screen brightness and sharp and deep contrasts. Contents. With...
Digital Trends

CES 2023: The Zenbook Pro 16X is looking like a serious MacBook Pro alternative

At CES 2023, Asus introduced some impressive updates across its lineup of Zenbook Pro laptops, including its flagship Zenbook Pro 16X, which is starting to look like a serious contender with the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Other updated models include the Zenbook Pro 14 OLED, Zenbook Flip OLED, and Zenbook 14X.
The Verge

Nvidia’s latest AI tech can upscale old blurry YouTube videos

Nvidia has turned its AI upscaling technology on a new target: blurry web video. Announced this week during its CES 2023 presentation, RTX Video Super Resolution is designed to upscale video watched through the Chrome or Edge browsers on a PC to the equivalent of 4K. The catch is that you’ll need a relatively modern Nvidia GPU to benefit from the feature, with only its most recent 30 and 40-series GPUs listed as getting support when it releases next month.
The Verge

AMD promises RTX 3060 desktop graphics performance with new RDNA 3 laptop GPUs

AMD is bringing its RDNA 3 graphics architecture to laptops this year. The chip giant is promising RTX 3060-level desktop graphics on the latest laptops featuring its new Radeon RX 7600M XT GPUs. That’s games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla running at 100fps at 1080p, Borderlands 3 hitting 106fps, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider reaching 142fps.
The Verge

TCL’s 2023 TVs have new branding and are gaming powerhouses

TCL is overhauling its TV strategy for 2023 by ditching the company’s long-running 6-Series, 5-Series, and 4-Series branding in favor of two new lines: higher-end sets will be part of the Q-Series, while more value-focused TVs will fall under the S-Series. Within the two segments are six different models in all.
Digital Trends

The best gaming laptops from CES 2023: ROG, Alienware, Razer, and more

Gaming laptops have been a big deal at CES 2023. Thanks to the latest chips from Intel, AMD, and Nvidia, we’ve had a huge slate of new gaming laptops to check out at the show this year. But the ones that stood out did more than just update to...
The Verge

Satechi’s new charger delivers 200 watts of power to six ports

At CES 2023, Satechi announced what it calls its most powerful charger yet: a new GaN charging hub capable of delivering 200 watts of power. Basically, it can charge a lot of stuff at once and do it at high speeds, too. The GaN charger comes with six USB-C PD...
The Verge

Lenovo’s Project Chronos lets you beam yourself into virtual worlds

Lenovo usually shows up to CES with a bunch of laptops and monitors, but this year, it’s bringing along something quite a bit different: Project Chronos, a device that lets you beam an avatar of yourself into virtual worlds. The device, a medium-size gray box powered by a 13th...
The Verge

Where to buy Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Ti GPU

Nvidia’s latest RTX 4070 Ti graphics card goes on sale in the US and across Europe today. The “unlaunched” 12GB RTX 4080 is now the RTX 4070 Ti, with a $799 starting price point. That price, although still high, is key for this new GPU. AMD’s $899 Radeon RX 7900 XT beats Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Ti in many titles at both 1440p and 4K, so the $100 price difference really has to hold.
The Verge

Lenovo’s new Yoga Book 9i laptop has a second screen above its screen

Dual monitor setups are great and all, but how about dual screens in a strangely tall laptop? Lenovo is here to answer that, as it’s announcing the Yoga Book 9i laptop at CES — the first laptop with dual OLED displays. This device is part laptop, part tablet,...
The Verge

Razer made a soundbar that tracks your head to optimize sound

Soundbars might not be the audio system of choice for most desktop setups, but Razer is trying is offering a new one for people who don’t want to mess with headsets or finicky surround sound systems. The popular gaming tech company just announced the Leviathan V2 Pro at CES 2023, the latest addition to its existing range of soundbars designed to provide compact, low-profile audio for PC gamers.
The Verge

AMD’s Ryzen 7000 X3D CPUs arrive next month to take on Intel for PC gaming

AMD is bringing its impressive 3D V-Cache technology to its Ryzen 7000 desktop processors. Starting in February, the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, 7900X3D, and 7800X3D will all start shipping with some big promises of PC gaming and productivity gains. AMD could be about to regain the PC performance crown it lost to Intel’s Core i9-13900K just a few months ago.
The Verge

LG wants to reinvent how you think of TV picture modes

Setting up a new TV? Ask any videophile or home theater nerd and they’ll probably tell you to set your picture mode to the movie/cinema option (or whatever’s closest on your particular TV) and leave it there. Traditionally, this has been the most color accurate option and leans toward a pleasant, warm white balance instead of the cooler temperature that usually accompanies “standard” modes. But there are inevitably those people who prefer the standard or vivid settings — much to the chagrin of enthusiasts.
The Verge

Gran Turismo 7 is getting a free VR upgrade for PSVR2’s launch

Gran Turismo 7 will be getting a free upgrade to let you play the game on PlayStation VR2, PlayStation head Jim Ryan announced during Sony’s CES 2023 press conference on Wednesday. The update will be available when PSVR2 launches in February, and more than 30 games are “on track” for the PSVR 2’s launch, Ryan said.
The Verge

Razer’s Edge 5G handheld is coming to Verizon this month for $359.99

Razer and Verizon co-announced the pricing for the 5G-enabled Edge gaming handheld during CES 2023. It’s launching on January 26th for $359.99 when you add it as a new tablet line to your account. With an installment plan, Verizon says the math works out to $10 per month for 36 months. This pricing is available for a limited time, but a timeframe wasn’t provided by Verizon, so we’ve followed up to find out. The retail price for the 5G model is $599.99, which is $200 more than the Wi-Fi-only model.

