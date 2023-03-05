Open in App
Utah State
Us Weekly

Celebrity Deaths in 2023: Stars We’ve Lost

1 day ago
Forever remembered. After losing beloved stars including Barbara Walters , Kirstie Alley and Stephen “tWitch” Boss in the final days of 2022, the entertainment industry continued to deal with loss in 2023.

Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell — a former member of hit-heavy hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia — was found dead in her home on New Year’s Day, the Associated Press reported. The “Where Dem Dollas At” rapper was 43.

"The Mitchell family would like to thank everyone for their condolences regarding the untimely death of Lola 'Gangsta Boo' Mitchell," the “Mafia” artist’s family said in a statement. “The family is asking for your continued prayers and privacy as we process the loss of our loved one."

That same day, Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White’s brother announced the musician’s death.

“Dearest Family Friends and Fans..... Our family is saddened today With the loss of an amazing and talented family member, Our beloved brother Frederick Eugene ‘Freddie’ White. 🙏🏾🙏🏾💔💔🥁🥁,” Verdine White captioned a series of throwback photos via Instagram of the “September” artist drumming for and posing with the band. He called his sibling a “child protégé” and noted he was a “member of the EWF ORIGINAL 9 , with gold records at the young age of 16 years old!” White was 67.

Alan Rankine — a founding member of the Scottish band The Associates — “died peacefully at home shortly after spending Christmas with his family,” his two sons announced via Facebook on January 2, noting that they would keep his social media accounts active because “the community meant a lot to our dad.” The ‘80s pop star was 64.

January 2 also marked the passing of rally driver and YouTuber Ken Block, who was killed in a snowmobile accident.

“Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband,” his Hoonigan Racing team said in a statement at the time, per CNN . “He will be incredibly missed. Please respect the family’s privacy at this time while they grieve.”

The sports professional died after riding the vehicle down a slope in Utah. The snowmobile toppled over him and he was pronounced dead at the scene after succumbing to injuries sustained from the accident, CNN reported. “Mr. Block was riding with a group but was alone when the accident occurred,” the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office’s said in a statement. Block was 55.

Read on to remember all the stars who have died in 2023:

