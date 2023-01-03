Morgan State (7-6, 0-0 MEAC) vs. North Carolina Central (6-9, 0-0 MEAC) Site: Baltimore, Md. (Hill Field House) Websites: MorganStateBears.com | NCCUEaglePride.com. BALTIMORE, Md. (Jan. 4, 2023)-Morgan State women's basketball will take to the floor for the first time in 2023 this Saturday, Jan. 7, when it welcomes North Carolina Central to Hill Field House for the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) opener. Tip-off is at 2 p.m.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 20 HOURS AGO