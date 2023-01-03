ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Bryan Kohberger: Suspect in Idaho murders waives right to fight extradition, police to give live update

By FOX 13 News Staff, FOX News Digital, Associated Press
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
