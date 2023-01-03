Bryan Kohberger: Suspect in Idaho murders waives right to fight extradition, police to give live update

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The process has started to bring suspect Bryan Kohberger back to Idaho, where he will face charges for the murders of four college students. Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching assistant at Washington State University, was arrested by state police at his parents’ home in eastern Pennsylvania last Friday, and will be transported to Idaho within 10 days. He waived extradition Tuesday afternoon.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO