Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp criticizes California over SoFi Stadium no tailgating policy
ATLANTA - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp criticized the College Football Playoff and the state of California after news broke fans won’t be able to tailgate at SoFi Stadium for the National Championship on Monday. Tailgating will not be allowed on-site before the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU...
Kemp vows to arrest more 'Cop City' protestors
ATLANTA - Governor Brian Kemp said he vows to make more arrests in protests over a controversial training center for Atlanta first responders. Opponents call the area 'Cop City'. Kemp tweeted out his plan Tuesday after an anonymous activist claimed to set fire to a bank in Oregon in solidarity...
