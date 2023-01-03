Read full article on original website
RONALD EUGENE BOLTON, 87, RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
Ronald Eugene Bolton, 87, of Russell Springs, KY passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023 at his home. He was born September 12, 1935 in Lapel, Indiana, a son of the late Kenneth Eugene Bolton and Elizabeth Johnson Tillie. Ronald was a US Army veteran of the Korean Conflict and...
WANDA MAE WETHINGTON, 75, RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
Wanda Mae Wethington, 75, of Russell Springs, KY passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was born August 1, 1947 in Jamestown, KY, the daughter of the late Oves Cardell and Elizabeth Ballenger Chapman. Her family was her #1 thing; Wanda loved her...
CEOLA KATHLEEN HILL, 82, JAMESTOWN, KY
Ceola Kathleen Hill, 82, of Jamestown, KY passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at her home. She was born April 20, 1940 in Adair County, KY, a daughter of the late Elza and Ina Stotts Murphy. Ceola married Albert Earl Hill on October 13, 1956. She was a devoted wife,...
KSP Investigates Fatal Collision at Intersection of US 127 and KY 90 in Clinton County
ALBANY, Ky. (January 6, 2023) – On January 5, 2023 at approximately 11:43 A.M. CST, Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 15 Troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury collision at the intersection of US 127 and KY 90 in Clinton County. The preliminary investigation revealed that Lena Dickerson, age 89...
Thursday. January. 5. 2023.
The Live Call-in Show starts after the 9:00 a.m. news. Call 270-866-7979 OR 270-384-7979. No more than 5 items per call; NO dogs for sale; and NO businesses!''. Looking to Rent a 1-2 bd House or Trailer in Russell County 270-585-0162. Looking for a Missing Chocolate Pitbull from the Breeding...
Two Area Men Arrested by KSP on Wednesday...
Nicholas Rogers, 43, of Russell Springs - arrested Wednesday morning by KSP for Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st degree (Drug Unspecified), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Persistent Felony Offender. Lodged in the Russell County Detention Center. Oren Todd Grider, 51, of Columbia - arrested Wednesday afternoon by KSP for...
Area Arrest 1-4-23
Christian Bow, age 18 of Burkesville, was arrested by Deputy Watson with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office just after 10 last night. Bow was charged with Speeding 21 mph over limit, Reckless Driving, Possession of Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possession and Operating Motor Vehicle under Influence Substance – 1st. He was lodged into the Adair County Regional Jail.
