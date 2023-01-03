Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Van Pay, Steinhorst named Kewaunee County Fairests
The three candidates at Friday's Kewaunee County Fairest of the Fair Gala at the Kewaunee County Fairgrounds in Luxemburg impressed the whole crowd, which included three former Wisconsin State Fairests of the Fair. Fairest candidates Vanessa Van Pay and Lexi Nowak, and Junior Fairest candidate Jakayla Steinhorst started the completion...
Door County Farm Bureau works to keep young people in agriculture
The Door County Farm Bureau is helping ensure your kids get acquainted with agriculture in various ways. Over the past year, the organization helped bring the tractor safety course for kids between the ages of 12 and 16, sponsored the essay contest and other activities as a part of “Ag in the Classroom,” donated agriculture-related books to the Southern Door Library, and provided in the Door County Fair and Sevastopol FFA Dairy Breakfast. Claire Olson from the Door County Farm Bureau says it is important for them as an organization to connect the dots for kids as to where their food comes from.
Destination Door County turning tourism dollars into community grant funds
The money spent by you lodging in Door County will be used uniquely in the coming years thanks to a new grant program. Destination Door County announced on Friday the creation of the Community Investment Fund. The organization is partnering with the Door County Community Foundation to help turn some of the money collected through the county’s room tax into grants to improve the quality of life for all who live, work, and play in Door County. Public charities and local units of government are just some of the organizations that can benefit from the program that could distribute thousands of dollars every quarter. Wisconsin State Statutes require the room tax dollars to be spent in ways that benefit visitors, but it can also meaningfully improve the quality of life for Door County residents. With the county-wide room tax increasing from 5.5 to 8 percent, Destination Door County President and CEO Julie Gilbert says now is the time to invest the money into not just putting heads into beds.
Girls' basketball round-up: Algoma, Sevastopol pick up big wins
Several local teams picked up convincing wins during Friday's girls' basketball action. Algoma powered past Sturgeon Bay 55-32, Southern Door soared past Gibraltar 56-46, Sevastopol stormed past Kewaunee 52-20 and Luxemburg-Casco worked through Waupaca 63-51. There are no girls' basketball games featuring local teams taking place on Saturday.
Girls' basketball round-up: Southern Door, Sturgeon Bay pick up wins
Southern Door and Sturgeon Bay scored important victories on Thursday night ahead of an even busier Friday night of action locally. Sturgeon Bay saw Autumn Rass put up 21 points as they beat Green Bay East 59-45. Southern Door made its living at the charity stripe in a 48-42 victory...
Director saves best production for Door County's New Year's Baby
The first baby born this year at the Door County Medical Center arrived earlier than expected but has a father who is accustomed to the spotlight. Jacob Janssen and Lisa Buchs of Sturgeon Bay are the proud parents of August Willard Janssen, born at 10:34 pm on New Year's Day. The healthy, six-pound-four-ounce baby boy was due to be delivered on January 6th but decided to enter the world stage on January 1st. Jacob Janssen, the artistic director at Third Avenue Playworks, says little August's debut came soon after TAP's last performance of the year, "A Christmas Carol – the Radio Show" on December 31st.
Girls Basketball Preview: Eagles and Wolves headline Girls Basketball slate
Three local teams will play in two games on Thursday night in a small slate of Girls Basketball action. Southern Door welcomes in Algoma in Packerland showdown. Sturgeon Bay travels to Green Bay to matchup with Green Bay East. Southern Door vs. Algoma will tip at 7:30 with Sturgeon Bay...
County, UW-Stevens Point looks into Casco water mystery
Nitrate levels are spiking in Casco village limits during different times of the year, and even scientists need clarification as to why that is the case. It will be part of the discussions that will take place at the Kewaunee County Land and Water Conservation Committee meeting on January 11th. With assistance from Wisconsin Coastal Management grants and Peninsula Pride Farms, the Kewaunee County Land and Water Conservation Department has been doing comprehensive well testing throughout the county, but specifically in the town and village of Casco. Researchers from UW-Stevens Point and environmental advisors from Dragun Corporation have tried to pinpoint the reason why Casco, in particular, has been struggling with its nitrate pollution. Initial results show that some of the sources of nitrate pollution are 15 years old, which committee chairperson Aaron Augustian says he would like to learn more about so they can start finding potential solutions.
Wrestling round-up: Spartans capture Duffy title
Good luck happens for people who work at it, and Luxemburg-Casco did more than just that at The Duffy Tournament Friday night. The Spartans won the team title with 254 points, more than 60 points ahead of second-place Baldwin-Woodville. Jake Jandrin (106), Michael Bostwick (112), Isaac Jerabek (126), Easton Worachek...
Lt. Col. Cherie Jeanne Marie Boudwin
Lt. Col. Cherie Jeanne Marie Boudwin, USA (Ret.), “Cookie” to those who knew and loved her, 78, of Sturgeon Bay, fell asleep in the arms of her family and awoke in the arms of the Lord, Tuesday afternoon, January 3, 2023 at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay.
Phoenix basketball split their matchups
The Green Bay Phoenix basketball teams saw their streaks continue through mixed results on Thursday. The Phoenix women led by ten at the break and doubled it by the end in a 72-51 victory over Wright State. Sydney Levy narrowly missed a second double-double on the season with 19 points and nine rebounds. Jasmine Kondrakiewicz nearly had her own as well, with 16 points and eight rebounds. Bailey Butler and Maddy Schreiber added 13 and 10 points, respectively, in the win. The Phoenix allowed the Raiders to get narrow the gap in the middle periods, but they outscored them 20-6 in the fourth quarter to earn their eighth straight victory.
