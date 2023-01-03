The money spent by you lodging in Door County will be used uniquely in the coming years thanks to a new grant program. Destination Door County announced on Friday the creation of the Community Investment Fund. The organization is partnering with the Door County Community Foundation to help turn some of the money collected through the county’s room tax into grants to improve the quality of life for all who live, work, and play in Door County. Public charities and local units of government are just some of the organizations that can benefit from the program that could distribute thousands of dollars every quarter. Wisconsin State Statutes require the room tax dollars to be spent in ways that benefit visitors, but it can also meaningfully improve the quality of life for Door County residents. With the county-wide room tax increasing from 5.5 to 8 percent, Destination Door County President and CEO Julie Gilbert says now is the time to invest the money into not just putting heads into beds.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO