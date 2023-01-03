Read full article on original website
NY lawmakers introduce bill to legalize some hallucinogens
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lawmakers in New York introduced a bill in the state Assembly Wednesday to legalize adult possession and use of some hallucinogens. The bill, introduced by Assemblymembers Linda Rosenthal, Jo Anne Simon and Karines Reyes, would apply to DMT, ibogaine, mescaline, psilocybin and psilocin. If passed, the bill would legalize the adult […]
New Law Is Great News For College Students In New York
It is now official and this is great news for college students in New York State. New York Governor Kathy Hochul recently signed into law a new bill that allows college student-athletes to be paid. The new law is part of the New York Education Law and allows student-athletes in...
adafruit.com
New York breaks the right to repair bill as it’s signed into law
The Digital Fair Repair Act enforces a consumers right to repair and refurbish their purchased goods. The version signed into law late last month in NYC included some adjustments that critics say make the bill “functionally useless”. Applicable electronic devices become eligible for coverage on July 1st 2023. Learn more at The Verge.
constructiondive.com
New York adopts new labor law to ‘protect integrity of public work’
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation last week designed to better enforce labor laws and regulations on public works projects. Employer groups have questioned its necessity and impact. The legislation creates a registration system for contractors and subcontractors that bid on and deliver public work, as well as private...
beckersasc.com
New York gastroenterologist to pay $1.4M for Medicare billing fraud
Great Neck, N.Y.-based gastroenterologist Morris Barnard was sentenced to 30 months in prison and must pay $1.4 million for a Medicare billing fraud scheme, the U.S. Justice Department said Jan. 5. In March, Dr. Barnard pleaded guilty to submitting more than $3 million in bills to Medicare for gastroenterological procedures...
New York doctors now required to prescribe naloxone to some patients on opioid painkillers
Without opioid painkillers to dull the ache in his knees and other joints, Arnold Wilson wouldn't be able to walk half a block. The 63-year-old former New York City nurse has crippling arthritis for which he takes OxyContin twice a day and oxycodone when he needs additional relief. For the...
New Law Will Affect Thousands Of Drivers In New York
This week more than 200 new laws went into effect in New York State. One of those laws will affect new drives all across the state. As of January 1st, 2023, any person trying to get a driver's license in New York State will now have to learn about pedestrian and bicycle safety.
Study looks to uncover medical malpractice in New York
According to a new study released by NiceRx, a discount prescription drug provider, the state of New York has seen 15,951 medical malpractice reports filed between 2012 and 2022.
This County Uses The Most HEAP Benefits In New York
Many people in New York State have been hit hard by the economy over the years. Because of this, and other factors, the Empire State has put in place several programs that can assist lower-income individuals and families who are struggling to make ends meet. From Unemployment Assistance to Medicaid...
Emergency Heating Money Is Now Available To New York State Residents
Brace yourself, winter is going to get colder and snowier in January and February. That means the cost of staying warm is going to be even higher than it already has been. If you are struggling to keep your home heated, emergency assistance benefits are available from New York State.
longislandbusiness.com
Governor Hochul Announces Launch of $30 Million Pre-Seed and Seed Matching Fund Program
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the launch of the $30 million Pre-Seed and Seed Matching Fund Program, which will offer early-stage start-up companies $50,000 to $250,000 in growth assistance which they will match with funds from private sector co-investors. The program will support the development of businesses in high-growth industries and the creation of 21st century jobs. Funding for the program comes from the State Small Business Credit Initiative, part of the federal American Rescue Plan, to support small businesses, especially those owned by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals and very small businesses which traditionally do not receive sufficient access to capital or support.
NY nursing homes are in financial crisis. Our seniors deserve better (Guest Opinion)
Janet Dauley Altwarg, director of the Long Term Care Executive Council of Central New York (LTCEC of CNY), and Jack Pease, chair of the LTCEC and administrator at Loretto, write on behalf of the council’s members listed at the end of this commentary. Nursing homes across New York state...
Runaways In New York State Can Now Make Decisions Without Parents’ Permission
Runaways and homeless kids in New York State can now make some major decisions without their parents' permission. A new law was recently signed by Governor Kathy Hochul that gives certain youth the ability to bypass consulting their guardians to make important choices. Do Minors Need Parental Permission For Healthcare...
New York Will Reimburse up to $10,000 to Living Organ Donors
A new law recently signed by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul will allow the state to reimburse living organ donors up to $10,000 for expenses related to donating an organ. According to a report by Julie S. Keenan of Healio, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently signed the...
COVID-19: Subvariant XBB Rapidly Spreading Statewide, Prompting NY Health Department Warning
As the new COVID-19 variant named XBB.1.5 rapidly spreads through New York, officials are urging people to receive their booster shots to protect themselves. The variant, which spreads more quickly than other currently circulating strains of the virus, is already making up more than 50 percent of cases in the state, making it the predominant strain, according to the New York Department of Health.
Terramation: The Newest Form of Burial for New Yorkers
Thanks to a new bill that was signed by Governor Kathy Hochul over the holiday you can now be buried wherever you like in New York State, once you have been turned into dirt that is. This may sound far-fetched but New York State is the 6th state in the union to permit this type of burial.
tctmd.com
NY State to Exclude Emergency PCI Cases From Public Outcomes Reports
The mortality outcomes of emergency PCI cases will not be included on future physician-level reports in New York State, according to a policy change announced last week. In a letter dated December 28, 2022, officials from the state’s health department said data collection would remain the same but beginning with the 2018-2021 outcomes report set to be published at the end of 2023, physician-level results would no longer include these high-risk cases, defined as patients with acute MI or cardiac arrest in the 24 hours leading up to PCI or those in nonrefractory cardiogenic shock at the time of the procedure. Public reports in New York already exclude cases involving refractory cardiogenic shock or pre-PCI anoxic brain injury (since 2006 and 2010, respectively).
Governor Hochul Signs Legislation Allowing Local Social Service Districts To Provide Families with Up To 24 Months Of Eligibility For Child Care Assistance
ALBANY, NY – On December 31, 2022 Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill that will allow local social service districts the option to provide families with up to 24 months of eligibility for child care assistance, beyond the current 12 month requirement (A.10209-A (Lunsford)/S.9029 (Ramos)). Current administrative parameters require...
New York State Loses More Residents Than Any Other State, Again
More people are leaving New York State than any other state. “If you can make it there, you’ll make it anywhere." Of course, those famous words are from Frank Sinatra. It appears many New York State residents feel they made it here and can make it anywhere. New York...
Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found In Many Everyday Items In New York
New York State is trying to protect residents from exposure to harmful chemicals in everyday items. The New York State DEC is reminding New Yorkers of several new laws that took effect at the start of Jan 1. New Laws for Household Cleaning, Personal Care, Cosmetics, and Food Packaging To...
