ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 4

Related
PIX11

NY lawmakers introduce bill to legalize some hallucinogens

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lawmakers in New York introduced a bill in the state Assembly Wednesday to legalize adult possession and use of some hallucinogens. The bill, introduced by Assemblymembers Linda Rosenthal, Jo Anne Simon and Karines Reyes, would apply to DMT, ibogaine, mescaline, psilocybin and psilocin. If passed, the bill would legalize the adult […]
COLORADO STATE
adafruit.com

New York breaks the right to repair bill as it’s signed into law

The Digital Fair Repair Act enforces a consumers right to repair and refurbish their purchased goods. The version signed into law late last month in NYC included some adjustments that critics say make the bill “functionally useless”. Applicable electronic devices become eligible for coverage on July 1st 2023. Learn more at The Verge.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
constructiondive.com

New York adopts new labor law to ‘protect integrity of public work’

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation last week designed to better enforce labor laws and regulations on public works projects. Employer groups have questioned its necessity and impact. The legislation creates a registration system for contractors and subcontractors that bid on and deliver public work, as well as private...
NEW YORK STATE
beckersasc.com

New York gastroenterologist to pay $1.4M for Medicare billing fraud

Great Neck, N.Y.-based gastroenterologist Morris Barnard was sentenced to 30 months in prison and must pay $1.4 million for a Medicare billing fraud scheme, the U.S. Justice Department said Jan. 5. In March, Dr. Barnard pleaded guilty to submitting more than $3 million in bills to Medicare for gastroenterological procedures...
GREAT NECK, NY
96.1 The Breeze

This County Uses The Most HEAP Benefits In New York

Many people in New York State have been hit hard by the economy over the years. Because of this, and other factors, the Empire State has put in place several programs that can assist lower-income individuals and families who are struggling to make ends meet. From Unemployment Assistance to Medicaid...
NEW YORK STATE
longislandbusiness.com

Governor Hochul Announces Launch of $30 Million Pre-Seed and Seed Matching Fund Program

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the launch of the $30 million Pre-Seed and Seed Matching Fund Program, which will offer early-stage start-up companies $50,000 to $250,000 in growth assistance which they will match with funds from private sector co-investors. The program will support the development of businesses in high-growth industries and the creation of 21st century jobs. Funding for the program comes from the State Small Business Credit Initiative, part of the federal American Rescue Plan, to support small businesses, especially those owned by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals and very small businesses which traditionally do not receive sufficient access to capital or support.
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Subvariant XBB Rapidly Spreading Statewide, Prompting NY Health Department Warning

As the new COVID-19 variant named XBB.1.5 rapidly spreads through New York, officials are urging people to receive their booster shots to protect themselves. The variant, which spreads more quickly than other currently circulating strains of the virus, is already making up more than 50 percent of cases in the state, making it the predominant strain, according to the New York Department of Health.
NEW YORK STATE
tctmd.com

NY State to Exclude Emergency PCI Cases From Public Outcomes Reports

The mortality outcomes of emergency PCI cases will not be included on future physician-level reports in New York State, according to a policy change announced last week. In a letter dated December 28, 2022, officials from the state’s health department said data collection would remain the same but beginning with the 2018-2021 outcomes report set to be published at the end of 2023, physician-level results would no longer include these high-risk cases, defined as patients with acute MI or cardiac arrest in the 24 hours leading up to PCI or those in nonrefractory cardiogenic shock at the time of the procedure. Public reports in New York already exclude cases involving refractory cardiogenic shock or pre-PCI anoxic brain injury (since 2006 and 2010, respectively).
Oswego County Today

Governor Hochul Signs Legislation Allowing Local Social Service Districts To Provide Families with Up To 24 Months Of Eligibility For Child Care Assistance

ALBANY, NY – On December 31, 2022 Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill that will allow local social service districts the option to provide families with up to 24 months of eligibility for child care assistance, beyond the current 12 month requirement (A.10209-A (Lunsford)/S.9029 (Ramos)). Current administrative parameters require...

Comments / 0

Community Policy