Emily Gonzales-Bautista, a fourth-year nursing student at Newman University, hopes to transform society for the better with every patient she serves. Life hasn’t always been easy, but the values instilled in her from an early age have helped shape the kind of nurse she hopes to be: a nurse “who can be relied on by patients during their challenging times,” Gonzales-Bautista said.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO