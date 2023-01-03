Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newmanu.edu
A care-filled practice: nursing student pursues dream at Newman
Emily Gonzales-Bautista, a fourth-year nursing student at Newman University, hopes to transform society for the better with every patient she serves. Life hasn’t always been easy, but the values instilled in her from an early age have helped shape the kind of nurse she hopes to be: a nurse “who can be relied on by patients during their challenging times,” Gonzales-Bautista said.
newmanu.edu
Student Haleigh Pearson’s struggles with dyslexia inspire passion for teaching
Inspired by her own personal struggles with dyslexia, first-year student Haleigh Pearson is earning a degree of difference from Newman University. Pearson grew up as the second oldest of four siblings on a farm outside the small town of Beloit, Kansas. She was very active throughout high school with activities like volleyball, softball and student council. She also spent her summers working on the family farm.
newmanu.edu
Newman alumnus Mark Carlson and wife help run local used bookstore
A lot has happened in Mark Carlson’s life since he graduated from Newman University in 2017. For starters, he married alumna Emily Powell in 2018. He also joined the Army National Guard a couple years ago. Most recently, Carlson took a position with Wichita-based ICTBooks as its store manager.
Comments / 0