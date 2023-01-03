Camber Pharmaceuticals is pleased to announce the addition of Sapropterin Dihydrochloride Tablets and Powder for Oral Solution to its current portfolio. Sapropterin Dihydrochloride Tablets and Powder for Oral Solution are indicated to reduce blood phenylalanine (Phe) levels in adult and pediatric patients one month of age or older with hyperphenylalaninemia (HPA) due to tetrahydrobiopterin- (BH4-) responsive Phenylketonuria (PKU).

