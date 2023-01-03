Read full article on original website
kvrr.com
Last gift woman received from her late father returned in Cooperstown
GRIGGS COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) — A Bismarck woman gets a gift returned to her by a stranger in Cooperstown, North Dakota thanks to the power of technology. She lost a pair of AirPods when she dropped them in a dressing room at Kirkwood Mall. It was the final gift she received from her father who died two months ago.
Thousands Raised After Roof Collapse At Historic Rockford Theatre
NEW ROCKFORD, N.D. (KVRR) — Money is coming in to help save an historic theatre in New Rockford, North Dakota in Eddy County after its roof collapsed last month. North Dakota Film Society created a GoFundMe page for Rockford Theatre which has already raised nearly $13,000 of a $20,000 goal.
