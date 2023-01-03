GRIGGS COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) — A Bismarck woman gets a gift returned to her by a stranger in Cooperstown, North Dakota thanks to the power of technology. She lost a pair of AirPods when she dropped them in a dressing room at Kirkwood Mall. It was the final gift she received from her father who died two months ago.

