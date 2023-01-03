ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Officials ID Man Found Dead in Canoga Park Area; Investigation Continuing

By City News Service
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

CANOGA PARK (CNS) - A man who was found dead in an alley in the Canoga Park area was identified by authorities Tuesday, and the investigation was continuing into the circumstances of his death.

The body was discovered about 9 a.m. Sunday near Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Schoenborn Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

The man was identified by the Los Angeles County coroner's office as Roberto Marcial, 52, who was homeless. An autopsy was pending to determine his cause of death.

The death was being investigated by LAPD detectives from the Valley Bureau homicide office and the Valley Traffic Division.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call detectives at 818-644-8114, or 877-LAPD-247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Body of missing Ventura County man found at bottom of river

The body of a missing Ventura County man has been found at the bottom of a river on Tuesday. The missing man, Craig William Clark, 69, from Casitas Springs was found at the bottom of the Ventura River after he was reported missing on Dec. 14., according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. Clark was […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Body found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County

Police are investigating after a body was found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County on Wednesday. Authorities first received reports of a body found in the 100 block of West Valley Boulevard in Colton around 3 p.m., said Colton Police. When officers arrived, they discovered the body had been partially buried and covered under […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man found dead in DTLA building elevator

LOS ANGELES – A man found dead in the doorway of a freight elevator at the rear of a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles was identified by authorities Thursday, and the investigation was continuing into the death. Paramedics were sent to the 800 block of South Broadway at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man shot to death in East LA

LOS ANGELES – A man who was fatally shot in East Los Angeles was identified Thursday. Edgar Acosta was 27 years old, and his city of residence was not known, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting was reported at 11:06 p.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed by LAPD officer

LOS ANGELES – A 45-year-old man who police shot to death at an apartment in the Westlake area was identified Thursday. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded at 3:30 p.m. Monday to an apartment building in the 200 block of South Witmer Street on a domestic violence restraining order violation, according to LAPD Officer Mike Lopez.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Women Killed in Palmdale Crash ID’d

Two women who died in a crash in Palmdale were identified Friday. The crash was reported at 2:41 p.m. Thursday at 100th Street East and East Avenue R, according to the California Highway Patrol. The women were identified as 26-year-old Ericka Gonzalez of Los Angeles and 23-year-old Esmeralda Rangel of...
PALMDALE, CA
signalscv.com

Investigators exploring federal charges in teens’ overdose deaths

Sheriff’s Department investigations into the fentanyl-overdose deaths of a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man are both part of work that could wind up in federal court, investigators said this week. The cases of Alyssa Dies and Cameron Kouleyan were among the first incidents looked into by the Overdose...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RadarOnline

Pregnant Woman Fatally Shot At L.A. Intersection, Authorities Suspect 'Targeted' Hit

A horrifying scene unfolded at a Los Angeles intersection on December 29. A pregnant woman was traveling to pick up a birthday cake with her father, when she was shot several times at an intersection in what authorities have alleged was a "targeted" attack, RadarOnline.com has learned. The family of Marissa Perez is shocked and distraught over the brutal murder of the beloved 25-year-old, who was four months pregnant at the time of her death. The tragic incident occurred at the intersection of Pioneer Boulevard and Artesia Boulevard around 7:30 PM. According to police records, the Los Angeles County's Sheriff...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Downey man as victim of fatal crash near Lynwood

LYNWOOD, Calif. – A Downey man was identified Thursday as the victim of a traffic crash on the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in the Lynwood area. Cory Turner was 23 years old, according to the coroner’s office. The crash was reported near Rosecrans Avenue at about 12:40...
DOWNEY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man found dead in minivan

ROWLAND HEIGHTS, Calif. – A 61-year-old man who died in a vehicle on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Rowland Heights was identified Wednesday. Jon Drucks was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as the victim. Drucks was found in a minivan in the center divider of...
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, CA
foxla.com

LAPD arrest driver wanted for hit-and-run that killed mother on Christmas Eve

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department arrested a suspect who they say struck and killed a mother on Christmas Eve in South Los Angeles. Trina Newman-Townsend, 62, had dropped off toys to a local shelter on Broadway and 88th Street with her children. Her four kids were in the car and as soon as Newman-Townsend was about to enter her car, another vehicle drove by and struck her… killing her on the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Person ejected from vehicle on 405 Fwy, killed by oncoming traffic

One person was killed on the 405 Freeway early Friday morning when they were struck in traffic after being ejected from their own vehicle.A multi-vehicle crash was reported at about 2:11 a.m. in West Los Angeles.California Highway Patrol officers responded to scene at the southbound 405 Freeway and the Santa Monica Blvd. off-ramp, where they found a victim lying on the freeway after a collision.Witnesses told officers one vehicle struck the center divider, and the victim was struck by at least one vehicle after being ejected.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.The collision closed all lanes of the southbound freeway for several hours while the CHP conducted its investigation of the crash.
LOS ANGELES, CA
