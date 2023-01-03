Officials ID Man Found Dead in Canoga Park Area; Investigation Continuing

Photo: Getty Images

CANOGA PARK (CNS) - A man who was found dead in an alley in the Canoga Park area was identified by authorities Tuesday, and the investigation was continuing into the circumstances of his death.

The body was discovered about 9 a.m. Sunday near Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Schoenborn Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

The man was identified by the Los Angeles County coroner's office as Roberto Marcial, 52, who was homeless. An autopsy was pending to determine his cause of death.

The death was being investigated by LAPD detectives from the Valley Bureau homicide office and the Valley Traffic Division.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call detectives at 818-644-8114, or 877-LAPD-247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.