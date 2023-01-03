Read full article on original website
Related
Driver in crash that killed 2 from Hobbs was above DUI limit, official says
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas woman had a blood-alcohol level nearly twice Nevada’s legal limit when her SUV struck and killed a New Mexico couple crossing a busy street last week near downtown Las Vegas casinos, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Mykael Lanice-Lynn Terrell, 28, was arrested at her apartment shortly after the Dec. […]
seminolesentinel.com
2 Manhut Begins for Suspected Seminole Human Trafficer
The January 2nd edition of the Sentinel was still on the newsstands when news broke that a light plane, allegedly piloted by Seminole resident Tobias Penner Peters, had crash landed after takeou from the Presidio-Lely Airport in the desert near the bor der town of Presidio, Texas on Dec. 30, 2021. With the help of Presidio Police ovcers, Border Patrol agents, and local fire and EMS personnel,…
Comments / 0