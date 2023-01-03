ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raheem Mostert set to earn $1 million bonus after Week 18

By Mike Masala
 3 days ago
With just one week left in the season, NFL players will be looking to earn their performance bonuses, and Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert has one that he will likely receive.

When Mostert signed a one-year, $2.125 million contract with the Dolphins, he had a $1 million bonus for totaling 900 yards from scrimmage and the team being in the top 25 in points scored, according to the MMQB’s Albert Breer.

Heading into Week 18, Mostert has already recorded 1,032 yards, and Miami ranks 10th in scoring (24.1 points per game). Unless the back loses over 100 yards or the Dolphins are shut out and teams below them have immaculate offensive performances, the former Purdue Boilermaker will earn his money.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

