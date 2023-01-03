Read full article on original website
contagionlive.com
A Measles Outbreak Mostly Among the Unvaccinated
Central Ohio has seen 82 pediatric cases since November, and more than a third of children infected have been hospitalized. The state of Ohio is experiencing an outbreak of measles in the central part of the state. As of this morning, there have been 82 reported cases, and of them, 74 were unvaccinated, 4 were partially vaccinated (single dose), and 4 with unknown vaccine status. None of the patient cases were fully vaccinated.
ideastream.org
New COVID-19 variant likely to become dominant in Northeast Ohio in coming weeks, infectious disease doctors say
A new COVID-19 variant is getting a lot of attention after it became dominant in the Northeastern United States. But XBB.1.5, as it’s known, is not yet the dominant strain in Northeast Ohio or the Midwest. Local physicians agree, however, the new variant is likely to become the dominant...
This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic
• State health officials are urging residents to get their bivalent COVID-19 booster to protect them from developing severe illness from newer omicron subvariants of the virus. Only 1.6 million Ohioans and 8,600 people in Allen County have received a bivalent booster, or updated vaccine, since the shots became available...
'It's spreading quickly': Northeast Ohio doctors concerned about new COVID-19 variant
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A new COVID-19 variant is taking over parts of the country. Northeast Ohio doctors say they're keeping a close eye out and bracing for a possible surge. "The data that we do have does suggest that it's spreading quickly, more quickly than other variants," said Dr. Daniel Rhoads, head of microbiology at Cleveland Clinic.
Ohio breaks 7 million fully vaccinated against COVID-19 heading into 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 13,895 new COVID-19 cases, keeping cases essentially stable as it also hit a milestone in vaccinations against the virus. The case change falls in line with a noticeably smaller amount of COVID-19 infections compared to the previous two years' holiday seasons. Before cases recently hung […]
Ohio reports 13,895 more COVID-19 cases: weekly coronavirus update for Thursday, Jan. 5
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ohio rose slightly from 13,047 last week to 13,895 this week. Ohio has been over 10,000 cases per week every week, except for brief dips, since the beginning of May. Weekly case numbers dipped below 10,000, most recently for two weeks in October.
New COVID-19 variant emerging: What we know about ‘XBB.1.5’
As a new COVID-19 variant starts to emerge, Ohio health experts and those who work with the elderly are urging people to get to their updated booster shots.
Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
ODH encouraging Ohioans to get updated COVID-19 booster
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health is encouraging Ohioans to get their updated COVID-19 booster. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the ODH director, said although cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID have not reached levels seen over the past two winters, 2,500 Americans and 90 Ohioans are dying each week from the virus.
This Ohio County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
Fox 19
FDA approves pharmacies to sell abortion pills, but not for the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Healthcare providers and pharmacies around the nation can now sell abortion pills on shelves, in-person and through the mail, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration deemed one of the two medications safe for people who are less than 70 days pregnant. The FDA solidified approval on...
southarkansassun.com
Shocking Update!: Small Ohio governments reject millions in COVID-19 stimulus funding
Dozens of small towns and municipalities in Ohio have turned down their share of a combined $3.6 million in COVID-19 stimulus funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), according to data from the Ohio Grants Partnership. 53 townships and municipalities either failed to apply or returned the funds to the state, with 48 of them not applying for the grant money at all.
WFMJ.com
CDC: Four Valley counties have high Covid-19 levels
During the height of the season for holiday gatherings, the Center for Disease Control has placed all four counties in the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys on its most recent list of communities with high Covid-19 levels. Last updated on Thursday, the CDC’s Covid-19 Community Level map shows Trumbull, Mahoning, and...
Alleged New Bank Scam has Some Facebook Users in an Uproar: Hang Up and File a Complaint with the Ohio Attorney General
Cleveland, OH. - Scams are worldwide. Consumers are warned daily about new scams that prey on people. The Ohio Attorney General often asks people to report scams. "Protect yourself and others by reporting scams to the Ohio Attorney General's Office. If you have observed, been targeted by, or fallen victim to a suspected scam, you can get help and help others by reporting it to the Ohio Attorney General's Office. You can easily report scams online and file anonymously if you choose."
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
Ohio local governments walked away from millions of COVID-19 relief dollars: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Dozens of small governments throughout Ohio turned down their share of a combined $3.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding. Statewide, 53 townships and municipalities either failed to apply for the COVID-19 stimulus dollars or opted to return the dollars to the state, according to data from The Ohio Grants Partnership. Of those, 48 did not apply for the grant money.
beckersasc.com
8 Ohio medical updates
ASCs and gastroenterology practices have been taking off in Ohio, with several updates in the state since Nov. 22. 1. Cincinnati-based TriHealth affiliated with Cleveland Clinic's Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute to improve cardiovascular care in the state. 2. Mentor, Ohio-based Ophthalmic Physicians Inc. partnered with management services organization Sunvera...
New Ohio law protects disabled people’s parental rights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Todd Elzey has been around the block. Hailing from West Jefferson, Elzey was a licensed attorney in California before moving to upstate New York to work as a Medicare Appeal Officer for eight years. After returning to Ohio, he was a freelance reporter covering city government in Geneva and Kettering. He’s […]
Hamlin’s collapse feels personal for former Miss Ohio who helped pass Lindsay’s Law
Damar Hamlin's collapse hit close to home for national heart health advocate Lindsay Davis of Lakewood, who helped pass Lindsay's Law
wbnowqct.com
New Ban In Place
Ohio’s capital city can keep its ban on sales of flavored tobacco products, after Gov., DeWine vetoed a bill that would have put such regulation in the hands of the state instead of local communities. The measure, passed by the GOP-led Ohio Legislature in December, had said regulating tobacco and alternative nicotine products should be up to the state, not municipalities. It would have prevented communities from voting to restrict things like smoking, e-cigarettes and sales of flavored vaping products. The provision came before the state Senate just days after the city of Columbus announced it would prohibit sales of flavored tobacco products. The veto wasn’t a surprise from DeWine, who fought for regulation of tobacco products in his time as a U.S. senator, especially to protect children from becoming addicted to nicotine products.
