Ohio State

contagionlive.com

A Measles Outbreak Mostly Among the Unvaccinated

Central Ohio has seen 82 pediatric cases since November, and more than a third of children infected have been hospitalized. The state of Ohio is experiencing an outbreak of measles in the central part of the state. As of this morning, there have been 82 reported cases, and of them, 74 were unvaccinated, 4 were partially vaccinated (single dose), and 4 with unknown vaccine status. None of the patient cases were fully vaccinated.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Lima News

This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic

• State health officials are urging residents to get their bivalent COVID-19 booster to protect them from developing severe illness from newer omicron subvariants of the virus. Only 1.6 million Ohioans and 8,600 people in Allen County have received a bivalent booster, or updated vaccine, since the shots became available...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio breaks 7 million fully vaccinated against COVID-19 heading into 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 13,895 new COVID-19 cases, keeping cases essentially stable as it also hit a milestone in vaccinations against the virus. The case change falls in line with a noticeably smaller amount of COVID-19 infections compared to the previous two years' holiday seasons. Before cases recently hung […]
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
10TV

ODH encouraging Ohioans to get updated COVID-19 booster

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health is encouraging Ohioans to get their updated COVID-19 booster. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the ODH director, said although cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID have not reached levels seen over the past two winters, 2,500 Americans and 90 Ohioans are dying each week from the virus.
COLUMBUS, OH
Fox 19

FDA approves pharmacies to sell abortion pills, but not for the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Healthcare providers and pharmacies around the nation can now sell abortion pills on shelves, in-person and through the mail, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration deemed one of the two medications safe for people who are less than 70 days pregnant. The FDA solidified approval on...
OHIO STATE
southarkansassun.com

Shocking Update!: Small Ohio governments reject millions in COVID-19 stimulus funding

Dozens of small towns and municipalities in Ohio have turned down their share of a combined $3.6 million in COVID-19 stimulus funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), according to data from the Ohio Grants Partnership. 53 townships and municipalities either failed to apply or returned the funds to the state, with 48 of them not applying for the grant money at all.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

CDC: Four Valley counties have high Covid-19 levels

During the height of the season for holiday gatherings, the Center for Disease Control has placed all four counties in the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys on its most recent list of communities with high Covid-19 levels. Last updated on Thursday, the CDC’s Covid-19 Community Level map shows Trumbull, Mahoning, and...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Alleged New Bank Scam has Some Facebook Users in an Uproar: Hang Up and File a Complaint with the Ohio Attorney General

Cleveland, OH. - Scams are worldwide. Consumers are warned daily about new scams that prey on people. The Ohio Attorney General often asks people to report scams. "Protect yourself and others by reporting scams to the Ohio Attorney General's Office. If you have observed, been targeted by, or fallen victim to a suspected scam, you can get help and help others by reporting it to the Ohio Attorney General's Office. You can easily report scams online and file anonymously if you choose."
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio local governments walked away from millions of COVID-19 relief dollars: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Dozens of small governments throughout Ohio turned down their share of a combined $3.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding. Statewide, 53 townships and municipalities either failed to apply for the COVID-19 stimulus dollars or opted to return the dollars to the state, according to data from The Ohio Grants Partnership. Of those, 48 did not apply for the grant money.
OHIO STATE
beckersasc.com

8 Ohio medical updates

ASCs and gastroenterology practices have been taking off in Ohio, with several updates in the state since Nov. 22. 1. Cincinnati-based TriHealth affiliated with Cleveland Clinic's Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute to improve cardiovascular care in the state. 2. Mentor, Ohio-based Ophthalmic Physicians Inc. partnered with management services organization Sunvera...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

New Ohio law protects disabled people’s parental rights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Todd Elzey has been around the block. Hailing from West Jefferson, Elzey was a licensed attorney in California before moving to upstate New York to work as a Medicare Appeal Officer for eight years. After returning to Ohio, he was a freelance reporter covering city government in Geneva and Kettering. He’s […]
OHIO STATE
wbnowqct.com

New Ban In Place

Ohio’s capital city can keep its ban on sales of flavored tobacco products, after Gov., DeWine vetoed a bill that would have put such regulation in the hands of the state instead of local communities. The measure, passed by the GOP-led Ohio Legislature in December, had said regulating tobacco and alternative nicotine products should be up to the state, not municipalities. It would have prevented communities from voting to restrict things like smoking, e-cigarettes and sales of flavored vaping products. The provision came before the state Senate just days after the city of Columbus announced it would prohibit sales of flavored tobacco products. The veto wasn’t a surprise from DeWine, who fought for regulation of tobacco products in his time as a U.S. senator, especially to protect children from becoming addicted to nicotine products.
OHIO STATE
