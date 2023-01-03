Read full article on original website
Are the Cardinals about to make a trade? What free agents are left to help them in 2023 | Locked On Cardinals
Jim Bowden of The Athletic released a new article and mentioned the St. Louis Cardinals making a trade. What Free Agents are available that could help the Cardinals?
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
NFL-Bills' Hamlin thanks fans in first message since cardiac arrest
Jan 7 (Reuters) - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Saturday thanked his fans for all their support in his first message just days after suffering a cardiac arrest during a game and asked that they keep praying for his recovery.
Could Longhorns, Sooners Join SEC Family a Little Early?
Big 12 commissioner says the talking is already going on to move things ahead.
Transgender male swimmer struggling against new competition after earning All-American honors as female
Iszak Henig joined Yale's men's swimming team after earning All-American honors as a woman last season but has struggled against new competition.
NFL teams encouraged to show support for Bills' Hamlin during Week 18 games
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The National Football League is encouraging league-wide support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit during a game Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin had to be resuscitated and intubated on the field. On Friday, doctors removed the breathing tube.
NFL makes it official, announces Bills-Bengals game won't be resumed
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The NFL said Thursday it will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field. The league said some of the factors in coming to its decision included that “not...
