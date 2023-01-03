Read full article on original website
Ronda Rousey: I'm Kinda Done With Charlotte And That Title, I'm Thinking Of Taking Over Tag Division
Ronda Rousey is ready to move on. Charlotte Flair returned on the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, confronting Ronda Rousey and getting her to agree to a SmackDown Women's Title match. Charlotte was victorious in the bout, winning the championship from Rousey. During her gaming stream, Rousey was asked...
What Percentage Of WWE Does Vince McMahon Own?
Several months ago, the wrestling world was shocked to learn that Vince McMahon announced his retirement from the WWE amid sexual assault allegations. The news came as such a shock because nobody expected Vince to ever step down as Chairman. However, just a few months after retiring, reports started emerging...
Read Stephanie McMahon’s Email That She Sent To WWE Employees About Vince McMahon’s Return
As previously noted, WWE has told their employees that there will be an “all hands on deck” meeting at 3:30 pm. This appears to be about Vince McMahon‘s return to the WWE Board of Directors. WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon sent an email to all employees, attaching the...
Former WWE Champion Possibly Turning Heel
A former WWE Champion could be set for a change of direction with the company teasing a heel turn for the current Raw star. One of the stand-out acts on Raw in recent years was The Hurt Business, led by group CEO Bobby Lashley. Lashley along with his manager MVP was joined by Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in the group with the three in-ring stars capturing gold during that time.
John Cena Was Protected During His WWE Return Match
John Cena returned to the ring last week on WWE SmackDown after almost a year. He tagged alongside Kevin Owens to defeat Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Cena was also being protected because of the year-long break. According to a recent story from the Wrestling Observer,...
Dustin Rhodes’ Mother Sandra Runnels Passes Away
Dustin Rhodes’ career in the pro wrestling business has seen many highs and lows. Today, The Natural is dealing with a terrible life event, because his mother passed away. Dustin Rhodes revealed via a tweet that his mother, Sandra Runnels, has passed away. She was dealing with serious health issues, and although he didn’t reveal what was wrong, she is not in pain anymore.
Reality Star Dies
There is sad news as it has been confirmed that Barbara "Babs" Thore, known as Whitney's mom on TLC reality program "My Big Fat Fabulous Life," has died at 76, according to her daughter Whitney.
Roman Reigns Warns WWE Locker Room To Proceed With Caution With Highlight Video Of His Victims
WWE nowadays finds itself surrounded by the Island of Relevancy ruled by its ultimate leader, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. Flanked by his Bloodline, Reigns has been a force to be reckoned with and recently laid out a warning to anyone who wishes to unseat him from the top of the mountain.
WWE’s Dominik Mysterio Gets Engaged
Dominik Mysterio of the WWE announced his engagement on his Instagram page on January 2. Mysterio posted a picture of himself and his significant other, Marie Juliette, holding hands and a ring on her finger. As seen below, Mysterio appeared in a vignette on Monday Night Raw this week. He...
People within WWE “strongly under the impression” that Mercedes Mone isn’t wrestling for AEW
As seen during January 4th 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite, Saraya picked Toni Storm as her partner to face Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter for next week’s show in Los Angeles. This was despite reports that Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) would be Saraya’s partner and Baker calling herself “the boss” (Mercedes’ WWE moniker) during Dynamite.
Dustin Rhodes Announces The Passing Of His Mother
AEW star Dustin Rhodes announced the passing of his mother, Sandra Runnels, in a post on social media yesterday. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion added an image holding his mother's hand alongside the heartbreaking news. The announcement came after the 53-year-old tragically disclosed on December 27, 2022, that his mom didn't have long to live following an undisclosed health battle.
WWE News: Dominik Mysterio Gets Engaged, Bronson Reed Comments On Zack Sabre Jr Joining TMDK, WWE Main Event Lineup
– In a post on Instagram, Dominik Mysterio revealed that he is now engaged to girlfriend Marie Juliette. – As previously reported that Zack Sabre Jr joined TMDK at Wrestle Kingdom 17, shortly after winning the TV title. In a post on Twitter, former TMDK member and current WWE wrestler Bronson Reed commented on the news.
She’s In: Update On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Status Following Title Loss
That’s a good sign. We are coming up on the most important time of the year for WWE, as the Road To WrestleMania 39 is set to begin later this month. That means it is going to be an all hands on deck moment for WWE, with all of its biggest stars available ready to go. Now we might be getting a sign that one star whose future is a bit in doubt will be around going forward.
Jaysin Strife, WWE-Featured Wrestler, Dead at 37
Jaysin Strife, a professional wrestler who competed in WWE, died last week after a "long" and "intense" health battle, according to his brother Jason Blodgett. He was 37 years old. The exact cause of death was not revealed, but Strife reportedly battle cancer before his death, according to ProWrestling.net. "'They...
Former WWE Star Wants $1 Million Dollars To Return At The Royal Rumble
The Royal Rumble is always one of WWE”s most exciting shows of the year and soon the 2023 Royal Rumble will take place from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. The Royal Rumble is known for its surprise returns and you never know who might show up to try and earn an opportunity to go to the main event at WrestleMania.
AEW Battle Of The Belts V Preview (1/6): The Acclaimed Take On Jarrett And Lethal, Orange Cassidy Vs. Kip Sabian, Jade Cargill Defends Against Skye Blue
Immediately following "AEW Rampage" tonight on TNT, AEW will hold its fifth "Battle of the Belts" special. The one-hour event, which is often taped ahead of time, will be broadcast live from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon at 11 pm ET. As of this writing, the show is scheduled to feature three championship bouts, including two singles contests and a "No Holds Barred" tag team match.
The Viking Raiders Attack Top WWE Stars After SmackDown
Friday’s WWE SmackDown was headlined by Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining their titles over Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. The first SmackDown of 2023 went off the air with The Usos retreating to the ramp to raise their titles in the air. After SmackDown on FOX went...
Backstage News On Naomi's WWE Status
The wrestler formerly known as Sasha Banks has finally landed, debuting as Mercedes Mone in New Japan Pro-Wrestling as part of Wrestle Kingdom 17 earlier this week. But what of her former tag team partner Trinity Fatu, known in WWE as Naomi?. Naomi was in attendance at the Tokyo Dome...
Update On Ronda Rousey Facing Becky Lynch At WrestleMania 39
Fans might not get "The Baddest Woman on the Planet" versus "The Man" on the biggest stage in all of professional wrestling, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Per WON, WWE's original plan for Ronda Rousey's current run was for her to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38 and then take on Becky Lynch at this year's WrestleMania 39. However, as fans might have noticed on "WWE SmackDown" recently, there's been "nothing in the Rousey vs. Lynch direction" and "right now it is very unlikely" that will happen.
Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey advertised for WWE Raw 30th anniversary episode
The event will take place Monday, January 23, 2023, from Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center.
