Exclusive: Cory Sandhagen Believes He Has ‘A Lot More Ways to Win’ Against Chito Vera: ‘He Has a Puncher’s Chance’

Ben Askren Responds To Hypothetical MMA Fight Against Jake Paul: ‘I’d Love To Rub His Face In The Canvas’
Ben Askren has shown interest in an MMA fight against Jake Paul. After defeating a YouTuber (AnEsonGib) and a former basketball player (Nate Robinson), ‘The Problem Child’ sought a new challenge in the boxing ring. Paul took on Ben Askren, a former Bellator and ONE Championship world champion, knocking him out in the first round.
Cris Cyborg Claims Dana White Initiated the Physical Altercation: ‘He Was the Aggressor’
Cris Cyborg has claimed Dana White initiated the physical altercation with his wife. UFC president Dana White was recently caught on camera getting into a scuffle with his wife, Anne, first reported by TMZ Sports. The pair were in Mexico to celebrate the end of 2022 and kick in the New Year when things heated up. They were allegedly heavily intoxicated and it was right after midnight when Anne slapped White. He responded by slapping her back multiple times.
Dustin Poirier Concerned About Size Difference in UFC 284 Main Event: ‘Volk’s Gonna Be a Little Bit Undersized’
Dustin Poirier is concerned about the size disadvantage featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will face when he squares off with 155-pound champion Islam Makhachev next month. After scoring a shocking second-round submission over Charles Oliveira at UFC 280, Makhachev will put his newly won gold on the line for the first...
Tatiana Suarez Set For Return At UFC Vegas 70 Against Montana De La Rosa
Tatiana Suarez is booked against Montan De La Rosa at UFC Vegas 70. The 32-year-old has been out of action since 2019 due to a series of injuries. After more than three and a half years of inactivity, Tatiana Suarez will once again make her long-awaited return at UFC Vegas 70. She is set to face Montana De La Rosa.
Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith Discuss Brain Damage In Relation To Phil Baroni
Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith have opened up about brain damage while discussing the shocking arrest of Phil Baroni. Baroni, a former UFC fighter, was arrested earlier this week for allegedly murdering his girlfriend in Mexico. The 46-year-old had a reputation for sporadic behavior over the past few years, which was confirmed by his former friend Josh Barnett. During an episode of the Believe You Me podcast, Smith had this to say about the situation:
Dana White’s Power Slap League Pushed Back To Jan. 18 On TBS
The debut of Dana White’s Power Slap League will still be on TBS… just at a later date. It was unclear whether or not TBS would partake in White’s new promotion after the UFC boss was caught on video slapping his wife on New Year’s Eve. Especially on Thursday, when TBS had pulled Power Slap from their programming schedule, which was originally slated for Jan. 11.
UFC Fighter Ilia Topuria Caught On Video In A Bar Fight
UFC featherweight Ilia Topuria and a group of friends have been seen getting into a bar fight, which they did not appear to start. A member of the UFC featherweight division has been caught on video getting into a fight in a bar. The video was released earlier this week that shows rising UFC star Ilia Topuria involved in a fight alongside a Spanish singer inside of a bar or club. The video was posted by the Twitter account MMA Dirt and shows Topuria being approached by a man, he was pushed and then struck back in what seems to be self-defense. The man in the video was not identified.
Belal Muhammad On Why He Would Choose To Fight Khamzat Chimaev Over Leon Edwards
Belal Muhammad is trying to choose fights that align with his goals. UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad has worked himself into a great position heading into 2023. After winning two fights in 2022, Muhammad can now be found sitting in the number four spot on the rankings. He has not lost a fight since 2019 and his only blemish in the past four years has been a no-contest in his fight against the reigning champion Leon Edwards. At the time that they fought, Edwards was not the champion, but now that he is on top it would make sense for Muhammad to be looking to run that one back. Although he has called for the rematch, he is admitting that there is another bout that may interest him more.
Tony Ferguson Down To Train Jake Paul Ahead Of His MMA Debut
The YouTuber-turned-boxer is looking to turn yet another leaf in his career in 2023. On Thursday, Paul announced he had signed with the PFL and that he will be making his MMA debut with the promotion. Ferguson Offers To Train Paul. Paul’s move to MMA wouldn’t go unnoticed. It attracted...
Belal Muhammad Is Preparing For A Title Shot In March If Usman Can’t Fight
Belal Muhammad is getting ready to jump into a title shot if needed in March. Over the last twelve months, UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad has fought his way into the top five of the division. He is now in a great place to be demanding a title shot. The only problem is that the champion Leon Edwards might be tied up, he has been rumored to be facing Kamaru Usman in March.
Conor McGregor Calls Jake Paul ‘Numbnuts’ For Signing With PFL: “Gave Away 50% of a Future Purse”
‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor criticized Jake Paul for signing with the Professional Fighters League in a now-deleted tweet. On Thursday, it was revealed that the YouTuber turned professional boxer has agreed to trade in his 16oz gloves for 4oz ones. ‘The Problem Child’ officially inked a deal with the PFL, making the jump from the squared circle to the Smart Cage in 2023. No other details were provided at the time of the announcement, but the news sent shockwaves through the MMA community and everyone seemingly has an opinion to share, including the UFC’s outspoken Irish superstar.
Ariel Helwani Hints That Bellator MMA May Be Up For Sale
There might be a change of ownership for Bellator MMA in the future according to Ariel Helwani. Since the early 90s, the UFC has held firm as the number one MMA promotion in the world. They boast about having the biggest stars and putting on the most MMA events per year. For many years in the court of public opinion, Bellator MMA was near second, at least in terms of popularity and star power. Bellator has a talented roster of fighters and holds a significant number of events per year, all around the world. Over the past few years, other MMA promotions such as PFL have been growing in popularity, which could beg the question, is Bellator MMA in a downcycle?
Jake Paul Signs With PFL, Offers Nate Diaz A Two Fight Deal In Boxing And MMA
Jake Paul has officially signed on to an MMA organization and is targeting Nate Diaz as his first fight. Over the last few years, Jake Paul has taken the boxing world by storm. The Disney channel star became a YouTube sensation and then began to target the sport of boxing. Since his debut, fans have been tuning in more and more to see what he has been up to and to watch his fights. Maybe to the dismay of some fans, Paul has been winning. He has taken down several world-champion MMA stars inside the boxing ring but is now ready to turn the tables. Paul has announced that he has signed on with the Professional Fighters League and will in fact compete in mixed martial arts.
Sean O’Malley ‘Feels Bad’ for Dana White After Personal Incident: ‘Treat People How You Wanna Be Treated’
Sean O’Malley ‘feels bad’ for UFC president Dana White after he got caught on tape slapping his wife back. White was in San Lucas Cabo, Mexico with his family and friends to bring in the New Year. He was at a popular nightclub in the city when a physical altercation broke out with his wife, Anne, right around midnight. TMZ Sports first reported the news earlier this week and posted a clip in which Anne can be seen slapping White before he hits her back and follows up with more slaps.
Coach of Islam Makhachev Doesn’t Think He Will Get A Finish Against Alexander Volkanovski
Islam Makhachev is heading into his first title defense and his coach thinks it will be hard fought war. In 2022, Islam Makhachev was crowned the UFC lightweight champion. He was able to follow in his mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s footsteps and now holds that UFC belt. Many believe that Makhachev is the best fighter in the UFC right now but to officially prove that, he must first take down the number one pound-for-pound fighter Alexander Volkanovski. These two have their meeting all set. They will face off in the main event of the upcoming UFC 284 event in Perth, Australia.
Alexander Volkanovski Plans To Be Lighter Against Makhachev: ‘Really Lean And Just That Explosive Muscle’
Alexander Volkanovski revealed his target weight for UFC 284. “The Great” wants to have a perfect balance and would go lighter than expected. Just before Christmas, Alexander Volkanovski said he’s been bulking up and eating almost everything he wants ahead of his title fight with Islam Makhachev at UFC 284. But as the bout approaches, the pound-for-pound king is now determined to be a bit leaner and just packed with muscles.
UFC Parent Company Endeavor ‘Declined to Comment’ on Dana White Slapping His Wife in Viral Video
UFC head honcho Dana White has been under fire by the MMA community ever since a video released by TMZ showed that on New Year’s Eve, the bossman slapped his wife twice during an altercation at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas. White quickly responded by delivering a lengthy...
ESPN Instructs Employees Not To Tweet About Dana White Controversy
ESPN appears to be doing damage control in regards to UFC president Dana White’s ongoing controversy. A viral video began making the rounds this week showing White and his wife at a Cabo San Lucas, Mexico nightclub on New Year’s Eve. The pair appeared to be arguing with one another before White’s wife slapped him. This prompted the UFC boss to respond with a slap of his own.
Daniel Cormier Reacts to Jake Paul Signing with PFL & Praises His Wrestling Background
Former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier shared his reaction to Jake Paul signing with the PFL. Cormier says Alexander Volkanovski beating Islam Makhachev would be the biggest upset in MMA history. Social media sensation turned boxer Jake Paul is coming off the biggest win of his career over legendary MMA...
Sean O’Malley Gives Jake Paul Advice As He Dives Into MMA
Sean O’Malley is lending some words of wisdom to Jake Paul as he embarks on his MMA fighter journey. One of the biggest names in boxing, Jake Paul made a huge announcement this week when he revealed that he had signed a multi-fight deal with PFL. The move shocked many as Paul has been working exclusively out of the boxing ring. Now he will not only be fighting in MMA, but he will have an ownership role in the new PFL PPV events.
