4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina witness reports triangle object with bright lights hovering nearbyRoger MarshMyrtle Beach, SC
Popular Murrells Inlet ice cream shop looking to relocate
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular ice cream shop in Murrells Inlet is looking for a new home to continue serving its customers. Twisters Soft Serve said in a Facebook post this week the property owner was not planning to renew its lease after 13 years in the location off Highway 17 Business. The […]
WMBF
Introducing our first ever GST Fan Favorite at Sparkles Boutique
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re starting a new tradition here at Grand Strand Today!. Every Quarter we are inviting a Grand Strand Today Fan on our show to help Halley Host!. If you think you’re biggest fan, message Halley on Facebook at HalleyMae. Our very first Fan...
WMBF
Popular Murrells Inlet ice cream shop temporarily closed, searching for new home
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - The Inlet just got a little less sweet as the popular ice cream shop, Twisters Soft Serve, is temporarily closed and looking for a new home. After 13 years of serving up cones to locals and tourists, Twisters posted on Facebook saying Lazy Gator Gift Shop did not renew its ground lease for 2023.
Winter Weekend Stock Up Sale at Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach
Shop Tanger Outlets' Winter Weekend sale for the best deals of the season! During this 4-day sale enjoy extra savings at your favorite name brand outlet stores from Friday, January 13th - Monday, January 16th! Visit TANGER DEALS for the latest sales and coupon information. PLUS, download the Tanger App on your iPhone or Android smartphone for additional great offers!
travelawaits.com
10 Perfect Winter Experiences In Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Myrtle Beach is located in the center of a 60-mile stretch of pristine shoreline in northeastern South Carolina. Stretching north from nearly the North Carolina border south to Georgetown, it includes 14 communities such as North Myrtle Beach, Conway, Surfside, Murrells Inlet, Garden City, Ocean City, and Pawley’s Island — collectively known as The Grand Strand.
country1037fm.com
Myrtle Beach Resort Lands On Top Ten List Of Best In South Carolina
Our family vacations at least once or twice a year in the Myrtle Beach area. We love that it’s close, our son goes to college nearby, and our friends have a place there. So, we stay for free. LOL. But, countless folks travel to the beaches of South Carolina every year. And, most look for resorts, condos and VRBOs. Travel + Leisure Magazine published their 2022 World’s Best Awards recently. The reader surveyed list determines rankings based on location, rooms/facilities, food, service and value. According to The Sun News, a Myrtle Beach resort lands in the top ten of best in South Carolina. Marriott Myrtle Beach Resort & Spa at Grande Dunes came in at number nine. The Myrtle Beach resort is located at 8400 Costa Verde Drive and sits on nearly 11 acres. Built in 2004, it features a spa and facilities for meetings. Last spring, Marriott also opened a Marriott Springhill Suites/Courtyard on the Breakers Resort property.
WMBF
Grand Strand knitting group helps those in need one stitch at a time
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It only takes a little bit of yarn, some knitting needles and sometimes a dessert in hand for the Knifty Needlers to get together every week and knit or crochet hats for people in need. Knifty Needler Bonnie Henry said the group started meeting at...
WMBF
Carolina coast key point for white sharks during winter season; chief scientist explains
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After a white shark pinged off Myrle Beach on Tuesday, scientists shared the Carolina’s coast is a key point for them to migrate to this time of year. RELATED COVERAGE | 8 foot, almost 400 lb. white shark pings off Myrtle Beach. Two recent...
WMBF
A taste of arcade history in the Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Looking for fun things to do, Pinball and Retro lovers this one is for you!. Take a totally awesome journey back to the 1980s and 90s, share the games of your youth with your kids or reconnect with friends. This is a unique museum where...
wpde.com
Surfside Beach Pier opening date announced, mayor shares Wild Water and Wheels update
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Surfside Beach town Mayor Hellyer provided a couple of updates Friday. The first is that the Surfside Beach Pier is expected to be open by April 16 this year. Leases have been signed for two retail spaces, and they still have two tenants to...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Surfside Beach mourns passing of popular bartender
The Surfside Beach community mourn this week the sudden passing of Bartender Stephen Ordaz. Ordaz was a very popular Bartender at the Tavern in the Forest community bar and grill. Ordaz was known for his infectious smile. The management of the tavern say his smile could light up any room.
myrtlebeach.com
The Best Mexican Restaurants In Myrtle Beach
It may be a little north of the border, but there are great Mexican restaurants in Myrtle Beach that will make you feel like you’re eating at an authentic taqueria in Mexico. While most Myrtle Beach Mexican restaurants will offer popular options like tacos, enchiladas, burritos, and quesadillas, there...
WMBF
Report: Identities released of two wanted for strong armed robbery at North Myrtle Beach Burlington Coat Factory
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Police Department said it has identified the people wanted in connection to an assault and robbery on Dec. 20 at a Burlington Coat Factory. According to the police report, the complainant heard a merchandise alarm going off, and she then...
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach new 2-year parking decals for residents now available
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach announced the release of the new, two-year parking decals for residents* on Wednesday. The decals grant free parking at city-owned parking meters and the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. They are valid for the 2023 and 2024 calendar years. The paid parking season runs from March 1 through October 31. Registration opened in October.
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad student explorer programs returns
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - In North Myrtle Beach, rescue squad volunteers are taking on shadows as high school students join to learn more about the medical field and emergency medical services. The new program is called the Explorer Post and allows kids from ages 14 to 21 will...
WMBF
‘Dream big, pray big, and achieve big’: Lake City Mayor-Elect shares vision for city days before taking office
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Lake City community is counting down the days until they welcome a new mayor. As Mayor-Elect Yamekia Robinson prepares to take the seat, she sat down with WMBF News about her vision for the city and journey into leadership. From trials and tribulations to...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Waties Island Scenic Preserve change put on hold by Horry County
Last night, Horry County Planning and Zoning chose to delay “The Bluffs at Cherry Grove Beach’s” request to change the FUTURE USE of the land on Waties Island (sometimes called Waites Island) from Scenic & Conservation to a “Suburban” designation. Planning and Zoning directors stated...
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach swears in first female chief of police
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- North Myrtle Beach Police Chief Dana Crowell was sworn in at City Hall Friday afternoon. Crowell became the eighth police chief since the city of North Myrtle Beach was incorporated in 1968 and the department’s first female police chief. “We know she’s going...
WMBF
‘Fix the problem or shut down’: Overflow of trash spills into 2023 for Horry County residents using private trash service
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - A smelly build-up is frustrating several Horry County neighbors, all waiting for their trash to be picked up by a private company. Dozens of people who live all the way from Longs to North Myrtle Beach depend on GG&G Garbage Services, but customers told WMBF News the private trash service has not been consistent.
