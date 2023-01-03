ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Winter Weekend Stock Up Sale at Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach

Shop Tanger Outlets' Winter Weekend sale for the best deals of the season! During this 4-day sale enjoy extra savings at your favorite name brand outlet stores from Friday, January 13th - Monday, January 16th! Visit TANGER DEALS for the latest sales and coupon information. PLUS, download the Tanger App on your iPhone or Android smartphone for additional great offers!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
travelawaits.com

10 Perfect Winter Experiences In Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Myrtle Beach is located in the center of a 60-mile stretch of pristine shoreline in northeastern South Carolina. Stretching north from nearly the North Carolina border south to Georgetown, it includes 14 communities such as North Myrtle Beach, Conway, Surfside, Murrells Inlet, Garden City, Ocean City, and Pawley’s Island — collectively known as The Grand Strand.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
country1037fm.com

Myrtle Beach Resort Lands On Top Ten List Of Best In South Carolina

Our family vacations at least once or twice a year in the Myrtle Beach area. We love that it’s close, our son goes to college nearby, and our friends have a place there. So, we stay for free. LOL. But, countless folks travel to the beaches of South Carolina every year. And, most look for resorts, condos and VRBOs. Travel + Leisure Magazine published their 2022 World’s Best Awards recently. The reader surveyed list determines rankings based on location, rooms/facilities, food, service and value. According to The Sun News, a Myrtle Beach resort lands in the top ten of best in South Carolina. Marriott Myrtle Beach Resort & Spa at Grande Dunes came in at number nine. The Myrtle Beach resort is located at 8400 Costa Verde Drive and sits on nearly 11 acres. Built in 2004, it features a spa and facilities for meetings. Last spring, Marriott also opened a Marriott Springhill Suites/Courtyard on the Breakers Resort property.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

A taste of arcade history in the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Looking for fun things to do, Pinball and Retro lovers this one is for you!. Take a totally awesome journey back to the 1980s and 90s, share the games of your youth with your kids or reconnect with friends. This is a unique museum where...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Surfside Beach mourns passing of popular bartender

The Surfside Beach community mourn this week the sudden passing of Bartender Stephen Ordaz. Ordaz was a very popular Bartender at the Tavern in the Forest community bar and grill. Ordaz was known for his infectious smile. The management of the tavern say his smile could light up any room.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeach.com

The Best Mexican Restaurants In Myrtle Beach

It may be a little north of the border, but there are great Mexican restaurants in Myrtle Beach that will make you feel like you’re eating at an authentic taqueria in Mexico. While most Myrtle Beach Mexican restaurants will offer popular options like tacos, enchiladas, burritos, and quesadillas, there...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach new 2-year parking decals for residents now available

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach announced the release of the new, two-year parking decals for residents* on Wednesday. The decals grant free parking at city-owned parking meters and the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. They are valid for the 2023 and 2024 calendar years. The paid parking season runs from March 1 through October 31. Registration opened in October.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Waties Island Scenic Preserve change put on hold by Horry County

Last night, Horry County Planning and Zoning chose to delay “The Bluffs at Cherry Grove Beach’s” request to change the FUTURE USE of the land on Waties Island (sometimes called Waites Island) from Scenic & Conservation to a “Suburban” designation. Planning and Zoning directors stated...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

North Myrtle Beach swears in first female chief of police

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- North Myrtle Beach Police Chief Dana Crowell was sworn in at City Hall Friday afternoon. Crowell became the eighth police chief since the city of North Myrtle Beach was incorporated in 1968 and the department’s first female police chief. “We know she’s going...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC

