ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Bryan Kohberger: Suspect in Idaho murders waives right to fight extradition, police to give live update

By FOX 13 News Staff, FOX News Digital, Associated Press
fox4news.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

Idaho murders: Process underway to bring suspect Bryan Kohberger back to Moscow

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The process has started to bring suspect Bryan Kohberger back to Idaho, where he will face charges for the murders of four college students. Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching assistant at Washington State University, was arrested by state police at his parents’ home in eastern Pennsylvania last Friday, and will be transported to Idaho within 10 days. He waived extradition Tuesday afternoon.
MOSCOW, ID
fox4news.com

Many rural Texas hospitals no longer delivering babies

The majority of Texas' rural hospitals have shut down their maternity wards and that's created a real hardship for mothers in deep East Texas. They must drive an hour or more for care or labor and delivery. Good Day talked to Eleanor Klibanoff, the women's health reporter of the Texas Tribune. She has been reporting on the gaping hole in care for Texas women.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy