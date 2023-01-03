Read full article on original website
Tehran protests against Khamenei cartoons in Charlie Hebdo’s Iran special issue
Iran warned France on Wednesday it would respond after "insulting" cartoons depicting Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei were published in the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. The weekly had published dozens of cartoons on the same day ridiculing the highest religious and political figure in the Islamic republic. The magazine...
Afghan women banned from university: The women resisting the Taliban's decision
There has been global outrage over the Taliban's announcement to ban women from universities. In our first edition for 2023, we meet the Afghan women who are bravely protesting against the decree. Also as the World Economic Forum prepares to meet in Davos, Annette Young talks to Dr Anino Emuwa, who's made it her business to boost the number of women, and women of colour, attending this key event. Plus the girl band with a difference; a group of girls from Benin who sing to raise awareness about equality.
The Kurds, a nation without a state: A century-long fight for rights and autonomy
In this special edition of Middle East Matters, we focus on the Kurds. Spread across four nations, they are the world's largest stateless ethnic group. Indigenous to the Middle East and numbering at least 35 million, the Kurds have sought to establish a homeland of their own since the fall of the Ottoman Empire in the 1920s. They have endured decades of bloodshed in Iraq and also faced state oppression in Turkey, Iran and Syria. We take a closer look at the history and location of the Kurds and speak to researcher and journalist Guney Yildiz.
France's forgotten African war heroes finally receive full pension rights
In tonight's edition: France's African soldiers, who fought in the world wars and France's colonial conflicts, win a final battle. Known as Senegalese tirailleurs, the surviving fighters will be able to live out their days back in Africa after a pension U-turn by Paris. Also, Tunisia's central bank chief says 2023 will be a "complicated" year unless the country strikes a deal with the IMF. Finally, Benin gears up for this weekend's legislative elections.
Taliban's ban on female aid workers: 'This is a red line for us,' NGO head says
Aid groups are warning of a dire situation in Afghanistan following the Taliban's banning of female NGO workers. Many major international aid groups have suspended their operations, including the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC). We spoke to the NRC's Afghanistan director, Neil Turner, who said that organisations like his need female employees in order to access the women they serve. He called on the Taliban to live up to their promises, and warned that if the ban is not reversed the effects will be devastating, with millions losing access to food, safe drinking water and vital protection services. "This is a red line for us. We will not resume [our operations] without our female employees," he told us in Perspective.
China accused of under-reporting Covid cases and deaths
In China, there are fears not just of a Covid wave but maybe a tsunami. Funeral parlours are overwhelmed and hospitals are packed with elderly patients on respirators. This comes after the lifting of China's zero-Covid restrictions following protests. The World Health Organization, meanwhile, is pointing the finger, saying China's official virus data is being under-reported.
Burkina Faso investigating bloodshed that killed 28 people in Nouna
In tonight's edition: Burkinabé authorities say they're looking into a massacre committed over the weekend. At least 28 bodies were found in the north-western region of Nouna. Meanwhile in DR Congo, families in Rutshuru have been fleeing clashes between M23 rebels and soldiers. And a Grammy Award-winning Kenyan musician has created a one-stop-shop for artists to make it easier to get exposure and track their income.
Climate activists arrested for spray painting French prime minister's office
Two climate activists spray painted the front gate of the French prime minister's office on Wednesday in protest at what campaign group Derniere Renovation (Last Renovation) called 'climate crimes' committed by the state. Video of the protest action obtained by Reuters showed police arresting the two activists. It took place...
New Indonesia capital imperils ancient Eden with 'ecological disaster'
Balikpapan (Indonesia) (AFP) – The twisting road that leads to Indonesia's future capital is lined with dense rainforest and pockets of plantations, punctuated every so often with monkeys enjoying a laze out on the tarmac. Located in eastern Borneo -- the world's third-largest island -- Nusantara is set to...
'This Iranian revolution cannot be silenced,' says activist Hamed Esmaeilion
FRANCE 24 spoke to Hamed Esmaeilion as to why he believes the Iranian authorities intentionally “sacrificed” the 176 passengers of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 shot down on January 8, 2020. Esmaeilion told Marc Perelman why the ongoing protests in Iran “can't be silenced and will continue until the end of the Islamic regime”.
Israeli and Palestinian envoys spar at fiery UN session over Al-Aqsa visit
Israeli and Palestinian envoys to the United Nations on Thursday traded heated barbs at a Security Council meeting over the controversial visit by an Israeli minister to Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound. Israel's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, called the session "pathetic" and "absurd" while the Palestinian envoy accused the...
