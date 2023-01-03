The Dallas Mavericks are having a very topsy-turvy season. The loss of Jalen Brunson has hurt the team far more than Mark Cuban or Nico Harrison anticipated, but the greatness of Luka Doncic is keeping them competitive in the Western Conference. They made the most of an easy schedule to get a 7-game win streak going to secure their place as a top 4 team in the West, but it all just came crashing down.

