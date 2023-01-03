Read full article on original website
December sets new record for New Mexico recreational cannabis sales
"Sales are all over the place from edibles, vapes, concentrates, and every single piece of business is picking up," Grass Station General Manager Mike Dingess said.
New Mexico Dispensaries Posted More Than $40 Million in Total Cannabis Sales in December
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. For December, legal cannabis sales in New Mexico exceeded $40 million, with $28 million of those sales coming from recreational marijuana, a new monthly high.
How California could save up its rain to ease future droughts — instead of watching epic atmospheric river rainfall drain into the Pacific
California has seen so much rain over the past few weeks that farm fields are inundated and normally dry creeks and drainage ditches have become torrents of water racing toward the ocean. Yet, most of the state remains in severe drought.
KRQE News 13
Two New Mexico cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico cities are among the “neediest cities” in the United States, according to a WalletHub study. WalletHub compared more than 182 cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state. Officials used data from 28 key indicators of economic disadvantages, such as child poverty, food insecurity, and more.
northwestmoinfo.com
Career Change Pays Off With WLCA Auctioneer Championship Berth
(Alpha Ag Network) Sixto Paiz has only made livestock auctioneering his career for six years, but in that time, he’s honed his craft to earn top marks from several of his peers. The New Mexico-based auctioneer won grand champion honors Wednesday at the World Livestock Auctioneer Championship qualifying event hosted by Windsor Livestock Auction (in Western Missouri), emerging from a crowded field of 45 contestants. Paiz explains how he ultimately made the career move in 2016.
Santa Fe Reporter
NM Paintings Stolen En Route to Santa Fe
The Boulder, Colorado police department is asking for the public’s help in tracking down the culprits who stole paintings worth more than $400,000 off an art moving truck last month. Three of them were painted by members of the Taos Society of Artists and sold recently during the Bonhams auction of the collection of G. Andrew Bjurman, a collector of Southwestern art. Those paintings were: “View of the Taos Pueblo” by Joseph Henry Sharp (1859-1953), which sold for approximately $38,000; “Taos Pueblo at Night” by Eanger Irving Couse (1866-1936), which sold for nearly $71,000 (and was owned by Gerald Peters Gallery in Santa Fe at one point in its history); and “Laguna Pueblo” by Ernest Martin Hennings (1886-1956), which sold for about $20,000. The other stolen paintings were Elaine de Kooning’s “Untitled (Madrid Series #3)” and Jane Freilicher’s “Burnett’s Barn.” According to Channel 9 news in Colorado, employees of the company transporting the art, who had come from Los Angeles, found the five paintings stolen after they spent the night in a hotel in Boulder and someone cut the padlock on their truck. Boulder Police Public Information Officer Dionne Waugh tells SFR the three Taos Society of Artists paintings were headed to new owners in Santa Fe—private owners and a gallery—none of whom wish to be identified. The other two were headed to Colorado owners. “We do know the people who bought them would really like to have their art,” Waugh said. “That’s what most important to them.” The FBI is assisting in the investigation. Anyone with any information about the crime is asked to call Detective R. Montano-Banda at (303) 441-1906 and reference case 22-12364.
Bureau of Land Management seeks public comment on New Mexico oil and gas leases
CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – More New Mexico land is under consideration for oil and gas development. But before 19 parcels of land are offered up to developers, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is taking relevant public comment. The land parcels are located in Eddy, Lea, and Chaves County. In total, they add up to 3,279.49 […]
Southern Colorado resorts report large amounts of snow
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Southern Colorado ski resorts are celebrating recent storms that delivered large amounts of snow. Purgatory ski said its Snowcat operations are kicking off with more than 5 feet of untracked snow from recent storms. Meanwhile, at Wolf Creek, they’ve received 47 inches of snow in the last week. They say their midway […]
NM Department of Transportation announced repair projects on US 60/84 and NM 209
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The New Mexico Department of Transportation District Two office (NMDOT) announced that construction on Cannon Air Force Base US 60/84 and NM 209 bridges begin Monday, Jan. 9. According to an NMDOT press release, deck repairs and replacements on two bridges begin on Monday and roadways will be restricted to 11 […]
KOAT 7
Former KOAT news director and New Mexico television pioneer dies at 80
Former KOAT News Director and New Mexico broadcasting pioneer, Jim Riordan, died at his Albuquerque home on Wednesday. Jim was KOAT’s News Director in the 1970s and the 1980s, pioneering many firsts in New Mexico broadcasting history. Jim assembled New Mexico’s first team of co-anchors with Johnny Morris and Mary Lynn Roper, alongside weatherman Howard Morgan and sports anchor Jim Boggio. The team was later inducted into the New Mexico Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2005.
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 6 – Jan. 12
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 6 – 12. Albuquerque Jan. 6 – ABQ Artwalk – The Albuquerque Art walk brings together various local artists, businesses and more. The event is free to attend and runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 6 – Dinner & a movie @ Pac Rim Cafe […]
Proposed bill: Government responsible for sidewalk repairs instead of New Mexico homeowners
Drive anywhere in the state and you are bound to see them - buckled, cracked, or damaged sidewalks.
Traffic camera tickets would be misdemeanors and affect license, insurance under proposed House bill
It's no secret: speeding is a problem in Albuquerque and around the state.
american-rails.com
New Mexico Railroad Jobs
If you are interested in New Mexico railroad jobs you have few options outside of the large Class I companies (BNSF Railway and Union Pacific) as the state is primarily home to their through main lines which connect Chicago with Los Angeles. Today, BNSF and UP make up nearly 81%...
Lawmakers seek to raise New Mexico’s minimum wage
The state legislature begins its 60-day session on January 17.
kunm.org
New Mexico becomes latest state to cap small loan interest rates at 36%
New Mexicans in financial trouble who take out small loans from storefront lenders are now less likely to get trapped in a cycle of debt. A law passed last year went into effect on Jan. 1, drastically reducing the amount of interest these lenders can charge. The state previously capped...
KOAT 7
Proposed House Bill calls for speed cameras on New Mexico highways
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Legislature will meet soon for a 60-day session and we're already seeing pre-filings of what we can expect. House Bill 22 is a piece of pre-filed legislation that could change the way speed cameras are utilized in New Mexico. “It's a big change...
abc7amarillo.com
Warm and windy weather sparks fire concerns
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Cloud cover is abundant this morning but they will clear from west to east throughout the day. Winds begin to increase late this morning which will being to spark elevated fire conditions over eastern New Mexico and the west Texas Panhandle. Wind advisories will be in...
Las Cruces minimum wage up to $12, El Paso’s same since 2009
LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The minimum wage in New Mexico went up 50 cents to $12 an hour on New Year’s Day, thanks to a law passed by the New Mexico state Legislature a few years ago. “Cost of living keeps going up. Prices keep going up. Inflation keeps going up,” said David Polka, […]
