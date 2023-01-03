ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

KRQE News 13

Two New Mexico cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico cities are among the “neediest cities” in the United States, according to a WalletHub study. WalletHub compared more than 182 cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state. Officials used data from 28 key indicators of economic disadvantages, such as child poverty, food insecurity, and more.
northwestmoinfo.com

Career Change Pays Off With WLCA Auctioneer Championship Berth

(Alpha Ag Network) Sixto Paiz has only made livestock auctioneering his career for six years, but in that time, he’s honed his craft to earn top marks from several of his peers. The New Mexico-based auctioneer won grand champion honors Wednesday at the World Livestock Auctioneer Championship qualifying event hosted by Windsor Livestock Auction (in Western Missouri), emerging from a crowded field of 45 contestants. Paiz explains how he ultimately made the career move in 2016.
Santa Fe Reporter

NM Paintings Stolen En Route to Santa Fe

The Boulder, Colorado police department is asking for the public’s help in tracking down the culprits who stole paintings worth more than $400,000 off an art moving truck last month. Three of them were painted by members of the Taos Society of Artists and sold recently during the Bonhams auction of the collection of G. Andrew Bjurman, a collector of Southwestern art. Those paintings were: “View of the Taos Pueblo” by Joseph Henry Sharp (1859-1953), which sold for approximately $38,000; “Taos Pueblo at Night” by Eanger Irving Couse (1866-1936), which sold for nearly $71,000 (and was owned by Gerald Peters Gallery in Santa Fe at one point in its history); and “Laguna Pueblo” by Ernest Martin Hennings (1886-1956), which sold for about $20,000. The other stolen paintings were Elaine de Kooning’s “Untitled (Madrid Series #3)” and Jane Freilicher’s “Burnett’s Barn.” According to Channel 9 news in Colorado, employees of the company transporting the art, who had come from Los Angeles, found the five paintings stolen after they spent the night in a hotel in Boulder and someone cut the padlock on their truck. Boulder Police Public Information Officer Dionne Waugh tells SFR the three Taos Society of Artists paintings were headed to new owners in Santa Fe—private owners and a gallery—none of whom wish to be identified. The other two were headed to Colorado owners. “We do know the people who bought them would really like to have their art,” Waugh said. “That’s what most important to them.” The FBI is assisting in the investigation. Anyone with any information about the crime is asked to call Detective R. Montano-Banda at (303) 441-1906 and reference case 22-12364.
KRQE News 13

Southern Colorado resorts report large amounts of snow

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Southern Colorado ski resorts are celebrating recent storms that delivered large amounts of snow. Purgatory ski said its Snowcat operations are kicking off with more than 5 feet of untracked snow from recent storms. Meanwhile, at Wolf Creek, they’ve received 47 inches of snow in the last week. They say their midway […]
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

NM Department of Transportation announced repair projects on US 60/84 and NM 209

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The New Mexico Department of Transportation District Two office (NMDOT) announced that construction on Cannon Air Force Base US 60/84 and NM 209 bridges begin Monday, Jan. 9. According to an NMDOT press release, deck repairs and replacements on two bridges begin on Monday and roadways will be restricted to 11 […]
KOAT 7

Former KOAT news director and New Mexico television pioneer dies at 80

Former KOAT News Director and New Mexico broadcasting pioneer, Jim Riordan, died at his Albuquerque home on Wednesday. Jim was KOAT’s News Director in the 1970s and the 1980s, pioneering many firsts in New Mexico broadcasting history. Jim assembled New Mexico’s first team of co-anchors with Johnny Morris and Mary Lynn Roper, alongside weatherman Howard Morgan and sports anchor Jim Boggio. The team was later inducted into the New Mexico Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2005.
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 6 – Jan. 12

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 6 – 12. Albuquerque Jan. 6 – ABQ Artwalk – The Albuquerque Art walk brings together various local artists, businesses and more. The event is free to attend and runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 6 – Dinner & a movie @ Pac Rim Cafe […]
american-rails.com

New Mexico Railroad Jobs

If you are interested in New Mexico railroad jobs you have few options outside of the large Class I companies (BNSF Railway and Union Pacific) as the state is primarily home to their through main lines which connect Chicago with Los Angeles. Today, BNSF and UP make up nearly 81%...
abc7amarillo.com

Warm and windy weather sparks fire concerns

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Cloud cover is abundant this morning but they will clear from west to east throughout the day. Winds begin to increase late this morning which will being to spark elevated fire conditions over eastern New Mexico and the west Texas Panhandle. Wind advisories will be in...
