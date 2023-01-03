Read full article on original website
Kate Moss' Sister Lottie Shows Off Face Tattoo She Got on Vacation in Bali: 'It Was Impulsive'
The model shared a few snaps from her vacation to Instagram, featuring the word "lover" inked under her left cheek Lottie Moss is adding to her ink! The model and Kate Moss' half-sister, who recently garnered some attention on social media in response to "nepotism" comments, showed off a new tattoo on Instagram — sitting right on her left cheek. The tat reads "Lover," and Moss opened up about it in a recent interview with Glamour UK. RELATED: Kate Moss' Sister Lottie Hits Back at Nepotism Claims: 'Life...
Lily Collins reveals moment hairstylist cut her ‘Emily in Paris’ bangs
Ooh la la! Lily Collins shared an Instagram video Tuesday of the nerve-wracking moment her hairstylist cut her bangs for Season 3 of “Emily in Paris.” Collins, 33, plays très chic marketing maven Emily Cooper in the Netflix show about a young American woman making her way in the City of Light — and underwent a major hair makeover for the new batch of episodes. In the behind-the-scenes clip, Collins laughs, “Baby’s first bangs!” while Russell chops her dramatic fringe. The actress poses at the end, showing off her makeup-free face and new ‘do. “Not exactly trauma bangs… unlike Emily, I didn’t cut these myself!” Collins...
digitalspy.com
The Boys spinoff Gen V shares frustrating update
The Boys spinoff series Gen V has shared a frustrating update about the new show's release date. In a move that appears to be trolling fans, the new series took to Twitter to announce that it will have a release date anytime between now and the end of the year.
Joshua Jackson & Wife Jodie Turner-Smith 'On The Rocks' As 'Dynamic Between Them Has Changed': Sources
Joshua Jackson and his wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, have become one of Hollywood's favorite couples, but there may be trouble in paradise. A source said they have hit a rough patch, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report, claiming "things are definitely rocky."The Dawson's Creek alum and actress-model "seem like the perfect match," although they do have disputes "over little things" which can "escalate into full-blown rows.""They're very different people," claimed the insider, noting the Queen & Slim actress enjoys going out and socializing with friends while he is more introverted. Jackson and Turner-Smith were recently all smiles after leaving the British Fashion...
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Cher Says Jennifer Aniston Used To Raid Her Pantry In The ’70s
During an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson asked singer Cher about her friendship with actress Jennifer Aniston. Kelly had heard that Jennifer and Cher have known each other for a very long time and she asked, “Is it true that Jennifer Aniston would come over to play at your house as a little girl in the ’70s?”
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Hold Hands in Sydney During Holiday Vacation
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are feeling the love from Down Under. The Australia natives and spouses of 16 years were snapped on holiday in Sydney on Monday, holding hands as they walked along the Sydney Harbour. Urban and Kidman, both 55, were dressed casually for the warm weather, both...
Reese Witherspoon Looks Just Like Her Mom in New Family Photos on Instagram
If you think Reese Witherspoon looks identical to her daughter, Ava, just wait until you see these photos of her mom and brother. Last month, the Morning Show star posted an Instagram slideshow with photos from her family’s Thanksgiving dinner. The slideshow featured Witherspoon posing with different members of...
Sam Smith Bares It All In Foxy Photoshoot On Holiday Boat Ride
Sam Smith had an amazing holiday weekend!
digitalspy.com
EastEnders confirms issue-based HIV storyline for Zack Hudson
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has confirmed an issue-based HIV storyline for Zack Hudson. In upcoming scenes, Zack will be surprised by a visit from old friend Brett — who will urge Zack to get tested for HIV because he recently was diagnosed with the virus. In time, Zack will...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street hints at two returning characters after Damon twist
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's producer Iain MacLeod has hinted at possible returns for Harvey Gaskell and Sharon Bentley in the future. Strictly Come Dancing star Will Mellor was recently back on screen as Harvey for some prison-based scenes, but his stint came to an end when Harvey was brutally attacked behind bars last month.
digitalspy.com
Pregnant Jennie McAlpine hints her baby could have a Coronation Street-inspired name
The Coronation Street family are expanding with star Jennie McAlpine's baby number three. The Fiz Stape actress is currently six months pregnant and has revealed her child may have a Corrie-inspired name. It wouldn't be a first for McAlpine after she and husband Chris Farr named their first daughter Hilda,...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks' Mason Chen-Williams caught out after Beau discovery
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Mason Chen-Williams was caught out in tonight's (January 3) first look Hollyoaks after Beau made a shocking discovery on his phone. Last month, Mason posted photos of a drunk Leah online to his Men's First forum, later claiming he had slept with her as part of his ongoing radical misogyny storyline.
Kim Kardashian’s Natural Hair Revealed in Gone-Viral TikTok with Daughter North
Kim Kardashian’s natural hair — without extensions — was revealed in a now viral TikTok video with her daughter North. The video, posted on Christmas Eve, shows Kim and North lip syncing to “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” in their pajamas. In the clip, Kim’s...
Gigi Hadid Reportedly ‘Doesn’t Have the Energy’ for Leonardo DiCaprio
Things aren't looking so good for Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio's supposed romance. After DiCaprio was spotted with 23-year-old model Victoria Lamas, reports suggest things have simmered down between the 48-year-old actor and the 27-year-old supermodel. In late December, a source told Page Six that DiCaprio and Hadid “like each other very much, but neither one wants anything serious right now.” The source added, “Gigi’s priority is her daughter.”
digitalspy.com
The Conners confirms identity of returning Roseanne character
The Conners spoilers follow. The identity of the returning Roseanne character set to make an appearance on spin-off The Connors has finally been revealed. An upcoming episode from the show's fifth season will see actor Eric Allan Kramer reprising the role of Bobo. Bobo previously appeared in the first season...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders reveals Kat Slater's life-changing decision after gunshot drama
EastEnders spoilers follow. Kat Slater has made a life-changing decision in EastEnders. Thursday's episode (January 5) aired the resolution of a gunshot cliffhanger, as Phil Michell and Keanu Taylor rushed to save Kat and Tommy Moon from vengeful DCI Keeble. Viewers had heard a gunshot go off at the end...
digitalspy.com
Call Me Kat's Mayim Bialik explains how show will pay touching tribute to late star Leslie Jordan
Mayim Bialik has discussed how sitcom Call Me Kat is paying tribute to the late Leslie Jordan, who played Phil before his death last October. Following last month's final episode for Jordan's character, the cat cafe's effervescent head baker, it's been revealed that tomorrow's (January 5) Call Me Kat will introduce guest star Vicki Lawrence as Phil's regularly-referenced mum, Lurlene Crumpler.
‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2: Ranking the Male Contestants by Likability
Some of the male contestants of 'Single's Inferno' Season 2 have won the hearts of fans. But some like Jo Yoong-jae caused heartbreak over his actions with a female contestant.
digitalspy.com
Netflix’s Kaleidoscope makes awkward One Direction mistake
Netflix's new heist series Kaleidoscope is breaking boundaries, with the eight-episode series being able to be watched in pretty much any order. But it still made one awkward blunder when it came to One Direction. The episode 'Green' sees criminal Judy caught by a prison guard as she tries to...
